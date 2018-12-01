RACINE COUNTY
Racine Lutheran 69, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 34
OTHER STATE SCORES
Barnesville 45, Thief River Falls 42
Breckenridge 67, Sacred Heart 61
Cloquet 49, Bloomington Jefferson 44
Concordia Academy 86, Trinity 10
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 52
East Ridge 60, Hastings 56
Edina 50, Eagan 34
Fridley 51, Blake 49
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 90, Roseau 71
Heritage Christian Academy 49, Central Minnesota Christian 25
Holy Family Catholic 57, Providence Academy 46
Mayer-Lutheran 38, Watertown-Mayer 26
Moose Lake/Willow River 69, Rushford-Peterson 59
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, MACCRAY 34
Mound Westonka 62, St. Anthony 48
Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Pequot Lakes 51
Park Christian (Moorhead) 60, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 51
Princeton 74, Hermantown 68
Proctor 79, International Falls 31
Rockford 51, Delano 30
Spring Lake Park 58, South St. Paul 32
Two Harbors 73, Ely 61
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, St. Clair 51
Breakdown Tip-Off Classic
Alexandria 59, DeLaSalle 49
Becker 56, Bloomington Kennedy 42
Benilde-St. Margaret's 49, Marshall 39
Chaska 56, Maple Grove 23
Forest Lake 57, Centennial 52
Hill-Murray 64, St. Cloud Apollo 45
Menahga 53, Hayfield 23
Minnehaha Academy 52, Rush City 42
St. Michael-Albertville 74, Lakeville North 53
Stewartville 71, Sauk Centre 67
Stillwater 66, Lakeville South 40
Waseca 62, Simley 56
