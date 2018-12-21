Racine County

Waterford 42, Union Grove 21

Greendale Martin Luther 60, Catholic Central 40

Milw. Saint Thomas More 45, St. Catherine's 36

Other state scores

Abbotsford 64, Phillips 49

Adams-Friendship 42, Mauston 33

Amery 63, St. Croix Falls 53

Arcadia 47, West Salem 33

Bay Port 60, West De Pere 39

Beaver Dam 63, Homestead 29

Berlin 52, Ripon 19

Boyceville 50, Turtle Lake 24

Brillion 63, Roncalli 37

Cedarburg 52, Plymouth 37

Chilton 40, Two Rivers 38

Colby 61, Spencer 25

Elkhorn Area 40, Fort Atkinson 36

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Clintonville 46

Freedom 56, Little Chute 42

Germantown 69, Hamilton 55

Green Bay Preble 60, Fond du Lac 50

Greenfield 66, Brown Deer 55

Kiel 63, New Holstein 51

Kohler 36, Oostburg 34

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lake Mills 36

Lodi 65, Columbus 46

Luxemburg-Casco 77, Denmark 24

Marion 60, White Lake 14

Merrill 50, Mosinee 28

Milton 54, Jefferson 41

Milw. School of Languages 85, Milw. Madison 36

Mishicot 83, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 13

Monroe 75, Edgewood 58

Nekoosa 52, Wautoma 19

Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 36

Notre Dame 53, Appleton North 46

Oconto Falls 44, Marinette 35

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 46

Pewaukee 58, Greendale 27

Pius XI Catholic 47, Cudahy 41

Port Edwards 41, Tri-County 35

Prairie du Chien 45, Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 30

Prentice 74, Chequamegon 41

Regis 54, McDonell Central 32

Royall 63, Weston 23

Sauk Prairie 66, Madison West 22

South Milwaukee 84, Shorewood 30

South Shore 61, Washburn 27

Valders 58, Sheboygan Falls 33

Waterloo 66, Wisconsin Heights 48

Waukesha West 43, Menomonee Falls 18

Waupun 45, Winneconne 34

West Allis Hale 62, Catholic Memorial 49

West Bend East 55, Port Washington 39

West Salem 48, Mondovi 27

Whitnall 72, Milw. Lutheran 25

Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin West 41

WATERFORD (8-3)

Fitzgerald 5 1-1 11, Rohner 4 0-0 10, Benavides 3 1-1 7, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Werner 2 0-0 5, Karpinski 1 0-0 2, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 2-4 42.

UNION GROVE (5-5)

Killberg 2 1-2 5, Savage 1 1-2 4, Baker 1 0-2 3, Good 1 0-1 3, Fortner 1 0-0 3, Pettit 1 0-0 3, Slattery 0 0-2 0, Hoffman 0 0-2 0, Boyle 0 0-7 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Weis 0 0-0 0, Sieg 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-18 21.

Halftime—Waterford 28, Union Grove 3. 3-point goals—Rohner 2, Schmidt, Werner. Baker, Good, Fortner, Pettit, Savage. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Union Grove 11. Rebounds—Waterford 30 (Fitzgerald 7), Union Grove 29 (Boyle 7).

Martin Luther 60, Catholic Central 40

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-4)

El. Klein 2 0-0 5, Nevin 4 0-0 8, J. Klein 2 0-0 4, Von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Em. Klein 4 2-2 12, Sassano 2 0-0 4, Philips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-2 40.

MARTIN LUTHER (7-1)

Green 1 0-0 2, Kallas 5 2-4 14, Jensen 4 1-1 10, Briggs 8 0-0 16, Brick 2 0-0 4, Solano 5 0-0 11, Hafemann 1 1-2 3, Gonzales 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 4-9 60.

Halftime—Martin Luther 28, Catholic Central 20. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 2. Kallas 2, Jensen, Solano. Fouls—Catholic Central 11, Martin Luther 10. Rebounds—Catholic Central 18 (Nevin 6), Martin Luther 21 (Brick 9).

Thomas More 45, St. Catherine's 36

THOMAS MORE (2-7)

Gordon 5 5-5 15, Claray 2 8-12 12, Johnson 2 2-6 7, Kirby 3 0-2 6, Fregoso 1 1-2 3, Pitra 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 16-27 45.

ST. CATHERINE'S (1-8)

Gilbert 4 1-2 9, Wentorf 3 1-1 7, Coca 3 2-4 6, Stulo 3 0-0 6, O'Regan 1 1-3 3, Gerber 1 0-2 2, Cartagena 0 2-2 2, Delsman 0 1-4 1, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-18 36.

Halftime—Thomas More 18, St. Catherine's 15. 3-point goal—Johnson. Total fouls—Thomas More 15, St. Catherine's 18. Fouled out—Kallay.

