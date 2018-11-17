Horicon 95, Oconomowoc 85

Watertown Luther Prep 85, Dodgeland 76

High school girls

Racine County

Racine Lutheran 82, Racine Case 59

Catholic Central 49, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 17

Other state scores

Greenfield 61, Green Bay East 38

Kimberly 87, Pius XI Catholic 54

Luxemburg-Casco 51, Ashwaubenon 50

CASE (0-1)

Jones 6 1-1 15, Marzette-Bell 0 0-0 0, Malone 5 3-7 13, Hill 0 1-2 1, Oliver 2 2-5 6, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 6 4-5 16, Perry 2 1-3 5, Moser 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-23 59.

LUTHERAN (1-0)

Lichter 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 1-2 1, Peterson 3 11-14 17, Strande 10 13-18 34, Kellner 0 4-6 4, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 8 6-8 22.

Halftime—Lutheran 38, Case 29. 3-point goals—Jones 2, Ghuari, Strande. Total fouls—Case 30, Home Lutheran 22. Fouled out—Oliver, Brooks, Bell. Rebounds—Case 32, Lutheran 44 (Strande 17).

