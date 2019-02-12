Racine County

Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, Horlick 66

Park 32, Kenosha Indian Trail 20

Racine Lutheran 59, Prairie 37

Other state scores

Cuba City 47, Richland Center 40

Elcho 54, White Lake 18

Gilman 71, Cornell 37

Living Word Lutheran 57, Messmer 37

Madison Memorial 71, Madison West 28

Manitowoc Lutheran 66, Random Lake 60

Mineral Point 69, Iowa-Grant 47

Mukwonago 57, Arrowhead 41

Muskego 54, Kenosha Tremper 50

New Auburn 65, Winter 49

Oregon 48, Stoughton 42

Pacelli 34, Tri-County 17

Seymour 70, Xavier 56

ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (13-5)

T. Williams 10 2-2 25, Bivins 3 2-2 10, Batemon 0 3-4 3, S. Williams 14 2-4 40, Hurst 5 3-3 13. Totals 32 12-15 91.

HORLICK (12-9)

Nelson 2 0-0 5, M. White 0 1-2 1, D. White 2 2-2 6, Ellison 9 3-4 18, Cannon 5 0-0 12, Pitrof 6 6-9 20, Corona 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 12-17 66.

Halftime—Academy of Science 34, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—T. Williams 3, Bivins 2, S. Williams 10. Nelson, Ellison 3, Cannon 2. Total fouls—Academy of Science 20, Horlick 13. Fouled out—Hurst. Technical foul—S. Williams.

Park 32, Indian Trail 20

INDIAN TRAIL (3-18)

Gosda 0 0-1 0, Winslow 3 0-3 7, Stouffer 0 1-2 1, Lalonde 1 0-0 2, Jacobsen 0 0-1 0, Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Kozel 0 1-2 1, Morris 0 1-2 1, Williams 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-2 4. Totals 8 3-13 20.

PARK (7-12)

Jones 0 0-2 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Senzig 3 0-4 7, Barkley 1 0-0 2, Betker 2 6-6 10, Griffin 3 0-2 6. Totals 12 6-14 32.

Halftime—Park 22, Indian Trail 12. 3-point goals—Winslow. A. Price, Senzig. Total fouls—Indian Trail 15, Park 12. Rebounds—Indian Trail 35 (Johnson 6), Park 38 (Griffin 14).

Racine Lutheran 59, Prairie 37

PRAIRIE (14-6)

Palmen 2 1-2 6, May 0 1-2 1, Foster 2 0-0 6, Decker 7 2-2 20, Larson 1 0-0 2, May 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-6 37.

LUTHERAN (17-2)

Davis 4 0-0 11, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Strande 10 2-4 23, Kellner 0 6-8 6, Gardner 7 0-2 17. Totals 22 8-14 59.

Halftime—Lutheran 29, Prairie 15. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 2, Decker 4. Davis 3, Strande, Gardner 3. Total fouls—Prairie 9, Lutheran 11. Rebounds—Prairie 23 (Foster 7), Lutheran 29 (Kellner 9).

