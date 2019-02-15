Racine County
Lake Geneva Badger 50, Union Grove 42
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 29
Other state scores
Arcadia 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45
Bangor 45, Cashton 24
Berlin 59, Ripon 37
Black Hawk 81, Albany 27
Brookfield Central 47, Wauwatosa East 30
Chippewa Falls 61, River Falls 45
Denmark 48, Waupaca 34
Durand 66, Boyceville 31
Elk Mound 73, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Elkhorn Area 65, Westosha Central 21
Florence 72, Goodman/Pembine 30
Hamilton 61, Menomonee Falls 29
Hayward 48, Bloomer 43
Hope Christian 77, Destiny 16
Kimberly 54, Appleton West 48
La Farge 42, Seneca 38
Lakeland 81, Mosinee 56
Menomonie 57, Marshfield 56
Milw. Academy of Science 77, Lourdes Academy 62
Milw. Carmen Northwest 43, Madison Country Day 40
Milw. DSHA 63, Wauwatosa West 43
Milw. Madison 48, Milw. Obama SCTE 40
Milw. North 34, Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 27
Milw. Riverside 64, Milw. Hamilton/Audubon 33
Milw. School of Languages 66, Milw. Ronald Reagan 54
Milw. Vincent 72, Milw. Bay View/Lifelong Learning 33
Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 37
Monticello 68, Juda 27
Nekoosa 64, Adams-Friendship 43
Northwestern 58, Ladysmith 27
Northwood 67, South Shore 41
Plymouth 51, Kewaskum 34
Prescott 66, Glenwood City 20
Rhinelander 74, Antigo 41
Royall 29, Wonewoc-Center 23
Sevastopol 56, Reedsville 46
St. Croix Falls 61, Luck 20
Turner 63, McFarland 54
Unity 57, Grantsburg 40
Waukesha South 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 42
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 73, Ithaca 42
West Bend East 65, Port Washington 33
Whitefish Bay 53, Cedarburg 28
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 13
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 50, Milwaukee Early View 24
Wrightstown 69, Freedom 44
Badger 50, Union Grove 42
UNION GROVE (12-10)
Baker 3 0-0 7, Killberg 1 0-0 3, Barber 3 2-2 10, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 5 1-4 12, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 2 2-4 6, Sieg 0 0-0 0, Good 2 0-0 4, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-10 42.
BADGER (15-6)
Welch 1 1-4 4, Wright 2 2-2 8, Wieseman 9 1-3 19, Kerns 1 0-0 2, Schultz 0 2-2 2, Moss 5 5-11 15. Totals 18 11-22 50.
Halftime—Badger 24, Union Grove 18. 3-point goals—Baker, Killberg, Barber 2, Slattery. Welch, Wright 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 21, Badger 10. Rebounds—Union Grove 30, Badger 28.
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 29
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (13-8)
El. Klein 1 0-0 2, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 0 0-0 0, Von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Em. Klein 7 2-2 18, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 2-3 29.
LUTHERAN (19-2)
Mohar 0 2-2 2, Lichter 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 3, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Strande 7 4-5 20, Kellner 2 0-2 4, Guziewicz 1 0-1 2, Gardner 11 0-0 25. Totals 26 6-10 65.
Halftime—Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 16. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 2. Lichter, Davis, Strande 2, Gardner 3. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Lutheran 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.