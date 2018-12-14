Racine County

Lake Geneva Badger 70, Burlington 34

Waterford 37, Elkhorn 30

Catholic Central 50, St. Catherine's 36

Bay City Baptist 37, Union Grove Christian 32

RLOA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Case 60, Union Grove 43

Park 60, Westosha Central 29

Other state scores

Appleton North 46, Appleton West 36

Argyle 48, Albany 44

Arrowhead 62, Waukesha South 40

Auburndale 42, Abbotsford 28

Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 43

Beaver Dam 69, Waunakee 37

Beloit Memorial 61, Madison West 36

Big Foot 62, Edgerton 35

Birchwood 48, New Auburn 16

Bloomer 56, Northwestern 48

Brookfield Academy 66, Saint Francis 6

Brown Deer 67, Shorewood 32

Catholic Memorial 56, Kettle Moraine 53

Cuba City 63, Boscobel 49

Cudahy 45, Whitnall 34

Darlington 68, Fennimore 18

De Pere 62, Ashwaubenon 56

DeForest 59, Portage 50

Dominican 53, Kenosha St. Joseph 24

Drummond 42, Butternut 34

Evansville 52, East Troy 38

Grafton 68, Nicolet 56

Grantsburg 50, Luck 35

Green Bay West 51, Green Bay East 31

Greenfield 67, Milw. Lutheran 42

Hamilton 64, Wauwatosa West 19

Horicon 59, Dodgeland 35

Hortonville 69, Fond du Lac 35

Hudson 52, Eau Claire North 33

Iola-Scandinavia 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

La Crosse Central 63, Holmen 50

Lodi 49, Watertown Luther Prep 33

Madison Abundant Life 61, Williams Bay 40

Madison East 55, Janesville Craig 38

Madison Memorial 70, Verona Area 68

Marathon 66, Chequamegon 43

Markesan 40, Fall River 33

Marshall 66, Columbus 39

Marshfield 53, Merrill 32

Mauston 58, Wautoma 30

Menomonie 73, River Falls 62

Milton 68, Edgewood 54

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milw. North 24

Milw. Carmen Northwest 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

Milw. DSHA 66, Germantown 64

Mineral Point 59, Southwestern 42

Monona Grove 73, Monroe 64, OT

Mukwonago 76, Muskego 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Greendale 14

New London 66, Menasha 41

Notre Dame 54, Pulaski 52

Palmyra-Eagle 58, Madison Country Day 14

Pardeeville 58, Montello 53

Pewaukee 66, New Berlin West 41

Rhinelander 79, Northland Pines 33

Rio 42, Princeton/Green Lake 35

River Ridge 64, Potosi/Cassville 33

Rosholt 57, Port Edwards 47

Sauk Prairie 40, Baraboo 22

South Milwaukee 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

St. Croix Falls 58, Unity 53

Stoughton 76, Oregon 64

Sun Prairie 52, Madison La Follette 46

Two Rivers 51, Roncalli 45

Watertown 48, Fort Atkinson 29

Waukesha West 46, Oconomowoc 39

Wausau West 80, D.C. Everest 38

Wausaukee 46, Laona-Wabeno 32

West Allis Hale 52, Brookfield East 33

West Bend West 63, Cedarburg 59

West De Pere 72, Xavier 42

West Salem 60, Black River Falls 35

Whitefish Bay 47, Homestead 32

Wisconsin Dells 62, Adams-Friendship 31

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 57, Milw. Early View 11

CASE (3-4)

Brooks 10 4-7 24, Oliver 4 0-0 9, Jones 2 3-3 7, Ghuari 2 1-2 7, Nwanosike 3 0-0 6, Malone 2 0-0 5, Hill 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-12 60.

UNION GROVE (5-4)

Slattery 4 5-8 14, Sieg 3 1-4 8, Barber 2 2-2 6, Killberg 2 1-4 5, Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Good 2 1-2 5, Baker 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-22 43.

Halftime—Case 29, Union Grove 27. 3-point goals—Malone, Oliver, Ghuari 2. Slattery, Sieg. Total fouls—Case 14, Union Grove 17. Rebounds—Union Grove 37 (Good 8).

