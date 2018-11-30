Racine County
Oak Creek 67, Case 31
Horlick 79, Kenosha Bradford 63
Franklin 57, Park 37
Elkhorn 66, Burlington 17
Union Grove 52, Westosha Central 36
Waterford 66, Lake Geneva Badger 60
Shoreland Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 52
Greendale Martin Luther 65, Prairie 36
Other state scores
Albany 66, Juda 26
Appleton West 54, Appleton East 52, OT
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Ellsworth 41
Big Foot 44, Jefferson 30
Brodhead 62, Turner 53
Chippewa Falls 65, Hudson 43
Cudahy 51, Brown Deer 44
Darlington 55, Mineral Point 54
De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 37
East Troy 76, Clinton 60
Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16
Fall Creek 53, Osseo-Fairchild 44
Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 23
Germantown 66, Brookfield Central 57
Gilman 62, Flambeau 44
Grafton 41, West Bend East 33
Green Bay Preble 61, Pulaski 41
Greenfield 57, Shorewood 23
Hamilton 73, Brookfield East 48
Homestead 66, West Bend West 43
Kenosha Tremper 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
La Crosse Central 49, Baraboo 45
Madison Memorial 55, Madison East 48
McDonell Central 76, Stanley-Boyd 56
Milw. Academy of Science 96, Hope Christian 54
Milw. School of Languages 92, Destiny 6
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Milw. Lutheran 30
New Richmond 57, Somerset 23
Northwestern 70, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55
Osceola 48, Saint Croix Central 41
Osseo-Fairchild 45, Ellsworth 33
Pius XI Catholic 42, Pewaukee 37
Platteville 52, Lancaster 44
Potosi/Cassville 63, Seneca 39
Prairie du Chien 47, River Valley 18
Prescott 48, Amery 40
Rhinelander 58, Mosinee 47
Riverdale 71, Highland 52
St. Marys Springs 64, Lomira 35
Verona Area 47, Janesville Craig 44
Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Hale 56
West De Pere 35, New London 34
West Salem 73, Viroqua 25
Wilmot Union 49, Delavan-Darien 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 80, Omro 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, West Allis Central 26
