Racine County

Oak Creek 69, Case 39

Horlick 89, Kenosha Bradford 68

Franklin 62, Park 22

Elkhorn 56, Burlington 19

Union Grove 67, Westosha Central 44

Waterford 51, Lake Geneva Badger 37 

Shoreland Lutheran 51, Catholic Central 37

Greendale Martin Luther 64, Prairie 60

Other state scores

Appleton East 40, Hortonville 36

Appleton West 59, Fond du Lac 45

Assumption 67, Rib Lake 33

Auburndale 69, Chequamegon 36

Bangor 71, New Lisbon 55

Bay Port 57, Notre Dame 41

Birchwood 61, Bruce 48

Bloomer 71, Cameron 56

Bonduel 47, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43

Brookfield Central 55, Germantown 31

Brown Deer 49, Whitnall 48

Cedarburg 75, West Bend East 67

Cudahy 56, Greenfield 30

De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

Denmark 50, Oconto Falls 36

Florence 37, Laona-Wabeno 33

Freedom 43, Fox Valley Lutheran 36

Gibraltar 52, Algoma 34

Green Bay Preble 51, Green Bay Southwest 39

Hamilton 52, Brookfield East 34

Kewaunee 69, Sturgeon Bay 25

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 47

Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 28

Melrose-Mindoro 77, Blair-Taylor 29

Milw. Madison 63, Milw. North 50

Mukwonago 79, Waukesha South 33

Muskego 59, Oconomowoc 35

New Berlin Eisenhower 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 34

New London 58, Green Bay West 47

Osceola 49, Saint Croix Central 42

Oshkosh North 53, Neenah 36

Pewaukee 67, South Milwaukee 66

Pius XI Catholic 53, New Berlin West 39

Port Edwards 45, Almond-Bancroft 43

Shawano Community 63, Xavier 38

Southern Door 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43

St. Croix Falls 67, Siren 14

Unity 60, Luck 28

Waukesha West 37, Waukesha North 35

Wausau West 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49

West De Pere 52, Seymour 31

Wilmot Union 54, Delavan-Darien 43

Wisconsin Dells 59, Mauston 21

CASE (7-5)

Jones 3 5-8 11, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 4 3-7 11, Hill 0 0-2 0, Oliver 1 4-4 6, Ghuari 0 0-0 0, Brooks 2 7-10 9, Nwanosike 0 0-0 0, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 19-31 39.

OAK CREEK (14-2)

M. Gard 1 0-0 2, Widenski 4 4-8 12, Ciesielczyk 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-4 2, Hernandez 2 1-2 5, Peterson 3 0-2 6, K. Gard 9 5-5 24, Kasar 2 2-2 8, Finn 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 12-23 69.

Halftime—Oak Creek 34, Case 19. 3-point goals—K. Gard, Kasar 2. Total fouls—Case 17, Oak Creek 18. Fouled out—Brooks.

Horlick 89, Bradford 68

BRADFORD (4-11)

Snyder 5 0-0 10, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 7 13-20 30, Brown 1 0-0 3, Ervin 11 1-3 23. Totals 25 14-23 68.

HORLICK (11-4)

Hanstedt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 6 0-0 14, White 4 0-2 8, Ellison 8 4-6 21, Pitrof 13 0-4 26, Hill 0 0-0 0, Corona 2 0-1 4, McNeil 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 39 5-15 89.

Halftime—Horlick 48, Bradford 22. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Brown. Nelson 2, Ellison 3, Cannon. Total fouls—Bradford 17, Horlick 18. 

Franklin 62, Park 22

PARK (4-9)

Jones 0 0-0 0, Thompson 3 0-0 6, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Senzig 0 1-2 1, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 1-2 1, Betker 0 1-2 1, Griffin 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 3-6 22.

FRANKLIN (10-5)

Danes 0 2-2 2, Schwartz 6 1-4 16, Runte 1 0-0 3, Gawlitta 1 2-2 3, Marx 3 0-0 9, Rangel 5 3-3 13, Jardas 2 2-2 7, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 1-5 1, Rajkovic 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-20 62.

