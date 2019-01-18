Racine County
Oak Creek 69, Case 39
Horlick 89, Kenosha Bradford 68
Franklin 62, Park 22
Elkhorn 56, Burlington 19
Union Grove 67, Westosha Central 44
Waterford 51, Lake Geneva Badger 37
Shoreland Lutheran 51, Catholic Central 37
Greendale Martin Luther 64, Prairie 60
Other state scores
Appleton East 40, Hortonville 36
Appleton West 59, Fond du Lac 45
Assumption 67, Rib Lake 33
Auburndale 69, Chequamegon 36
Bangor 71, New Lisbon 55
Bay Port 57, Notre Dame 41
Birchwood 61, Bruce 48
Bloomer 71, Cameron 56
Bonduel 47, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43
Brookfield Central 55, Germantown 31
Brown Deer 49, Whitnall 48
Cedarburg 75, West Bend East 67
Cudahy 56, Greenfield 30
De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
Denmark 50, Oconto Falls 36
Florence 37, Laona-Wabeno 33
Freedom 43, Fox Valley Lutheran 36
Gibraltar 52, Algoma 34
Green Bay Preble 51, Green Bay Southwest 39
Hamilton 52, Brookfield East 34
Kewaunee 69, Sturgeon Bay 25
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 47
Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 28
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Blair-Taylor 29
Milw. Madison 63, Milw. North 50
Mukwonago 79, Waukesha South 33
Muskego 59, Oconomowoc 35
New Berlin Eisenhower 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 34
New London 58, Green Bay West 47
Osceola 49, Saint Croix Central 42
Oshkosh North 53, Neenah 36
Pewaukee 67, South Milwaukee 66
Pius XI Catholic 53, New Berlin West 39
Port Edwards 45, Almond-Bancroft 43
Shawano Community 63, Xavier 38
Southern Door 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43
St. Croix Falls 67, Siren 14
Unity 60, Luck 28
Waukesha West 37, Waukesha North 35
Wausau West 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49
West De Pere 52, Seymour 31
Wilmot Union 54, Delavan-Darien 43
Wisconsin Dells 59, Mauston 21
Oak Creek 69, Case 39
CASE (7-5)
Jones 3 5-8 11, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 4 3-7 11, Hill 0 0-2 0, Oliver 1 4-4 6, Ghuari 0 0-0 0, Brooks 2 7-10 9, Nwanosike 0 0-0 0, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 19-31 39.
OAK CREEK (14-2)
M. Gard 1 0-0 2, Widenski 4 4-8 12, Ciesielczyk 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-4 2, Hernandez 2 1-2 5, Peterson 3 0-2 6, K. Gard 9 5-5 24, Kasar 2 2-2 8, Finn 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 12-23 69.
Halftime—Oak Creek 34, Case 19. 3-point goals—K. Gard, Kasar 2. Total fouls—Case 17, Oak Creek 18. Fouled out—Brooks.
Horlick 89, Bradford 68
BRADFORD (4-11)
Snyder 5 0-0 10, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 7 13-20 30, Brown 1 0-0 3, Ervin 11 1-3 23. Totals 25 14-23 68.
HORLICK (11-4)
Hanstedt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 6 0-0 14, White 4 0-2 8, Ellison 8 4-6 21, Pitrof 13 0-4 26, Hill 0 0-0 0, Corona 2 0-1 4, McNeil 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 39 5-15 89.
Halftime—Horlick 48, Bradford 22. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Brown. Nelson 2, Ellison 3, Cannon. Total fouls—Bradford 17, Horlick 18.
Franklin 62, Park 22
PARK (4-9)
Jones 0 0-0 0, Thompson 3 0-0 6, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 0-0 2, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Senzig 0 1-2 1, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 1-2 1, Betker 0 1-2 1, Griffin 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 3-6 22.
FRANKLIN (10-5)
Danes 0 2-2 2, Schwartz 6 1-4 16, Runte 1 0-0 3, Gawlitta 1 2-2 3, Marx 3 0-0 9, Rangel 5 3-3 13, Jardas 2 2-2 7, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 1-5 1, Rajkovic 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-20 62.
