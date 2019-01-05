RACINE COUNTY
Racine Lutheran 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26
OTHER STATE SCORES
Black Hawk 70, Wisconsin Heights 50
Brookfield Academy 56, Heritage Christian 30
Cudahy 82, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 2
Germantown 61, Oconomowoc 48
Hilbert 41, Sheboygan Christian 26
Hope Christian 68, Kenosha Christian Life 15
Hudson 51, Menomonie 40
Janesville Craig 64, Madison West 26
Madison La Follette 66, Madison East 54
Martin Luther 62, Saint Thomas More 43
McDonell Central 64, Flambeau 48
Milw. Washington 80, Greenfield 51
Milwaukee Academy of Science 70, Lake Country Lutheran 60
Mishicot 38, Crandon 31
Oostburg 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40
Ozaukee 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29
Prairie du Chien 59, Decorah, Iowa 20
Sun Prairie 48, Middleton 43
Tigerton 58, Lena 55
University School of Milwaukee 86, Saint Francis 33
Verona Area 77, Beloit Memorial 38
Waunakee 57, Appleton West 51
Wild Rose 65, Wautoma 30
Chicagoland Invitational Tournament(equals)
Evanston Township, Ill. 56, Madison Memorial 43
