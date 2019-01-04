Racine County

Case 64, Kenosha Tremper 46

Oak Creek 59, Horlick 36

Westosha Central 54, Burlington 44

Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 41

Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 38

Catholic Central 48, Whitefish Bay Dominican 39

Shoreland Lutheran 78, St. Catherine's 67

Other state scores

Adams-Friendship 67, Wautoma 32

Albany 43, Barneveld 42

Algoma 43, Southern Door 38

Appleton East 66, Neenah 46

Appleton North 59, Oshkosh North 57

Bay Port 66, Pulaski 53

Beaver Dam 76, Mount Horeb 25

Benton 54, Belmont 47

Brookfield Central 62, West Allis Hale 30

Clayton 55, Prairie Farm 12

DeForest 65, Baraboo 26

Evansville 67, Big Foot 35

Franklin 71, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

Germantown 61, Menomonee Falls 33

Grafton 61, Hartford Union 29

Green Bay Preble 50, Ashwaubenon 47

Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 72

Greendale 53, Wauwatosa West 38

Holmen 46, Tomah 34

Homestead 64, Cedarburg 51

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 26

Jefferson 41, Edgerton 34

Juda 60, Pecatonica 52

La Crosse Central 50, La Crosse Logan 34

Laconia 80, Lomira 47

Manitowoc Lincoln 62, Sheboygan South 50

McFarland 54, Turner 51

Milw. Bradley Tech 42, Milw. South 32

Milw. DSHA 52, Hamilton 40

Monroe 71, Milton 46

Mountain Top Academy 42, Milwaukee Early View 14

Mukwonago 56, Arrowhead 46

New London 57, Green Bay East 19

Newman Catholic 53, Abbotsford 42

Notre Dame 51, De Pere 47

Oconomowoc 61, Catholic Memorial 45

Oconto 49, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42

Oregon 55, Fort Atkinson 40

Portage 56, Sauk Prairie 49

Potosi/Cassville 58, Highland 45

Prescott 93, Ellsworth 47

Slinger 48, West Bend West 29

St. Croix Falls 71, Grantsburg 26

Stoughton 49, Watertown 39

Washburn 50, Bayfield 36

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 46, Kenosha Reuther 31

Waukesha North 67, Kettle Moraine 57

Waukesha West 43, Waukesha South 33

West De Pere 53, Shawano Community 44

Westfield Area 48, Mauston 21

Whitefish Bay 63, Nicolet 45

Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 52, Merrill 46

Case 64, Tremper 46

TREMPER (7-5)

Hall 1 0-0 2, Pacetti 4 0-1 8, Ester 6 3-6 18, Wisniewski 0 1-2 1, Loker 2 2-2 6, Wendorf 2 0-0 4, Lynn 2 0-0 5, Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 46.

CASE (5-4)

Jones 8 2-2 20, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 3 2-2 9, Hill 1 0-4 2, Oliver 1 0-3 2, Ghuari 2 0-0 6, Brooks 5 5-9 15, Nwanosike 5 0-2 10, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-22 64.

Halftime—Case 35, Tremper 22. 3-point goals—Ester 3, Lynn, Jones 2, Malone, Ghuari 2. Total fouls—Tremper 15, Case 12.

Oak Creek 59, Horlick 36

HORLICK (8-3)

Nelson 3 0-0 6, J. White 1 0-0 2, Ellison 7 1-2 18, Pitrof 2 5-10 9, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, M. White 0 0-0 0, Handstedt 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-14 36.

OAK CREEK (9-2)

M. Gard 5 0-0 10, Widenski 2 2-2 6, Blunt 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 3 0-0 6, Peterson 3 0-0 6, K. Gard 6 3-4 15, Kosar 2 0-0 6, Finn 3 1-3 7. Totals 26 6-11 59.

Halftime—Oak Creek 25, Horlick 17. 3-point goals—Ellison 3. Blunt, Kosar 2. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Oak Creek 12.

Westosha Central 54, Burlington 44

BURLINGTON (0-13)

Krause 3 0-1 6, Ch. Matson 0 0-4 0, Preusker 1 0-2 2, Anderson 7 1-3 15, Ca. Matson 5 1-2 13, Runkel 0 1-2 1, Walby 2 2-4 6, Pirocanac 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-20 44.

WESTOSHA (1-11)

E. Witt 7 2-4 17, M. Witt 1 1-3 3, Wermeling 1 1-2 3, Backus 4 0-0 8, Adams 1 0-4 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Frahm 6 8-12 20. Totals 20 13-28 54.

Halftime—Westosha 23, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Matson 2, E. Witt. Total fouls—Burlington 18, Westosha 19. Fouled out—Ca. Matson.

Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 41

UNION GROVE (6-6)

Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 1 0-0 2, Barber 4 3-3 11, Slattery 7 8-10 25, Hoffman 5 0-0 10, Sieg 1 0-3 2, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 1-2 1, Savage 1 0-0 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-18 54.

ELKHORN (8-3)

Rawd 3 0-0 8, D. Ivey 0 0-2 0, Remington 3 1-2 7, Christensen 4 2-3 11, Kehrhardt 1 0-2 2, Grochowski 2 0-0 4, M. Ivey 3 0-0 6, Ross 0 3-3 3. Totals 16 6-12 41.

Halftime—Union Grove 26, Elkhorn 17. 3-point goals—Slattery 3, Savage. Rawd 2, Christensen. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Elkhorn 13.

Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 38

WATERFORD (9-3)

Karpinski 2 2-6 6, Schmidt 2 0-4 4, Rohner 7 0-0 17, Werner 0 0-0 0, Benavides 2 2-3 6, Fitzgerald 4 2-2 10, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 0-0 4, Stiewe 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 7-16 52.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (3-7)

Spath 3 0-0 7, Timmerman 3 0-2 8, Peralta 2 0-0 6, Gonzalez 1 1-2 3, Anderson 2 0-2 5, Williams 4 1-4 9. Totals 15 2-10 38.

Halftime—Waterford 28, Delavan-Darien 19. 3-point goals—Rohner 3. Timmerman 2, Peralta 2, Spath, Anderson. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Delavan-Darien 12. Rebounds—Waterford 36 (Fitzgerald 8), Delavan-Darien 24.

Catholic Central 48, Dominican 39

DOMINICAN (3-7)

Mlada 1 0-1 2, Simmons 2 0-1 5, Jordan 7 0-0 14, Robertson 6 1-5 14, Scobey-Polacheck 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 1-7 39.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-4)

El. Klein 5 1-2 12, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 2 0-0 4, Em. Klein 7 0-1 19, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 2-7 48. 

Halftime—Catholic Central 28, Dominican 18. 3-point goals—Simmons, Robertson, El. Klein, Em. Klein 5. Total fouls—Catholic Central 5, Dominican 6. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Em. Klein 8).

Shoreland Lutheran 78, St. Catherine's 67

ST. CATHERINE'S (2-10)

Gilbert 10 4-7 24, Coca 1 0-0 2, O'Regan 3 0-2 9, Wentorf 5 2-4 12, Griffin 1 0-2 2, Delsman 1 0-0 3, Stulo 0 0-0 0, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 4 7-10 15, Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Cartagena 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-25 67.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (9-1)

Koker 9 17-20 38, Koestler 3 2-2 8, Van de Water 1 0-0 3, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 5 0-2 10, Heathcock 5 5-7 15, Salfur 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 25-33 78.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 48, St. Catherine's 37. 3-point goals—O'Regan 3, Delsman, Koker 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 18, Shoreland Lutheran 19. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 41 (Koker 10).

