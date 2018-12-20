Racine County

Horlick 50. Brookfield East 47

Oregon 82, Burlington 17

Other state scores

Albany 54, Monticello 29

Augusta 55, Owen-Withee 52

Big Foot 47, Whitewater 39

Birchwood 58, Lake Holcombe 47

Black Hawk 75, Barneveld 11

Blair-Taylor 67, Whitehall 44

Bonduel 59, Shiocton 30

Bruce 40, Cornell 37

Cameron 80, Shell Lake 40

Clayton 51, Northwood 36

Clinton 59, Edgerton 51

Crandon 42, Laona-Wabeno 37

Crivitz 71, Gillett 56

Cuba City 54, Iowa-Grant 34

Cudahy 36, Delavan-Darien 33

Darlington 63, Boscobel 49

De Pere 60, Sheboygan North 47

DeForest 66, Onalaska 51

DeLaSalle, Minn. 47, Eau Claire Memorial 40

Durand 58, New Richmond 46

Elk Mound 53, Somerset 36

Ellsworth 62, Osceola 54

Evansville 52, Brodhead 29

Franklin 50, Muskego 47

Gibraltar 54, Peshtigo 42

Grantsburg 43, Siren 37

Green Bay West 49, Manawa 46

Hayward 46, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 23

Kaukauna 74, Neenah 55

Kewaunee 66, Oconto 18

Madison La Follette 58, Waunakee 48

Madison Memorial 76, Janesville Parker 51

Markesan 56, Cambria-Friesland 32

Mayville 47, North Fond du Lac 35

McFarland 43, Jefferson 40

Mercer 44, Butternut 23

Middleton 65, Verona Area 49

Milw. Vincent 57, Oconomowoc 50

Mineral Point 71, Fennimore 36

Monona Grove 54, Watertown 40

New Auburn 62, Winter 57, OT

New Holstein 53, Sheboygan Christian 48

New London 54, Seymour 42

Niagara 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 42

Northwestern 67, Cumberland 14

Palmyra-Eagle 45, Madison Abundant Life 44

Portage 54, Poynette 51

Potosi/Cassville 63, Benton 36

Prentice 70, Northland Pines 33

Prescott 74, Hastings, Minn. 53

Princeton/Green Lake 54, Pardeeville 48

Randolph 48, Rio 40

River Falls 55, La Crosse Central 31

River Ridge 57, Shullsburg 34

River Valley 59, Ithaca 19

Shawano Community 49, Menasha 35

Southern Door 68, Sturgeon Bay 23

Tigerton 56, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 27

Unity 60, Frederic 34

Wilmot Union 67, Westosha Central 35

Xavier 51, Green Bay East 24

BROOKFIELD EAST (2-7)

Scott 4 4-4 13, Tallmadge 2 0-0 4, Pink 3 0-0 9, Austin 0 0-2 0, Platz 4 3-4 11, Cross 3 0-0 6, Alberts 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 8-12 47.

HORLICK (8-2)

Handstedt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 3-5 5, M. White 1 1-2 3, D. White 1 2-2 4, Ellison 3 3-6 10, Cannon 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 5 5-6 15, Schmidt 0 2-3 2, Corona 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 17-26 50.

Halftime—Horlick 20, Brookfield East 19. 3-point goals—Scott, Pink 3, Alberts. Ellison. Total fouls—Brookfield East 18, Horlick 15. Fouled out—Platz, Alberts.

