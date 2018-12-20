Racine County
Horlick 50. Brookfield East 47
Oregon 82, Burlington 17
Other state scores
Albany 54, Monticello 29
Augusta 55, Owen-Withee 52
Big Foot 47, Whitewater 39
Birchwood 58, Lake Holcombe 47
Black Hawk 75, Barneveld 11
Blair-Taylor 67, Whitehall 44
Bonduel 59, Shiocton 30
Bruce 40, Cornell 37
Cameron 80, Shell Lake 40
Clayton 51, Northwood 36
Clinton 59, Edgerton 51
Crandon 42, Laona-Wabeno 37
Crivitz 71, Gillett 56
Cuba City 54, Iowa-Grant 34
Cudahy 36, Delavan-Darien 33
Darlington 63, Boscobel 49
De Pere 60, Sheboygan North 47
DeForest 66, Onalaska 51
DeLaSalle, Minn. 47, Eau Claire Memorial 40
Durand 58, New Richmond 46
Elk Mound 53, Somerset 36
Ellsworth 62, Osceola 54
Evansville 52, Brodhead 29
Franklin 50, Muskego 47
Gibraltar 54, Peshtigo 42
Grantsburg 43, Siren 37
Green Bay West 49, Manawa 46
Hayward 46, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 23
Kaukauna 74, Neenah 55
Kewaunee 66, Oconto 18
Madison La Follette 58, Waunakee 48
Madison Memorial 76, Janesville Parker 51
Markesan 56, Cambria-Friesland 32
Mayville 47, North Fond du Lac 35
McFarland 43, Jefferson 40
Mercer 44, Butternut 23
Middleton 65, Verona Area 49
Milw. Vincent 57, Oconomowoc 50
Mineral Point 71, Fennimore 36
Monona Grove 54, Watertown 40
New Auburn 62, Winter 57, OT
New Holstein 53, Sheboygan Christian 48
New London 54, Seymour 42
Niagara 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 42
Northwestern 67, Cumberland 14
Palmyra-Eagle 45, Madison Abundant Life 44
Portage 54, Poynette 51
Potosi/Cassville 63, Benton 36
Prentice 70, Northland Pines 33
Prescott 74, Hastings, Minn. 53
Princeton/Green Lake 54, Pardeeville 48
Randolph 48, Rio 40
River Falls 55, La Crosse Central 31
River Ridge 57, Shullsburg 34
River Valley 59, Ithaca 19
Shawano Community 49, Menasha 35
Southern Door 68, Sturgeon Bay 23
Tigerton 56, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 27
Unity 60, Frederic 34
Wilmot Union 67, Westosha Central 35
Xavier 51, Green Bay East 24
BROOKFIELD EAST (2-7)
Scott 4 4-4 13, Tallmadge 2 0-0 4, Pink 3 0-0 9, Austin 0 0-2 0, Platz 4 3-4 11, Cross 3 0-0 6, Alberts 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 8-12 47.
HORLICK (8-2)
Handstedt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 3-5 5, M. White 1 1-2 3, D. White 1 2-2 4, Ellison 3 3-6 10, Cannon 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 5 5-6 15, Schmidt 0 2-3 2, Corona 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 17-26 50.
Halftime—Horlick 20, Brookfield East 19. 3-point goals—Scott, Pink 3, Alberts. Ellison. Total fouls—Brookfield East 18, Horlick 15. Fouled out—Platz, Alberts.
