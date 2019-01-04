Racine County
Case 64, Kenosha Tremper 46
Oak Creek 59, Horlick 36
Westosha Central 54, Burlington 44
Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 41
Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 38
Catholic Central 48, Whitefish Bay Dominican 39
Shoreland Lutheran 78, St. Catherine's 67
Other state scores
Adams-Friendship 67, Wautoma 32
Albany 43, Barneveld 42
Algoma 43, Southern Door 38
Appleton East 66, Neenah 46
Appleton North 59, Oshkosh North 57
Bay Port 66, Pulaski 53
Beaver Dam 76, Mount Horeb 25
Benton 54, Belmont 47
Brookfield Central 62, West Allis Hale 30
Clayton 55, Prairie Farm 12
DeForest 65, Baraboo 26
Evansville 67, Big Foot 35
Franklin 71, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Germantown 61, Menomonee Falls 33
Grafton 61, Hartford Union 29
Green Bay Preble 50, Ashwaubenon 47
Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 72
Greendale 53, Wauwatosa West 38
Holmen 46, Tomah 34
Homestead 64, Cedarburg 51
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 26
Jefferson 41, Edgerton 34
Juda 60, Pecatonica 52
La Crosse Central 50, La Crosse Logan 34
Laconia 80, Lomira 47
Manitowoc Lincoln 62, Sheboygan South 50
McFarland 54, Turner 51
Milw. Bradley Tech 42, Milw. South 32
Milw. DSHA 52, Hamilton 40
Monroe 71, Milton 46
Mountain Top Academy 42, Milwaukee Early View 14
Mukwonago 56, Arrowhead 46
New London 57, Green Bay East 19
Newman Catholic 53, Abbotsford 42
Notre Dame 51, De Pere 47
Oconomowoc 61, Catholic Memorial 45
Oconto 49, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42
Oregon 55, Fort Atkinson 40
Portage 56, Sauk Prairie 49
Potosi/Cassville 58, Highland 45
Prescott 93, Ellsworth 47
Slinger 48, West Bend West 29
St. Croix Falls 71, Grantsburg 26
Stoughton 49, Watertown 39
Washburn 50, Bayfield 36
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 46, Kenosha Reuther 31
Waukesha North 67, Kettle Moraine 57
Waukesha West 43, Waukesha South 33
West De Pere 53, Shawano Community 44
Westfield Area 48, Mauston 21
Whitefish Bay 63, Nicolet 45
Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 52, Merrill 46
Case 64, Tremper 46
TREMPER (7-5)
Hall 1 0-0 2, Pacetti 4 0-1 8, Ester 6 3-6 18, Wisniewski 0 1-2 1, Loker 2 2-2 6, Wendorf 2 0-0 4, Lynn 2 0-0 5, Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 46.
CASE (5-4)
Jones 8 2-2 20, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 3 2-2 9, Hill 1 0-4 2, Oliver 1 0-3 2, Ghuari 2 0-0 6, Brooks 5 5-9 15, Nwanosike 5 0-2 10, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-22 64.
Halftime—Case 35, Tremper 22. 3-point goals—Ester 3, Lynn, Jones 2, Malone, Ghuari 2. Total fouls—Tremper 15, Case 12.
Oak Creek 59, Horlick 36
HORLICK (8-3)
Nelson 3 0-0 6, J. White 1 0-0 2, Ellison 7 1-2 18, Pitrof 2 5-10 9, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, M. White 0 0-0 0, Handstedt 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-14 36.
OAK CREEK (9-2)
M. Gard 5 0-0 10, Widenski 2 2-2 6, Blunt 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 3 0-0 6, Peterson 3 0-0 6, K. Gard 6 3-4 15, Kosar 2 0-0 6, Finn 3 1-3 7. Totals 26 6-11 59.
Halftime—Oak Creek 25, Horlick 17. 3-point goals—Ellison 3. Blunt, Kosar 2. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Oak Creek 12.
Westosha Central 54, Burlington 44
BURLINGTON (0-13)
Krause 3 0-1 6, Ch. Matson 0 0-4 0, Preusker 1 0-2 2, Anderson 7 1-3 15, Ca. Matson 5 1-2 13, Runkel 0 1-2 1, Walby 2 2-4 6, Pirocanac 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-20 44.
WESTOSHA (1-11)
E. Witt 7 2-4 17, M. Witt 1 1-3 3, Wermeling 1 1-2 3, Backus 4 0-0 8, Adams 1 0-4 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Frahm 6 8-12 20. Totals 20 13-28 54.
Halftime—Westosha 23, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Matson 2, E. Witt. Total fouls—Burlington 18, Westosha 19. Fouled out—Ca. Matson.
Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 41
UNION GROVE (6-6)
Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 1 0-0 2, Barber 4 3-3 11, Slattery 7 8-10 25, Hoffman 5 0-0 10, Sieg 1 0-3 2, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 1-2 1, Savage 1 0-0 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-18 54.
ELKHORN (8-3)
Rawd 3 0-0 8, D. Ivey 0 0-2 0, Remington 3 1-2 7, Christensen 4 2-3 11, Kehrhardt 1 0-2 2, Grochowski 2 0-0 4, M. Ivey 3 0-0 6, Ross 0 3-3 3. Totals 16 6-12 41.
Halftime—Union Grove 26, Elkhorn 17. 3-point goals—Slattery 3, Savage. Rawd 2, Christensen. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Elkhorn 13.
Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 38
WATERFORD (9-3)
Karpinski 2 2-6 6, Schmidt 2 0-4 4, Rohner 7 0-0 17, Werner 0 0-0 0, Benavides 2 2-3 6, Fitzgerald 4 2-2 10, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 0-0 4, Stiewe 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 7-16 52.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (3-7)
Spath 3 0-0 7, Timmerman 3 0-2 8, Peralta 2 0-0 6, Gonzalez 1 1-2 3, Anderson 2 0-2 5, Williams 4 1-4 9. Totals 15 2-10 38.
Halftime—Waterford 28, Delavan-Darien 19. 3-point goals—Rohner 3. Timmerman 2, Peralta 2, Spath, Anderson. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Delavan-Darien 12. Rebounds—Waterford 36 (Fitzgerald 8), Delavan-Darien 24.
Catholic Central 48, Dominican 39
DOMINICAN (3-7)
Mlada 1 0-1 2, Simmons 2 0-1 5, Jordan 7 0-0 14, Robertson 6 1-5 14, Scobey-Polacheck 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 1-7 39.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-4)
El. Klein 5 1-2 12, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 2 0-0 4, Em. Klein 7 0-1 19, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 2-7 48.
Halftime—Catholic Central 28, Dominican 18. 3-point goals—Simmons, Robertson, El. Klein, Em. Klein 5. Total fouls—Catholic Central 5, Dominican 6. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Em. Klein 8).
Shoreland Lutheran 78, St. Catherine's 67
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-10)
Gilbert 10 4-7 24, Coca 1 0-0 2, O'Regan 3 0-2 9, Wentorf 5 2-4 12, Griffin 1 0-2 2, Delsman 1 0-0 3, Stulo 0 0-0 0, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 4 7-10 15, Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Cartagena 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-25 67.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (9-1)
Koker 9 17-20 38, Koestler 3 2-2 8, Van de Water 1 0-0 3, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 5 0-2 10, Heathcock 5 5-7 15, Salfur 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 25-33 78.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 48, St. Catherine's 37. 3-point goals—O'Regan 3, Delsman, Koker 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 18, Shoreland Lutheran 19. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 41 (Koker 10).