Park 60, Westosha Central 29

PARK (4-5)

Betker 3 5-6 12, Senzig 5 0-0 12, A. Price 5 0-0 10, D. Price 4 0-0 8, Barkley 2 1-1 5, Jones 2 0-0 5, George 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, McClain 1 0-2 2, Griffin 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 6-13 60.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (0-8)

E. Witt 3 1-1 7, Backus 3 0-0 7, M. Witt 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 0-2 4, Adams 1 1-2 3, Leslie 1 0-0 2, Wermeling 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-5 29.

Halftime—Park 30, Westosha Central 16. 3-point goals—Betker, Senzig 2, Jones. Backus. Total fouls—Park 13, Westosha Central 13. Fouled out—M. Witt. Rebounds—Park 56 (Griffin 14), Westosha Central 38 (Backus 8).

Badger 70, Burlington 34

BADGER (6-3)

Moss 7 5-10 19, Wieseman 5 0-2 10, Wright 2 5-5 9, Todd 2 3-4 7, Schultz 3 0-0 7, Johnston 3 0-0 6, Peterson 3 0-1 6, Welch 1 1-2 4, Beyer 1 0-0 2, Sproul 0 0-2 0, Yakubov 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 14-28 70.

BURLINGTON (0-10)

Ca. Matson 3 1-3 9, Anderson 2 2-5 6, Ch. Matson 2 1-3 5, Preusker 2 0-2 4, Walby 2 0-1 4, Harris 1 0-0 2, Krause 1 0-0 2, Runkel 0 1-2 1, Pirocanac 0 1-6 1, Kail 0 0-0 0, Teberg 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-22 34.

Halftime—Badger 37, Burlington 25. 3-point goals—Welch, Schultz. Ca. Matson 2. Total fouls—Badger 26, Burlington 24.

Waterford 37, Elkhorn 30

WATERFORD (7-1)

Fitzgerald 8 2-4 19, Rohner 3 3-5 9, Benavides 2 0-0 4, Karpinski 1 2-2 4, Werner 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-13 37.

ELKHORN (6-2)

Remington 3 1-3 7, Christensen 1 4-5 6, D. Ivey 2 0-2 4, Grochowski 1 1-2 3, M. Ivey 1 1-3 3, Koss 1 0-0 3, Rand 1 0-2 2, Ehrhardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-17 30.

Halftime—Elkhorn 16, Waterford 13. 3-point goals—Fitzgerald. Koss. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Elkhorn 16. Rebounds—Waterford 41 (Fitzgerald 10).

Catholic Central 50, St. Catherine's 36

ST. CATHERINE'S (1-7)

O'Regan 4 2-3 12, Cartagena 1 3-3 5, Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 1 1-2 4, Gerber 0 3-4 3, Delsman 0 2-4 2, Letsch 1 0-0 2, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Coca 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-16 36.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-3)

Em. Klein 6 8-8 22, El. Klein 4 2-3 11, Nevin 2 1-3 5, Von Rabenau 1 1-2 3, Schwenn 1 1-2 3, J. Klein 1 0-4 2, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-22 50.

Halftime—Catholic Central 29, St. Catherine's 14. 3-point goals—O'Regan 2, Cafferty. El. Klein, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 20, Catholic Central 20.

Bay City Baptist 37
Union Grove Christian 32

BAY CITY (3-4)

Owens 5 0-3 10, Schmidt 5 0-0 10, Walker 1 0-0 2, Mulkin 3 1-3 7, Hinze 1 0-0 2, Saldana 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-13 37.

UG CHRISTIAN (0-7)

E. Bechman 1 0-0 2, Cochran 1 1-3 3, Emond 10 2-3 26, Riley 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-1 0, L. Bechman 0 1-1 1. Totals 12 4-8 32

Halftime—Bay City 19, UG Christian 18. 3-point goals—Emond 4. Fouls—Bay City 18, UG Christian 15. Rebounds—UG Christian 30 (Emond 10).

