Racine County
Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, Horlick 66
Park 32, Kenosha Indian Trail 20
Racine Lutheran 59, Prairie 37
Other state scores
Cuba City 47, Richland Center 40
Elcho 54, White Lake 18
Gilman 71, Cornell 37
Living Word Lutheran 57, Messmer 37
Madison Memorial 71, Madison West 28
Manitowoc Lutheran 66, Random Lake 60
Mineral Point 69, Iowa-Grant 47
Mukwonago 57, Arrowhead 41
Muskego 54, Kenosha Tremper 50
New Auburn 65, Winter 49
Oregon 48, Stoughton 42
Pacelli 34, Tri-County 17
Seymour 70, Xavier 56
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (13-5)
T. Williams 10 2-2 25, Bivins 3 2-2 10, Batemon 0 3-4 3, S. Williams 14 2-4 40, Hurst 5 3-3 13. Totals 32 12-15 91.
HORLICK (12-9)
Nelson 2 0-0 5, M. White 0 1-2 1, D. White 2 2-2 6, Ellison 9 3-4 18, Cannon 5 0-0 12, Pitrof 6 6-9 20, Corona 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 12-17 66.
Halftime—Academy of Science 34, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—T. Williams 3, Bivins 2, S. Williams 10. Nelson, Ellison 3, Cannon 2. Total fouls—Academy of Science 20, Horlick 13. Fouled out—Hurst. Technical foul—S. Williams.
Park 32, Indian Trail 20
INDIAN TRAIL (3-18)
Gosda 0 0-1 0, Winslow 3 0-3 7, Stouffer 0 1-2 1, Lalonde 1 0-0 2, Jacobsen 0 0-1 0, Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Kozel 0 1-2 1, Morris 0 1-2 1, Williams 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-2 4. Totals 8 3-13 20.
PARK (7-12)
Jones 0 0-2 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Senzig 3 0-4 7, Barkley 1 0-0 2, Betker 2 6-6 10, Griffin 3 0-2 6. Totals 12 6-14 32.
Halftime—Park 22, Indian Trail 12. 3-point goals—Winslow. A. Price, Senzig. Total fouls—Indian Trail 15, Park 12. Rebounds—Indian Trail 35 (Johnson 6), Park 38 (Griffin 14).
Racine Lutheran 59, Prairie 37
PRAIRIE (14-6)
Palmen 2 1-2 6, May 0 1-2 1, Foster 2 0-0 6, Decker 7 2-2 20, Larson 1 0-0 2, May 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-6 37.
LUTHERAN (17-2)
Davis 4 0-0 11, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Strande 10 2-4 23, Kellner 0 6-8 6, Gardner 7 0-2 17. Totals 22 8-14 59.
Halftime—Lutheran 29, Prairie 15. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 2, Decker 4. Davis 3, Strande, Gardner 3. Total fouls—Prairie 9, Lutheran 11. Rebounds—Prairie 23 (Foster 7), Lutheran 29 (Kellner 9).
