Racine County

Doctors of PT Holiday Classic

Racine Lutheran 82, Wilmot 70

Prairie 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Other state scores

Amherst 72, Wautoma 24

Aquinas 65, Marshall 56

Bay Port 59, Arrowhead 55

Belleville 55, Mount Horeb 51

Black Hawk 65, Dodgeville 27

Cashton 71, Blair-Taylor 60

Darlington 69, Lancaster 50

Evansville 61, Milton 53

Fennimore 52, Wonewoc-Center 36

Freedom 67, New London 36

Janesville Craig 65, Kenosha Tremper 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Greendale 27

Ladysmith 36, Mondovi 33

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Baraboo 51

Loyal 50, Auburndale 42

Menomonie 49, Clear Lake 30

Neillsville 70, Augusta 40

Nicolet 67, Ellsworth 49

Oneida Nation 49, Living Word Lutheran 29

Oostburg 50, Southern Door 32

Oshkosh North 84, Wausau West 73

Osseo-Fairchild 48, Saint Croix Central 35

Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 58

St. Mary Catholic 51, Pacelli 36

Stanley-Boyd 67, Glenwood City 47

Stevens Point 66, Watertown 62

Verona Area 72, Waunakee 64

Waukesha West 53, Franklin 51

Waunakee 78, Hartford Union 25

West Bend West 66, Kewaskum 44

Williams Bay 47, Williams Bay Faith Christian 31

Xavier 67, Sheboygan South 24

Cuba City Tournament

Cuba City 51, Shullsburg 37

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, New Glarus 51

Gillett Tournament

Menominee, Mich. 64, Marion 26

WILMOT (4-5)

Hickey 9 0-0 25, Alexander 2 0-0 5, Leber 5 0-0 10, Rita 2 0-0 5, Klahs 2 0-0 4, Ketterhagen 3 0-0 6, Edmonds 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 1-4 3, Brown 4 1-1 9. Totals 29 2-5 70.

LUTHERAN (10-0)

Lichter 2 0-0 4, Davis 9 2-3 23, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Strande 13 7-14 33, Kellner 1 4-6 6, Gardner 7 1-1 16. Totals 32 14-24 82.

Halftime—Lutheran 32, Wilmot 32. 3-point goals—Hickey 7, Alexander, Rita, Edmonds. Davis 3, Gardner. Total fouls—Wilmot 21, Lutheran 11. Fouled out—Klahs. Rebounds—Wilmot 35, Lutheran 31 (Davis, Strande, Kellner 7).

Prairie 59, Indian Trail 40

PRAIRIE (7-3)

Palmen 3 2-3 9, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 5 5-6 18, A. Decker 2 0-0 5, Larson 8 0-1 16, J. May 3 4-5 10, Orlowski 0 1-2 1, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-17 59.

INDIAN TRAIL (2-9)

Witt 2 2-2 6, B. May 2 0-0 4, Winslow 1 0-0 2, Stouffer 1 1-2 3, LaLonde 0 1-2 1, Cornell 0 2-2 2, Kozel 2 0-0 4, Williams 4 3-4 12, Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-12 40.

Halftime—Prairie 30, Indian Trail 20. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 3, A. Decker. Williams. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Indian Trail 16. Rebounds—Prairie 42 (Larson 11), Indian Trail 20 (Winslow 6).

