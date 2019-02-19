Racine County
WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Division 2
Elkhorn 64, Burlington 25
Division 3
Clinton 82, St. Catherine's 60
Division 5
Catholic Central 74, Salam School 22
Other state scores
Division 1
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 41
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Sheboygan South 45
Menomonee Falls 39, Green Bay East 29
Janesville Parker 73, Beloit Memorial 59
Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Madison West 33
Milw. South 47, Milw. Bradley Tech 39
West Allis Central 44, Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 30
Division 2
Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Medford Area 47
Holmen 47, Rice Lake 45
La Crosse Central 61, La Crosse Logan 38
Lakeland 64, Waupaca 24
Mosinee 65, Wausau East 50
Shawano Community 54, Antigo 31
Sparta 48, Ashland 40
Ashwaubenon 69, Green Bay West 39
Cedarburg 68, Port Washington 26
Kaukauna 77, Marinette 33
Kewaskum 47, Nicolet 43
Milw. Vincent 74, Milw. Madison 28
Plymouth 47, West Bend East 41
Seymour 52, Menasha 31
Fort Atkinson 28, Delavan-Darien 25
Jefferson 55, Westosha Central 25
McFarland 47, Mount Horeb 35
Portage 38, Baraboo 37
Stoughton 66, Sauk Prairie 43
Catholic Memorial 58, Greenfield 56
Greendale 58, Milw. Bay View/Lifelong Learning 25
Messmer 46, Shorewood 38
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 70, Milw. North 55
New Berlin West 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 6
Wauwatosa West 69, Milw. Lutheran 53
Division 3
Adams-Friendship 44, Nekoosa 33
Altoona 53, Black River Falls 30
Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 55
Elk Mound 61, Viroqua 21
Northwestern 71, Spooner 22
Osceola 42, Barron 34
Saint Croix Central 44, Somerset 32
West Salem 70, Mauston 20
Brillion 43, Chilton 26
Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Two Rivers 31
Clintonville 75, Xavier 57
Denmark 72, New Holstein 66
Oconto Falls 59, Tomahawk 34
Peshtigo 49, Northland Pines 29
Southern Door 57, Sturgeon Bay 22
Big Foot 86, Saint Francis 24
Edgewood 57, Poynette 36
Evansville 49, River Valley 23
Richland Center 71, Edgerton 49
Turner 58, Dodgeville 50
Whitewater 70, Saint Thomas More 17
Brown Deer 81, Milw. Saint Anthony 17
Dominican 67, Milw. Carmen Northwest 19
Lomira 77, Columbus 67
Milw. Obama SCTE 56, Milw. Golda Meir 54
North Fond du Lac 59, Ripon 57
University School of Milw. 60, Campbellsport 54
Watertown Luther Prep 68, Wautoma 44
Winneconne 43, Omro 24
Division 4
Augusta 51, Cadott 38
Boyceville 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Fall Creek 70, Whitehall 45
Glenwood City 41, Grantsburg 36
Ladysmith 41, Cumberland 15
Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51
Shell Lake 59, Webster 34
Spring Valley 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 59
Abbotsford 45, Spencer 37
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Menominee Indian 41
Manawa 63, Coleman 52
Oconto 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 31
Phillips 84, Marathon 73
Westfield Area 49, Chequamegon 35
Cambridge 41, Princeton/Green Lake 32
Fennimore 44, Boscobel 32
Luther 52, Brookwood 41
Pardeeville 45, Deerfield 25
Parkview 48, Montello 45
Waterloo 66, Williams Bay 29
Algoma 50, Roncalli 36
Dodgeland 41, Kenosha Christian Life 14
Horicon 52, Palmyra-Eagle 41
Kenosha St. Joseph 65, Hope Christian 61
Lourdes Academy 47, Kohler 36
Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Reedsville 28
Random Lake 88, Destiny 17
St. Marys Springs 78, Sevastopol 41
Division 5
Birchwood 62, Bayfield 53
Bruce 63, Solon Springs 54
Clayton 76, Turtle Lake 16
Clear Lake 62, Cornell 15
Frederic 78, Winter 29
Gilman 65, Greenwood 41
Hurley 46, Mellen 26
Luck 50, Drummond 44
McDonell Central 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48
Northwood 67, Mercer 21
Owen-Withee 67, Rib Lake 35
Prairie Farm 63, Lake Holcombe 46
Prentice 72, New Auburn 31
Siren 48, Washburn 34
South Shore 67, Butternut 21
Thorp 43, Flambeau 37
Assumption 61, Pittsville 20
Athens 57, Wild Rose 41
Columbus Catholic 67, Tigerton 49
Edgar 48, Almond-Bancroft 29
Elcho 56, Gresham Community 28
Florence 44, Bowler 34
Gillett 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Laona-Wabeno 63, Lena 22
Loyal 60, Tri-County 22
Newman Catholic 62, Marion 39
Niagara 67, Goodman/Pembine 39
Port Edwards 52, Northland Lutheran 51
Rosholt 66, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38
Three Lakes 57, Suring 52
Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 39
Black Hawk 100, North Crawford 17
Blair-Taylor 60, Pepin/Alma 45
Cashton 56, Gilmanton 25
Eleva-Strum 67, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Independence 74, Granton 31
Iowa-Grant 49, Southwestern 31
Kickapoo 54, Benton 36
La Farge 46, Hillsboro 37
Lincoln 54, New Lisbon 31
Potosi/Cassville 78, Ithaca 29
River Ridge 77, De Soto 13
Riverdale 60, Highland 50
Royall 52, Weston 26
Shullsburg 49, Seneca 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Belmont 50, OT
Albany 58, Pecatonica 20
Argyle 72, Madison Country Day 12
Barneveld 49, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 39
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 47
Fall River 74, Wayland Academy 24
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Stockbridge 33
Hilbert 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36
Hustisford 84, Williams Bay Faith Christian 14
Living Word Lutheran 56, Sheboygan Christian 32
Monticello 63, Johnson Creek 35
Oakfield 68, Heritage Christian 63
Randolph 75, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 16
Rio 77, Juda 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, University Lake/Trinity 12
Elkhorn 64, Burlington 25
BURLINGTON (0-23)
Krause 1 0-0 2, Teberg 1 1-2 3, Ch. Matson 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 0-0 2, Ca. Matson 2 0-0 6, Runkel 1 1-2 3, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-7 25.
ELKHORN (15-8)
Rand 5 0-0 11, Schneider 1 0-0 3, DeVries 1 1-2 4, Jacobs 3 0-0 6, D. Ivey 1 0-0 2, Remington 3 1-5 7, Christensen 5 2-6 15, Ehrhardt 3 1-2 7, Grochowski 1 2-6 5, M. Ivey 1 0-0 2, Koss 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-20 64.
Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2. Rand, Schneider, DeVries, Christensen 3, Grochowski. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Elkhorn 9.
Catholic Central 74, Salam 22
SALAM (9-10)
Sarsour 0 1-2 1, Ali 1 0-0 2, Schaub 4 0-0 8, A. Badwan 4 0-0 8, K. Badwan 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-2 22.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (15-8)
El. Klein 4 0-0 8, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 4 0-0 8, Von Rabenau 3 0-0 7, Em. Klein 13 2-2 31, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 1 0-3 2, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Walkington 1 2-2 4, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Schwenn 3 1-2 7. Totals 32 6-10 74.
Halftime—Catholic Central 51, Salam 12. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 3. Total fouls—Salam 5, Catholic Central 8.
