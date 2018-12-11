Racine County
Horlick 73, Park 39
Case 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 44
Waterford 66, Burlington 18
Wilmot 42, Union Grove 39
Prairie 58, Catholic Central 33
Kenosha St. Joseph 53, St. Catherine's 40
Other state scores
Abbotsford 59, Prentice 55
Arrowhead 48, Waukesha West 15
Badger 44, Elkhorn Area 39
Baldwin-Woodville 62, Osceola 42
Bangor 58, Wonewoc-Center 34
Bay Port 65, De Pere 59
Belleville 77, Columbus 65
Black Hawk 74, Monticello 20
Bonduel 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 22
Cedarburg 65, Port Washington 24
Clayton 68, Unity 44
Crandon 61, Rhinelander 40
Cuba City 61, Fennimore 44
D.C. Everest 43, Wausau East 27
Darlington 64, Southwestern 57
Dominican 60, Saint Thomas More 51
Eastbrook Academy 53, Milw. Early View 10
Evansville 60, Whitewater 48
Florence 47, Lena 34
Frederic 48, Birchwood 34
Freedom 61, Seymour 27
Germantown 78, West Allis Hale 49
Gillett 65, Coleman 42
Green Bay Preble 56, Sheboygan North 47
Green Bay Southwest 54, Ashwaubenon 38
Horicon 73, Wayland Academy 32
Jefferson 57, East Troy 51
Kenosha Christian Life 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 9
Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42
Lake Mills 60, Cambridge 25
Lodi 62, Wisconsin Heights 37
Lomira 57, North Fond du Lac 41
Luck 53, Turtle Lake 36
Luther 53, West Salem 37
Madison Memorial 64, Waunakee 54
McFarland 66, Big Foot 60
Medford Area 49, Antigo 47
Milw. Academy of Science 76, Milw. Messmer 54
Milw. Golda Meir 68, Milw. Bradley Tech 17
Milw. Obama SCTE 42, Milw. South 28
Monona Grove 70, Sun Prairie 60
Mukwonago 82, Waukesha North 32
Muskego 71, Catholic Memorial 52
Necedah 36, Royall 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Pewaukee 54
New Glarus 51, Dodgeville 39
New Richmond 66, Ellsworth 47
Newman Catholic 62, Assumption 52
Northland Lutheran 42, Marion 30
Northwestern 55, Barron 18
Northwood 61, Solon Springs 29
Notre Dame 65, Sheboygan South 25
Oak Creek 51, Franklin 29
Oconto Falls 68, Menasha 53
Pius XI Catholic 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 52
Portage 49, Madison West 33
Potosi/Cassville 49, Belmont 35
Prescott 91, Somerset 48
Proctor, Minn. 46, Superior 39
Pulaski 57, Manitowoc Lincoln 22
Random Lake 59, Plymouth 45
River Ridge 74, Seneca 16
Rosholt 61, Wild Rose 51
Shoreland Lutheran 80, Martin Luther 71
Slinger 62, Hartford Union 43
Three Lakes 66, Mercer 36
Turner 59, Clinton 51
Valders 79, Southern Door 59
Wausau West 80, Merrill 49
Webster 75, Winter 50
Westby 56, Arcadia 45
Whitefish Bay 48, Grafton 41
Winneconne 56, Lourdes Academy 44
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, Marshfield 53
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Menominee Indian 62
Wrightstown 87, Waupaca 48
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.