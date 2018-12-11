Racine County

Horlick 73, Park 39

Case 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 44

Waterford 66, Burlington 18

Wilmot 42, Union Grove 39

Prairie 58, Catholic Central 33

Kenosha St. Joseph 53, St. Catherine's 40

Other state scores

Abbotsford 59, Prentice 55

Arrowhead 48, Waukesha West 15

Badger 44, Elkhorn Area 39

Baldwin-Woodville 62, Osceola 42

Bangor 58, Wonewoc-Center 34

Bay Port 65, De Pere 59

Belleville 77, Columbus 65

Black Hawk 74, Monticello 20

Bonduel 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 22

Cedarburg 65, Port Washington 24

Clayton 68, Unity 44

Crandon 61, Rhinelander 40

Cuba City 61, Fennimore 44

D.C. Everest 43, Wausau East 27

Darlington 64, Southwestern 57

Dominican 60, Saint Thomas More 51

Eastbrook Academy 53, Milw. Early View 10

Evansville 60, Whitewater 48

Florence 47, Lena 34

Frederic 48, Birchwood 34

Freedom 61, Seymour 27

Germantown 78, West Allis Hale 49

Gillett 65, Coleman 42

Green Bay Preble 56, Sheboygan North 47

Green Bay Southwest 54, Ashwaubenon 38

Horicon 73, Wayland Academy 32

Jefferson 57, East Troy 51

Kenosha Christian Life 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 9

Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42

Lake Mills 60, Cambridge 25

Lodi 62, Wisconsin Heights 37

Lomira 57, North Fond du Lac 41

Luck 53, Turtle Lake 36

Luther 53, West Salem 37

Madison Memorial 64, Waunakee 54

McFarland 66, Big Foot 60

Medford Area 49, Antigo 47

Milw. Academy of Science 76, Milw. Messmer 54

Milw. Golda Meir 68, Milw. Bradley Tech 17

Milw. Obama SCTE 42, Milw. South 28

Monona Grove 70, Sun Prairie 60

Mukwonago 82, Waukesha North 32

Muskego 71, Catholic Memorial 52

Necedah 36, Royall 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Pewaukee 54

New Glarus 51, Dodgeville 39

New Richmond 66, Ellsworth 47

Newman Catholic 62, Assumption 52

Northland Lutheran 42, Marion 30

Northwestern 55, Barron 18

Northwood 61, Solon Springs 29

Notre Dame 65, Sheboygan South 25

Oak Creek 51, Franklin 29

Oconto Falls 68, Menasha 53

Pius XI Catholic 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 52

Portage 49, Madison West 33

Potosi/Cassville 49, Belmont 35

Prescott 91, Somerset 48

Proctor, Minn. 46, Superior 39

Pulaski 57, Manitowoc Lincoln 22

Random Lake 59, Plymouth 45

River Ridge 74, Seneca 16

Rosholt 61, Wild Rose 51

Shoreland Lutheran 80, Martin Luther 71

Slinger 62, Hartford Union 43

Three Lakes 66, Mercer 36

Turner 59, Clinton 51

Valders 79, Southern Door 59

Wausau West 80, Merrill 49

Webster 75, Winter 50

Westby 56, Arcadia 45

Whitefish Bay 48, Grafton 41

Winneconne 56, Lourdes Academy 44

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, Marshfield 53

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Menominee Indian 62

Wrightstown 87, Waupaca 48

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments