Racine County
Lake Geneva Badger 70, Burlington 34
Waterford 37, Elkhorn 30
Catholic Central 50, St. Catherine's 36
Bay City Baptist 37, Union Grove Christian 32
RLOA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Case 60, Union Grove 43
Park 60, Westosha Central 29
Other state scores
Appleton North 46, Appleton West 36
Argyle 48, Albany 44
Arrowhead 62, Waukesha South 40
Auburndale 42, Abbotsford 28
Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 43
Beaver Dam 69, Waunakee 37
Beloit Memorial 61, Madison West 36
Big Foot 62, Edgerton 35
Birchwood 48, New Auburn 16
Bloomer 56, Northwestern 48
Brookfield Academy 66, Saint Francis 6
Brown Deer 67, Shorewood 32
Catholic Memorial 56, Kettle Moraine 53
Cuba City 63, Boscobel 49
Cudahy 45, Whitnall 34
Darlington 68, Fennimore 18
De Pere 62, Ashwaubenon 56
DeForest 59, Portage 50
Dominican 53, Kenosha St. Joseph 24
Drummond 42, Butternut 34
Evansville 52, East Troy 38
Grafton 68, Nicolet 56
Grantsburg 50, Luck 35
Green Bay West 51, Green Bay East 31
Greenfield 67, Milw. Lutheran 42
Hamilton 64, Wauwatosa West 19
Horicon 59, Dodgeland 35
Hortonville 69, Fond du Lac 35
Hudson 52, Eau Claire North 33
Iola-Scandinavia 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
La Crosse Central 63, Holmen 50
Lodi 49, Watertown Luther Prep 33
Madison Abundant Life 61, Williams Bay 40
Madison East 55, Janesville Craig 38
Madison Memorial 70, Verona Area 68
Marathon 66, Chequamegon 43
Markesan 40, Fall River 33
Marshall 66, Columbus 39
Marshfield 53, Merrill 32
Mauston 58, Wautoma 30
Menomonie 73, River Falls 62
Milton 68, Edgewood 54
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milw. North 24
Milw. Carmen Northwest 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14
Milw. DSHA 66, Germantown 64
Mineral Point 59, Southwestern 42
Monona Grove 73, Monroe 64, OT
Mukwonago 76, Muskego 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Greendale 14
New London 66, Menasha 41
Notre Dame 54, Pulaski 52
Palmyra-Eagle 58, Madison Country Day 14
Pardeeville 58, Montello 53
Pewaukee 66, New Berlin West 41
Rhinelander 79, Northland Pines 33
Rio 42, Princeton/Green Lake 35
River Ridge 64, Potosi/Cassville 33
Rosholt 57, Port Edwards 47
Sauk Prairie 40, Baraboo 22
South Milwaukee 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 45
St. Croix Falls 58, Unity 53
Stoughton 76, Oregon 64
Sun Prairie 52, Madison La Follette 46
Two Rivers 51, Roncalli 45
Watertown 48, Fort Atkinson 29
Waukesha West 46, Oconomowoc 39
Wausau West 80, D.C. Everest 38
Wausaukee 46, Laona-Wabeno 32
West Allis Hale 52, Brookfield East 33
West Bend West 63, Cedarburg 59
West De Pere 72, Xavier 42
West Salem 60, Black River Falls 35
Whitefish Bay 47, Homestead 32
Wisconsin Dells 62, Adams-Friendship 31
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 57, Milw. Early View 11
Case 60, Union Grove 43
CASE (3-4)
Brooks 10 4-7 24, Oliver 4 0-0 9, Jones 2 3-3 7, Ghuari 2 1-2 7, Nwanosike 3 0-0 6, Malone 2 0-0 5, Hill 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-12 60.
UNION GROVE (5-4)
Slattery 4 5-8 14, Sieg 3 1-4 8, Barber 2 2-2 6, Killberg 2 1-4 5, Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Good 2 1-2 5, Baker 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-22 43.
