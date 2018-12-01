RACINE COUNTY

Racine Lutheran 69, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 34

OTHER STATE SCORES

Barnesville 45, Thief River Falls 42

Breckenridge 67, Sacred Heart 61

Cloquet 49, Bloomington Jefferson 44

Concordia Academy 86, Trinity 10

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 52

East Ridge 60, Hastings 56

Edina 50, Eagan 34

Fridley 51, Blake 49

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 90, Roseau 71

Heritage Christian Academy 49, Central Minnesota Christian 25

Holy Family Catholic 57, Providence Academy 46

Mayer-Lutheran 38, Watertown-Mayer 26

Moose Lake/Willow River 69, Rushford-Peterson 59

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, MACCRAY 34

Mound Westonka 62, St. Anthony 48

Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Pequot Lakes 51

Park Christian (Moorhead) 60, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 51

Princeton 74, Hermantown 68

Proctor 79, International Falls 31

Rockford 51, Delano 30

Spring Lake Park 58, South St. Paul 32

Two Harbors 73, Ely 61

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, St. Clair 51

Breakdown Tip-Off Classic

Alexandria 59, DeLaSalle 49

Becker 56, Bloomington Kennedy 42

Benilde-St. Margaret's 49, Marshall 39

Chaska 56, Maple Grove 23

Forest Lake 57, Centennial 52

Hill-Murray 64, St. Cloud Apollo 45

Menahga 53, Hayfield 23

Minnehaha Academy 52, Rush City 42

St. Michael-Albertville 74, Lakeville North 53

Stewartville 71, Sauk Centre 67

Stillwater 66, Lakeville South 40

Waseca 62, Simley 56

