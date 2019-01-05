RACINE COUNTY

Racine Lutheran 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26

OTHER STATE SCORES

Black Hawk 70, Wisconsin Heights 50

Brookfield Academy 56, Heritage Christian 30

Cudahy 82, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 2

Germantown 61, Oconomowoc 48

Hilbert 41, Sheboygan Christian 26

Hope Christian 68, Kenosha Christian Life 15

Hudson 51, Menomonie 40

Janesville Craig 64, Madison West 26

Madison La Follette 66, Madison East 54

Martin Luther 62, Saint Thomas More 43

McDonell Central 64, Flambeau 48

Milw. Washington 80, Greenfield 51

Milwaukee Academy of Science 70, Lake Country Lutheran 60

Mishicot 38, Crandon 31

Oostburg 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Ozaukee 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29

Prairie du Chien 59, Decorah, Iowa 20

Sun Prairie 48, Middleton 43

Tigerton 58, Lena 55

University School of Milwaukee 86, Saint Francis 33

Verona Area 77, Beloit Memorial 38

Waunakee 57, Appleton West 51

Wild Rose 65, Wautoma 30

Chicagoland Invitational Tournament(equals)

Evanston Township, Ill. 56, Madison Memorial 43

