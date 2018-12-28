Racine County

Doctors of PT Holiday Classic

Kenosha Bradford 56, St. Catherine's 49

Williams Bay Tournament

Catholic Central 53, Williams Bay Faith Christian 11

Catholic Central 51, Williams Bay 17

Other state scores

Arcadia 49, Fall Creek 35

Ashwaubenon 45, Algoma 27

Badger 66, Oconomowoc 34

Bay Port 48, Middleton 42

Berlin 52, Manawa 27

Cambridge 58, Dodgeland 35

Cuba City 52, River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 44

Elk Mound 44, Altoona 32

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha St. Joseph 54

Laconia 49, Grafton 45

Madison East 52, Eau Claire Memorial 38

Madison La Follette 72, Rhinelander 61

Milw. Vincent 74, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 39

Monona Grove 79, McFarland 62

Monroe 68, Muskego 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Sun Prairie 37

Northwestern 66, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 41

Oak Creek 60, Kimberly 57

Oostburg 58, Xavier 26

Oregon 75, Whitewater 32

Pewaukee 69, Brookfield Central 63

Randolph 52, North Fond du Lac 28

Reedsburg Area 42, Lodi 40

Rio 44, Hustisford 43

Sheboygan North 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Slinger 52, Shawano Community 29

Southern Door 67, Sheboygan South 47

Turner 41, Delavan-Darien 32

Valders 70, Wrightstown 67

West Salem 63, La Crosse Logan 52

Westfield Area 35, Tri-County 30

Wild Rose 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Winneconne 51, Omro 26

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Superior 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Northland Pines 43

Catholic Central 53, Faith Christian 11

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-4)

Frisch 1 0-0 2, El. Klein 4 0-2 9, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 3 0-0 6, Von Rabenau 4 0-0 8, Em. Klein 5 0-1 11, Sheehan 1 0-0 2, Sassano 0 0-1 0, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Philips 2 1-2 5, Schwenn 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 1-8 53.

FAITH CHRISTIAN (2-4)

Curry 0 1-1 1, Asta 1 0-0 2, L. Czarnecki 1 0-0 2, T. Czarnecki 1 0-0 2, Vyskocil 0 1-3 1, Kallestad 0 0-2 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 2-6 11.

Halftime—Catholic Central 32, Faith Christian 3. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Em. Klein. Total fouls—Catholic Central 8, Faith Christian 14. Fouled out—Kallestad. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Sassano 5), Faith Christian 5 (T. Czarnecki 2).

Catholic Central 52, Williams Bay 17

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-4)

Frisch 0 0-0 0, El. Klein 7 0-0 14, Nevin 1 0-0 2, J. Klein 2 2-4 6, Von Rabenau 2 0-0 4, Em. Klein 5 3-4 15, Sheehan 1 0-0 2, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 0 0-1 0, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 1 5-6 7. Totals 20 10-15 52.

WILLIAMS BAY (4-8)

Gaylord 0 0-0 0, Rabenhorst 2 0-0 4, Silverman 1 0-0 2, Anhold 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Pollak 1 3-3 5, Olson 3 0-0 6. Totals 7 3-3 17.

Halftime—Catholic Central 32, Williams Bay 9. 3-point goals—Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 7, Williams Bay 12. Rebounds—Catholic Central 15 (Sassano 5), Williams Bay 9 (Olson 3).

Bradford 56, St. Catherine's 49

BRADFORD (3-7)

Snyder 2 4-5 8, Kozmer 0 0-0 0, S. Strelow 8 5-6 24, Trachte 3 6-8 12, Lehmann 0 2-2 2, Lesavich 2 4-5 8, Brown 1 0-2 2, Ervin 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-28 56.

ST. CATHERINE'S (1-9)

Gilbert 6 4-6 17, Coca 4 0-0 8, O'Regan 3 1-2 7, Stulo 2 0-0 4, Gerber 2 2-2 7, Blunt 0 2-4 2, Cafferty 1 0-2 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-16 49.

Halftime score—Bradford 26, St. Catherine's 25. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Gilbert, Gerber. Total fouls—Bradford 18, St. Catherine's 23.

