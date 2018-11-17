Horicon 95, Oconomowoc 85
Watertown Luther Prep 85, Dodgeland 76
High school girls
Racine County
Catholic Central 49, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 17
Other state scores
Greenfield 61, Green Bay East 38
Kimberly 87, Pius XI Catholic 54
Luxemburg-Casco 51, Ashwaubenon 50
Racine Lutheran 82, Case 59
CASE (0-1)
Jones 6 1-1 15, Marzette-Bell 0 0-0 0, Malone 5 3-7 13, Hill 0 1-2 1, Oliver 2 2-5 6, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 6 4-5 16, Perry 2 1-3 5, Moser 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-23 59.
LUTHERAN (1-0)
Lichter 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 1-2 1, Peterson 3 11-14 17, Strande 10 13-18 34, Kellner 0 4-6 4, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 8 6-8 22.
Halftime—Lutheran 38, Case 29. 3-point goals—Jones 2, Ghuari, Strande. Total fouls—Case 30, Home Lutheran 22. Fouled out—Oliver, Brooks, Bell. Rebounds—Case 32, Lutheran 44 (Strande 17).
