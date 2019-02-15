Racine County

Lake Geneva Badger 50, Union Grove 42

Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 29

Other state scores

Arcadia 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45

Bangor 45, Cashton 24

Berlin 59, Ripon 37

Black Hawk 81, Albany 27

Brookfield Central 47, Wauwatosa East 30

Chippewa Falls 61, River Falls 45

Denmark 48, Waupaca 34

Durand 66, Boyceville 31

Elk Mound 73, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Elkhorn Area 65, Westosha Central 21

Florence 72, Goodman/Pembine 30

Hamilton 61, Menomonee Falls 29

Hayward 48, Bloomer 43

Hope Christian 77, Destiny 16

Kimberly 54, Appleton West 48

La Farge 42, Seneca 38

Lakeland 81, Mosinee 56

Menomonie 57, Marshfield 56

Milw. Academy of Science 77, Lourdes Academy 62

Milw. Carmen Northwest 43, Madison Country Day 40

Milw. DSHA 63, Wauwatosa West 43

Milw. Madison 48, Milw. Obama SCTE 40

Milw. North 34, Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 27

Milw. Riverside 64, Milw. Hamilton/Audubon 33

Milw. School of Languages 66, Milw. Ronald Reagan 54

Milw. Vincent 72, Milw. Bay View/Lifelong Learning 33

Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 37

Monticello 68, Juda 27

Nekoosa 64, Adams-Friendship 43

Northwestern 58, Ladysmith 27

Northwood 67, South Shore 41

Plymouth 51, Kewaskum 34

Prescott 66, Glenwood City 20

Rhinelander 74, Antigo 41

Royall 29, Wonewoc-Center 23

Sevastopol 56, Reedsville 46

St. Croix Falls 61, Luck 20

Turner 63, McFarland 54

Unity 57, Grantsburg 40

Waukesha South 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 42

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 73, Ithaca 42

West Bend East 65, Port Washington 33

Whitefish Bay 53, Cedarburg 28

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 13

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 50, Milwaukee Early View 24

Wrightstown 69, Freedom 44

UNION GROVE (12-10)

Baker 3 0-0 7, Killberg 1 0-0 3, Barber 3 2-2 10, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 5 1-4 12, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 2 2-4 6, Sieg 0 0-0 0, Good 2 0-0 4, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-10 42.

BADGER (15-6)

Welch 1 1-4 4, Wright 2 2-2 8, Wieseman 9 1-3 19, Kerns 1 0-0 2, Schultz 0 2-2 2, Moss 5 5-11 15. Totals 18 11-22 50.

Halftime—Badger 24, Union Grove 18. 3-point goals—Baker, Killberg, Barber 2, Slattery. Welch, Wright 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 21, Badger 10. Rebounds—Union Grove 30, Badger 28.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (13-8)

El. Klein 1 0-0 2, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 0 0-0 0, Von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Em. Klein 7 2-2 18, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 2-3 29.

LUTHERAN (19-2)

Mohar 0 2-2 2, Lichter 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 3, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Strande 7 4-5 20, Kellner 2 0-2 4, Guziewicz 1 0-1 2, Gardner 11 0-0 25. Totals 26 6-10 65.

Halftime—Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 16. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 2. Lichter, Davis, Strande 2, Gardner 3. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Lutheran 9.

