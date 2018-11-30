Racine County

Oak Creek 67, Case 31

Horlick 79, Kenosha Bradford 63

Franklin 57, Park 37

Elkhorn 66, Burlington 17

Union Grove 52, Westosha Central 36

Waterford 66, Lake Geneva Badger 60

Shoreland Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 52

Greendale Martin Luther 65, Prairie 36

Other state scores

Albany 66, Juda 26

Appleton West 54, Appleton East 52, OT

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Ellsworth 41

Big Foot 44, Jefferson 30

Brodhead 62, Turner 53

Chippewa Falls 65, Hudson 43

Cudahy 51, Brown Deer 44

Darlington 55, Mineral Point 54

De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 37

East Troy 76, Clinton 60

Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16

Fall Creek 53, Osseo-Fairchild 44

Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 23

Germantown 66, Brookfield Central 57

Gilman 62, Flambeau 44

Grafton 41, West Bend East 33

Green Bay Preble 61, Pulaski 41

Greenfield 57, Shorewood 23

Hamilton 73, Brookfield East 48

Homestead 66, West Bend West 43

Kenosha Tremper 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

La Crosse Central 49, Baraboo 45

Madison Memorial 55, Madison East 48

McDonell Central 76, Stanley-Boyd 56

Milw. Academy of Science 96, Hope Christian 54

Milw. School of Languages 92, Destiny 6

New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Milw. Lutheran 30

New Richmond 57, Somerset 23

Northwestern 70, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55

Osceola 48, Saint Croix Central 41

Osseo-Fairchild 45, Ellsworth 33

Pius XI Catholic 42, Pewaukee 37

Platteville 52, Lancaster 44

Potosi/Cassville 63, Seneca 39

Prairie du Chien 47, River Valley 18

Prescott 48, Amery 40

Rhinelander 58, Mosinee 47

Riverdale 71, Highland 52

St. Marys Springs 64, Lomira 35

Verona Area 47, Janesville Craig 44

Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Hale 56

West De Pere 35, New London 34

West Salem 73, Viroqua 25

Wilmot Union 49, Delavan-Darien 41

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 80, Omro 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, West Allis Central 26

