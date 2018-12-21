Racine County
Waterford 42, Union Grove 21
Greendale Martin Luther 60, Catholic Central 40
Milw. Saint Thomas More 45, St. Catherine's 36
Other state scores
Abbotsford 64, Phillips 49
Adams-Friendship 42, Mauston 33
Amery 63, St. Croix Falls 53
Arcadia 47, West Salem 33
Bay Port 60, West De Pere 39
Beaver Dam 63, Homestead 29
Berlin 52, Ripon 19
Boyceville 50, Turtle Lake 24
Brillion 63, Roncalli 37
Cedarburg 52, Plymouth 37
Chilton 40, Two Rivers 38
Colby 61, Spencer 25
Elkhorn Area 40, Fort Atkinson 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Clintonville 46
Freedom 56, Little Chute 42
Germantown 69, Hamilton 55
Green Bay Preble 60, Fond du Lac 50
Greenfield 66, Brown Deer 55
Kiel 63, New Holstein 51
Kohler 36, Oostburg 34
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lake Mills 36
Lodi 65, Columbus 46
Luxemburg-Casco 77, Denmark 24
Marion 60, White Lake 14
Merrill 50, Mosinee 28
Milton 54, Jefferson 41
Milw. School of Languages 85, Milw. Madison 36
Mishicot 83, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 13
Monroe 75, Edgewood 58
Nekoosa 52, Wautoma 19
Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 36
Notre Dame 53, Appleton North 46
Oconto Falls 44, Marinette 35
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 46
Pewaukee 58, Greendale 27
Pius XI Catholic 47, Cudahy 41
Port Edwards 41, Tri-County 35
Prairie du Chien 45, Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 30
Prentice 74, Chequamegon 41
Regis 54, McDonell Central 32
Royall 63, Weston 23
Sauk Prairie 66, Madison West 22
South Milwaukee 84, Shorewood 30
South Shore 61, Washburn 27
Valders 58, Sheboygan Falls 33
Waterloo 66, Wisconsin Heights 48
Waukesha West 43, Menomonee Falls 18
Waupun 45, Winneconne 34
West Allis Hale 62, Catholic Memorial 49
West Bend East 55, Port Washington 39
West Salem 48, Mondovi 27
Whitnall 72, Milw. Lutheran 25
Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin West 41
WATERFORD (8-3)
Fitzgerald 5 1-1 11, Rohner 4 0-0 10, Benavides 3 1-1 7, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Werner 2 0-0 5, Karpinski 1 0-0 2, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 2-4 42.
UNION GROVE (5-5)
Killberg 2 1-2 5, Savage 1 1-2 4, Baker 1 0-2 3, Good 1 0-1 3, Fortner 1 0-0 3, Pettit 1 0-0 3, Slattery 0 0-2 0, Hoffman 0 0-2 0, Boyle 0 0-7 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Weis 0 0-0 0, Sieg 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-18 21.
Halftime—Waterford 28, Union Grove 3. 3-point goals—Rohner 2, Schmidt, Werner. Baker, Good, Fortner, Pettit, Savage. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Union Grove 11. Rebounds—Waterford 30 (Fitzgerald 7), Union Grove 29 (Boyle 7).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-4)
El. Klein 2 0-0 5, Nevin 4 0-0 8, J. Klein 2 0-0 4, Von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Em. Klein 4 2-2 12, Sassano 2 0-0 4, Philips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-2 40.
MARTIN LUTHER (7-1)
Green 1 0-0 2, Kallas 5 2-4 14, Jensen 4 1-1 10, Briggs 8 0-0 16, Brick 2 0-0 4, Solano 5 0-0 11, Hafemann 1 1-2 3, Gonzales 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 4-9 60.
Halftime—Martin Luther 28, Catholic Central 20. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Von Rabenau, Em. Klein 2. Kallas 2, Jensen, Solano. Fouls—Catholic Central 11, Martin Luther 10. Rebounds—Catholic Central 18 (Nevin 6), Martin Luther 21 (Brick 9).
THOMAS MORE (2-7)
Gordon 5 5-5 15, Claray 2 8-12 12, Johnson 2 2-6 7, Kirby 3 0-2 6, Fregoso 1 1-2 3, Pitra 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 16-27 45.
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-8)
Gilbert 4 1-2 9, Wentorf 3 1-1 7, Coca 3 2-4 6, Stulo 3 0-0 6, O'Regan 1 1-3 3, Gerber 1 0-2 2, Cartagena 0 2-2 2, Delsman 0 1-4 1, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-18 36.
Halftime—Thomas More 18, St. Catherine's 15. 3-point goal—Johnson. Total fouls—Thomas More 15, St. Catherine's 18. Fouled out—Kallay.
