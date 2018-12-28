Racine County
Doctors of PT Holiday Classic
Kenosha Bradford 56, St. Catherine's 49
Williams Bay Tournament
Catholic Central 53, Williams Bay Faith Christian 11
Catholic Central 51, Williams Bay 17
Other state scores
Arcadia 49, Fall Creek 35
Ashwaubenon 45, Algoma 27
Badger 66, Oconomowoc 34
Bay Port 48, Middleton 42
Berlin 52, Manawa 27
Cambridge 58, Dodgeland 35
Cuba City 52, River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 44
Elk Mound 44, Altoona 32
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha St. Joseph 54
Laconia 49, Grafton 45
Madison East 52, Eau Claire Memorial 38
Madison La Follette 72, Rhinelander 61
Milw. Vincent 74, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 39
Monona Grove 79, McFarland 62
Monroe 68, Muskego 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Sun Prairie 37
Northwestern 66, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 41
Oak Creek 60, Kimberly 57
Oostburg 58, Xavier 26
Oregon 75, Whitewater 32
Pewaukee 69, Brookfield Central 63
Randolph 52, North Fond du Lac 28
Reedsburg Area 42, Lodi 40
Rio 44, Hustisford 43
Sheboygan North 66, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Slinger 52, Shawano Community 29
Southern Door 67, Sheboygan South 47
Turner 41, Delavan-Darien 32
Valders 70, Wrightstown 67
West Salem 63, La Crosse Logan 52
Westfield Area 35, Tri-County 30
Wild Rose 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Winneconne 51, Omro 26
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Superior 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Northland Pines 43
Catholic Central 53, Faith Christian 11
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-4)
Frisch 1 0-0 2, El. Klein 4 0-2 9, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 3 0-0 6, Von Rabenau 4 0-0 8, Em. Klein 5 0-1 11, Sheehan 1 0-0 2, Sassano 0 0-1 0, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Philips 2 1-2 5, Schwenn 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 1-8 53.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (2-4)
Curry 0 1-1 1, Asta 1 0-0 2, L. Czarnecki 1 0-0 2, T. Czarnecki 1 0-0 2, Vyskocil 0 1-3 1, Kallestad 0 0-2 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 2-6 11.
Halftime—Catholic Central 32, Faith Christian 3. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Em. Klein. Total fouls—Catholic Central 8, Faith Christian 14. Fouled out—Kallestad. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Sassano 5), Faith Christian 5 (T. Czarnecki 2).
Catholic Central 52, Williams Bay 17
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (9-4)
Frisch 0 0-0 0, El. Klein 7 0-0 14, Nevin 1 0-0 2, J. Klein 2 2-4 6, Von Rabenau 2 0-0 4, Em. Klein 5 3-4 15, Sheehan 1 0-0 2, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 0 0-1 0, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 1 5-6 7. Totals 20 10-15 52.
WILLIAMS BAY (4-8)
Gaylord 0 0-0 0, Rabenhorst 2 0-0 4, Silverman 1 0-0 2, Anhold 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Pollak 1 3-3 5, Olson 3 0-0 6. Totals 7 3-3 17.
Halftime—Catholic Central 32, Williams Bay 9. 3-point goals—Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 7, Williams Bay 12. Rebounds—Catholic Central 15 (Sassano 5), Williams Bay 9 (Olson 3).
Bradford 56, St. Catherine's 49
BRADFORD (3-7)
Snyder 2 4-5 8, Kozmer 0 0-0 0, S. Strelow 8 5-6 24, Trachte 3 6-8 12, Lehmann 0 2-2 2, Lesavich 2 4-5 8, Brown 1 0-2 2, Ervin 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-28 56.
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-9)
Gilbert 6 4-6 17, Coca 4 0-0 8, O'Regan 3 1-2 7, Stulo 2 0-0 4, Gerber 2 2-2 7, Blunt 0 2-4 2, Cafferty 1 0-2 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-16 49.
Halftime score—Bradford 26, St. Catherine's 25. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Gilbert, Gerber. Total fouls—Bradford 18, St. Catherine's 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.