Halftime—Case 29, Union Grove 27. 3-point goals—Malone, Oliver, Ghuari 2. Slattery, Sieg. Total fouls—Case 14, Union Grove 17. Rebounds—Union Grove 37 (Good 8).
Park 60, Westosha Central 29
PARK (4-5)
Betker 3 5-6 12, Senzig 5 0-0 12, A. Price 5 0-0 10, D. Price 4 0-0 8, Barkley 2 1-1 5, Jones 2 0-0 5, George 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, McClain 1 0-2 2, Griffin 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 6-13 60.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (0-8)
E. Witt 3 1-1 7, Backus 3 0-0 7, M. Witt 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 0-2 4, Adams 1 1-2 3, Leslie 1 0-0 2, Wermeling 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-5 29.
Halftime—Park 30, Westosha Central 16. 3-point goals—Betker, Senzig 2, Jones. Backus. Total fouls—Park 13, Westosha Central 13. Fouled out—M. Witt. Rebounds—Park 56 (Griffin 14), Westosha Central 38 (Backus 8).
Badger 70, Burlington 34
BADGER (6-3)
Moss 7 5-10 19, Wieseman 5 0-2 10, Wright 2 5-5 9, Todd 2 3-4 7, Schultz 3 0-0 7, Johnston 3 0-0 6, Peterson 3 0-1 6, Welch 1 1-2 4, Beyer 1 0-0 2, Sproul 0 0-2 0, Yakubov 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 14-28 70.
BURLINGTON (0-10)
Ca. Matson 3 1-3 9, Anderson 2 2-5 6, Ch. Matson 2 1-3 5, Preusker 2 0-2 4, Walby 2 0-1 4, Harris 1 0-0 2, Krause 1 0-0 2, Runkel 0 1-2 1, Pirocanac 0 1-6 1, Kail 0 0-0 0, Teberg 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-22 34.
Halftime—Badger 37, Burlington 25. 3-point goals—Welch, Schultz. Ca. Matson 2. Total fouls—Badger 26, Burlington 24.
Waterford 37, Elkhorn 30
WATERFORD (7-1)
Fitzgerald 8 2-4 19, Rohner 3 3-5 9, Benavides 2 0-0 4, Karpinski 1 2-2 4, Werner 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-13 37.
ELKHORN (6-2)
Remington 3 1-3 7, Christensen 1 4-5 6, D. Ivey 2 0-2 4, Grochowski 1 1-2 3, M. Ivey 1 1-3 3, Koss 1 0-0 3, Rand 1 0-2 2, Ehrhardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-17 30.
Halftime—Elkhorn 16, Waterford 13. 3-point goals—Fitzgerald. Koss. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Elkhorn 16. Rebounds—Waterford 41 (Fitzgerald 10).
Catholic Central 50, St. Catherine's 36
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-7)
O'Regan 4 2-3 12, Cartagena 1 3-3 5, Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 1 1-2 4, Gerber 0 3-4 3, Delsman 0 2-4 2, Letsch 1 0-0 2, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Coca 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-16 36.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-3)
Em. Klein 6 8-8 22, El. Klein 4 2-3 11, Nevin 2 1-3 5, Von Rabenau 1 1-2 3, Schwenn 1 1-2 3, J. Klein 1 0-4 2, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-22 50.
Halftime—Catholic Central 29, St. Catherine's 14. 3-point goals—O'Regan 2, Cafferty. El. Klein, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 20, Catholic Central 20.
Bay City Baptist 37
Union Grove Christian 32
BAY CITY (3-4)
Owens 5 0-3 10, Schmidt 5 0-0 10, Walker 1 0-0 2, Mulkin 3 1-3 7, Hinze 1 0-0 2, Saldana 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-13 37.
UG CHRISTIAN (0-7)
E. Bechman 1 0-0 2, Cochran 1 1-3 3, Emond 10 2-3 26, Riley 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-1 0, L. Bechman 0 1-1 1. Totals 12 4-8 32
Halftime—Bay City 19, UG Christian 18. 3-point goals—Emond 4. Fouls—Bay City 18, UG Christian 15. Rebounds—UG Christian 30 (Emond 10).