Halftime—Franklin 26, Park 12. 3-point goals—A. Price. Schwartz 3, Runte, Marx 3, Jardas. Total fouls—Park 18, Franklin 10. 

Elkhorn 56, Burlington 19

ELKHORN (11-4)

Rand 1 0-0 2, Devries 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 1 0-0 2, D. Ivey 1 0-4 2, Remington 2 3-4 7, Christensen 8 3-4 19, Ehrhardt 5 0-0 10, Grochowski 3 1-2 7, M. Ivey 1 0-2 2, Koss 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 7-16 56.

BURLINGTON (0-16)

Krause 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 1 2-8 4, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Ca. Matson 2 0-0 5, Harris 2 0-0 5, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-10 19.

Halftime—Elkhorn 37, Burlington 12. 3-point goals—Koss. Ca. Matson, Harris. Total fouls—Elkhorn 8, Burlington 14. 

Union Grove 67, Westosha Central 44

UNION GROVE (8-7)

Baker 2 4-5 10, Killberg 0 0-0 0, Barber 2 1-2 7, Lentz 1 0-0 2, Slattery 4 3-6 13, Weis 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 6 0-0 13, Sieg 0 0-0 0, Good 1 0-0 2, Fortner 3 0-3 9, Pettit 3 0-2 7, Savage 1 0-2 2, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-20 67.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (2-14)

Witt 5 1-2 11, Wysiatko 0 0-1 0, Wermeling 1 0-0 2, Backus 1 0-1 2, Adams 2 0-2 4, Kimpler 2 0-0 5, Frahm 2 1-2 5, Anderson 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 5-13 44.

Halftime—Union Grove 42, Westosha 28. 3-point goals—Baker 2, Barber 2, Slattery 2, Hoffman, Fortner 3, Pettit. Kimpler. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Westosha 13. Rebounds—Union Grove 43 (Slattery, Pettit 6). 

Waterford 51, Badger 37

BADGER (10-5)

Todd 3 0-0 7, Welch 0 0-2 0, Sproul 2 1-2 5, Johnston 0 0-2 0, Wieseman 3 0-0 6, Moss 3 8-10 14, Schuez 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 9-17 37.

WATERFORD (11-3)

Karpinski 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 1 2-2 5, Rohner 8 5-11 21, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0, Benavides 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 6 4-5 16, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-20 51.

Halftime—Waterford 22, Badger 18. 3-point goals—Todd, Schuez. Schmidt. Total fouls—Badger 17, Waterford 18. Rebounds—Badger 35, Waterford 40 (Fitzgerald 10).

Shoreland Lutheran 51

Catholic Central 37

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (10-5)

El. Klein 6 2-2 15, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 1 0-0 2, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 2 4-4 10, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 0 0-2 0, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 2-3 4, Schwenn 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 12-15 37.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (13-1)

Koker 8 4-4 23, Koestler 3 2-2 8, Van de Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 0-0 0, Pagel 0 0-0 0, Brug 0 0-0 0, Heathcock 4 3-3 11, Salfer 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 10-11 51.

Halftime—Shoreland 30, Catholic Central 15. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Em. Klein 2. Koker 3. Total fouls—Catholic Central 12, Shoreland Lutheran 14. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 30 (Heathcock 9).

Martin Luther 64, Prairie 60

MARTIN LUTHER (12-2)

Green 1 0-0 3, Kallas 5 0-0 10, Jensen 7 5-5 22, Brick 3 4-6 10, Solano 5 3-6 14, Burris 1 0-0 2, Hafemann 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 12-17 64.

PRAIRIE (11-4)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 2-4 10, Fleming 2 0-0 4, L. May 0 0-2 0, Foster 7 6-7 25, A. Decker 3 1-1 8, Larson 2 4-6 8, J. May 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 14-22 60.

Halftime—Martin Luther 33, Prairie 31. 3-point goals—Green, Jensen 3, Solano, Hafemann. Palmen 2, Foster 5, A. Decker. Total fouls—Martin Luther 20, Prairie 19. Rebounds—Martin Luther 20 (Kallas 5), Prairie 25 (Foster, A. Decker 6).

