Racine County

WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Division 2

Elkhorn 64, Burlington 25

Division 3

Clinton 82, St. Catherine's 60

Division 5

Catholic Central 74, Salam School 22

Other state scores

WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Division 1

Superior 42, Eau Claire North 41

Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Sheboygan South 45

Menomonee Falls 39, Green Bay East 29

Janesville Parker 73, Beloit Memorial 59

Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Madison West 33

Milw. South 47, Milw. Bradley Tech 39

West Allis Central 44, Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 30

Division 2

Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Medford Area 47

Holmen 47, Rice Lake 45

La Crosse Central 61, La Crosse Logan 38

Lakeland 64, Waupaca 24

Mosinee 65, Wausau East 50

Shawano Community 54, Antigo 31

Sparta 48, Ashland 40

Ashwaubenon 69, Green Bay West 39

Cedarburg 68, Port Washington 26

Kaukauna 77, Marinette 33

Kewaskum 47, Nicolet 43

Milw. Vincent 74, Milw. Madison 28

Plymouth 47, West Bend East 41

Seymour 52, Menasha 31

Fort Atkinson 28, Delavan-Darien 25

Jefferson 55, Westosha Central 25

McFarland 47, Mount Horeb 35

Portage 38, Baraboo 37

Stoughton 66, Sauk Prairie 43

Catholic Memorial 58, Greenfield 56

Greendale 58, Milw. Bay View/Lifelong Learning 25

Messmer 46, Shorewood 38

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 70, Milw. North 55

New Berlin West 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 6

Wauwatosa West 69, Milw. Lutheran 53

Division 3

Adams-Friendship 44, Nekoosa 33

Altoona 53, Black River Falls 30

Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 55

Elk Mound 61, Viroqua 21

Northwestern 71, Spooner 22

Osceola 42, Barron 34

Saint Croix Central 44, Somerset 32

West Salem 70, Mauston 20

Brillion 43, Chilton 26

Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Two Rivers 31

Clintonville 75, Xavier 57

Denmark 72, New Holstein 66

Oconto Falls 59, Tomahawk 34

Peshtigo 49, Northland Pines 29

Southern Door 57, Sturgeon Bay 22

Big Foot 86, Saint Francis 24

Edgewood 57, Poynette 36

Evansville 49, River Valley 23

Richland Center 71, Edgerton 49

Turner 58, Dodgeville 50

Whitewater 70, Saint Thomas More 17

Brown Deer 81, Milw. Saint Anthony 17

Dominican 67, Milw. Carmen Northwest 19

Lomira 77, Columbus 67

Milw. Obama SCTE 56, Milw. Golda Meir 54

North Fond du Lac 59, Ripon 57

University School of Milw. 60, Campbellsport 54

Watertown Luther Prep 68, Wautoma 44

Winneconne 43, Omro 24

Division 4

Augusta 51, Cadott 38

Boyceville 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Fall Creek 70, Whitehall 45

Glenwood City 41, Grantsburg 36

Ladysmith 41, Cumberland 15

Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51

Shell Lake 59, Webster 34

Spring Valley 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 59

Abbotsford 45, Spencer 37

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Menominee Indian 41

Manawa 63, Coleman 52

Oconto 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 31

Phillips 84, Marathon 73

Westfield Area 49, Chequamegon 35

Cambridge 41, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Fennimore 44, Boscobel 32

Luther 52, Brookwood 41

Pardeeville 45, Deerfield 25

Parkview 48, Montello 45

Waterloo 66, Williams Bay 29

Algoma 50, Roncalli 36

Dodgeland 41, Kenosha Christian Life 14

Horicon 52, Palmyra-Eagle 41

Kenosha St. Joseph 65, Hope Christian 61

Lourdes Academy 47, Kohler 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Reedsville 28

Random Lake 88, Destiny 17

St. Marys Springs 78, Sevastopol 41

Division 5

Birchwood 62, Bayfield 53

Bruce 63, Solon Springs 54

Clayton 76, Turtle Lake 16

Clear Lake 62, Cornell 15

Frederic 78, Winter 29

Gilman 65, Greenwood 41

Hurley 46, Mellen 26

Luck 50, Drummond 44

McDonell Central 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

Northwood 67, Mercer 21

Owen-Withee 67, Rib Lake 35

Prairie Farm 63, Lake Holcombe 46

Prentice 72, New Auburn 31

Siren 48, Washburn 34

South Shore 67, Butternut 21

Thorp 43, Flambeau 37

Assumption 61, Pittsville 20

Athens 57, Wild Rose 41

Columbus Catholic 67, Tigerton 49

Edgar 48, Almond-Bancroft 29

Elcho 56, Gresham Community 28

Florence 44, Bowler 34

Gillett 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Laona-Wabeno 63, Lena 22

Loyal 60, Tri-County 22

Newman Catholic 62, Marion 39

Niagara 67, Goodman/Pembine 39

Port Edwards 52, Northland Lutheran 51

Rosholt 66, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38

Three Lakes 57, Suring 52

Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 39

Black Hawk 100, North Crawford 17

Blair-Taylor 60, Pepin/Alma 45

Cashton 56, Gilmanton 25

Eleva-Strum 67, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Independence 74, Granton 31

Iowa-Grant 49, Southwestern 31

Kickapoo 54, Benton 36

La Farge 46, Hillsboro 37

Lincoln 54, New Lisbon 31

Potosi/Cassville 78, Ithaca 29

River Ridge 77, De Soto 13

Riverdale 60, Highland 50

Royall 52, Weston 26

Shullsburg 49, Seneca 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Belmont 50, OT

Albany 58, Pecatonica 20

Argyle 72, Madison Country Day 12

Barneveld 49, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 39

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 47

Fall River 74, Wayland Academy 24

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Stockbridge 33

Hilbert 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36

Hustisford 84, Williams Bay Faith Christian 14

Living Word Lutheran 56, Sheboygan Christian 32

Monticello 63, Johnson Creek 35

Oakfield 68, Heritage Christian 63

Randolph 75, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 16

Rio 77, Juda 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, University Lake/Trinity 12

Elkhorn 64, Burlington 25

BURLINGTON (0-23)

Krause 1 0-0 2, Teberg 1 1-2 3, Ch. Matson 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 0-0 2, Ca. Matson 2 0-0 6, Runkel 1 1-2 3, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-7 25.

ELKHORN (15-8)

Rand 5 0-0 11, Schneider 1 0-0 3, DeVries 1 1-2 4, Jacobs 3 0-0 6, D. Ivey 1 0-0 2, Remington 3 1-5 7, Christensen 5 2-6 15, Ehrhardt 3 1-2 7, Grochowski 1 2-6 5, M. Ivey 1 0-0 2, Koss 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-20 64.

Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2. Rand, Schneider, DeVries, Christensen 3, Grochowski. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Elkhorn 9. 

Catholic Central 74, Salam 22

SALAM (9-10)

Sarsour 0 1-2 1, Ali 1 0-0 2, Schaub 4 0-0 8, A. Badwan 4 0-0 8, K. Badwan 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-2 22.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (15-8)

El. Klein 4 0-0 8, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 4 0-0 8, Von Rabenau 3 0-0 7, Em. Klein 13 2-2 31, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 1 0-3 2, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Walkington 1 2-2 4, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Schwenn 3 1-2 7. Totals 32 6-10 74.

Halftime—Catholic Central 51, Salam 12. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 3. Total fouls—Salam 5, Catholic Central 8. 

