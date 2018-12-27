Racine County
Doctors of PT Holiday Classic
Racine Lutheran 82, Wilmot 70
Prairie 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Other state scores
Amherst 72, Wautoma 24
Aquinas 65, Marshall 56
Bay Port 59, Arrowhead 55
Belleville 55, Mount Horeb 51
Black Hawk 65, Dodgeville 27
Cashton 71, Blair-Taylor 60
Darlington 69, Lancaster 50
Evansville 61, Milton 53
Fennimore 52, Wonewoc-Center 36
Freedom 67, New London 36
Janesville Craig 65, Kenosha Tremper 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Greendale 27
Ladysmith 36, Mondovi 33
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Baraboo 51
Loyal 50, Auburndale 42
Menomonie 49, Clear Lake 30
Neillsville 70, Augusta 40
Nicolet 67, Ellsworth 49
Oneida Nation 49, Living Word Lutheran 29
Oostburg 50, Southern Door 32
Oshkosh North 84, Wausau West 73
Osseo-Fairchild 48, Saint Croix Central 35
Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 58
St. Mary Catholic 51, Pacelli 36
Stanley-Boyd 67, Glenwood City 47
Stevens Point 66, Watertown 62
Verona Area 72, Waunakee 64
Waukesha West 53, Franklin 51
Waunakee 78, Hartford Union 25
West Bend West 66, Kewaskum 44
Williams Bay 47, Williams Bay Faith Christian 31
Xavier 67, Sheboygan South 24
Cuba City Tournament
Cuba City 51, Shullsburg 37
River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, New Glarus 51
Gillett Tournament
Menominee, Mich. 64, Marion 26
WILMOT (4-5)
Hickey 9 0-0 25, Alexander 2 0-0 5, Leber 5 0-0 10, Rita 2 0-0 5, Klahs 2 0-0 4, Ketterhagen 3 0-0 6, Edmonds 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 1-4 3, Brown 4 1-1 9. Totals 29 2-5 70.
LUTHERAN (10-0)
Lichter 2 0-0 4, Davis 9 2-3 23, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Strande 13 7-14 33, Kellner 1 4-6 6, Gardner 7 1-1 16. Totals 32 14-24 82.
Halftime—Lutheran 32, Wilmot 32. 3-point goals—Hickey 7, Alexander, Rita, Edmonds. Davis 3, Gardner. Total fouls—Wilmot 21, Lutheran 11. Fouled out—Klahs. Rebounds—Wilmot 35, Lutheran 31 (Davis, Strande, Kellner 7).
Prairie 59, Indian Trail 40
PRAIRIE (7-3)
Palmen 3 2-3 9, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 5 5-6 18, A. Decker 2 0-0 5, Larson 8 0-1 16, J. May 3 4-5 10, Orlowski 0 1-2 1, J. Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-17 59.
INDIAN TRAIL (2-9)
Witt 2 2-2 6, B. May 2 0-0 4, Winslow 1 0-0 2, Stouffer 1 1-2 3, LaLonde 0 1-2 1, Cornell 0 2-2 2, Kozel 2 0-0 4, Williams 4 3-4 12, Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-12 40.
Halftime—Prairie 30, Indian Trail 20. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 3, A. Decker. Williams. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Indian Trail 16. Rebounds—Prairie 42 (Larson 11), Indian Trail 20 (Winslow 6).