Halftime—Franklin 26, Park 12. 3-point goals—A. Price. Schwartz 3, Runte, Marx 3, Jardas. Total fouls—Park 18, Franklin 10.
Elkhorn 56, Burlington 19
ELKHORN (11-4)
Rand 1 0-0 2, Devries 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 1 0-0 2, D. Ivey 1 0-4 2, Remington 2 3-4 7, Christensen 8 3-4 19, Ehrhardt 5 0-0 10, Grochowski 3 1-2 7, M. Ivey 1 0-2 2, Koss 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 7-16 56.
BURLINGTON (0-16)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 1 2-8 4, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Ca. Matson 2 0-0 5, Harris 2 0-0 5, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-10 19.
Halftime—Elkhorn 37, Burlington 12. 3-point goals—Koss. Ca. Matson, Harris. Total fouls—Elkhorn 8, Burlington 14.
Union Grove 67, Westosha Central 44
UNION GROVE (8-7)
Baker 2 4-5 10, Killberg 0 0-0 0, Barber 2 1-2 7, Lentz 1 0-0 2, Slattery 4 3-6 13, Weis 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 6 0-0 13, Sieg 0 0-0 0, Good 1 0-0 2, Fortner 3 0-3 9, Pettit 3 0-2 7, Savage 1 0-2 2, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-20 67.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (2-14)
Witt 5 1-2 11, Wysiatko 0 0-1 0, Wermeling 1 0-0 2, Backus 1 0-1 2, Adams 2 0-2 4, Kimpler 2 0-0 5, Frahm 2 1-2 5, Anderson 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 5-13 44.
Halftime—Union Grove 42, Westosha 28. 3-point goals—Baker 2, Barber 2, Slattery 2, Hoffman, Fortner 3, Pettit. Kimpler. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Westosha 13. Rebounds—Union Grove 43 (Slattery, Pettit 6).
Waterford 51, Badger 37
BADGER (10-5)
Todd 3 0-0 7, Welch 0 0-2 0, Sproul 2 1-2 5, Johnston 0 0-2 0, Wieseman 3 0-0 6, Moss 3 8-10 14, Schuez 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 9-17 37.
WATERFORD (11-3)
Karpinski 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 1 2-2 5, Rohner 8 5-11 21, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0, Benavides 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 6 4-5 16, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-20 51.
Halftime—Waterford 22, Badger 18. 3-point goals—Todd, Schuez. Schmidt. Total fouls—Badger 17, Waterford 18. Rebounds—Badger 35, Waterford 40 (Fitzgerald 10).
Shoreland Lutheran 51
Catholic Central 37
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (10-5)
El. Klein 6 2-2 15, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 1 0-0 2, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 2 4-4 10, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 0 0-2 0, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 2-3 4, Schwenn 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 12-15 37.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (13-1)
Koker 8 4-4 23, Koestler 3 2-2 8, Van de Water 1 0-0 2, Lange 0 0-0 0, Pagel 0 0-0 0, Brug 0 0-0 0, Heathcock 4 3-3 11, Salfer 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 10-11 51.
Halftime—Shoreland 30, Catholic Central 15. 3-point goals—El. Klein, Em. Klein 2. Koker 3. Total fouls—Catholic Central 12, Shoreland Lutheran 14. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 30 (Heathcock 9).
Martin Luther 64, Prairie 60
MARTIN LUTHER (12-2)
Green 1 0-0 3, Kallas 5 0-0 10, Jensen 7 5-5 22, Brick 3 4-6 10, Solano 5 3-6 14, Burris 1 0-0 2, Hafemann 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 12-17 64.
PRAIRIE (11-4)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 3 2-4 10, Fleming 2 0-0 4, L. May 0 0-2 0, Foster 7 6-7 25, A. Decker 3 1-1 8, Larson 2 4-6 8, J. May 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 14-22 60.
Halftime—Martin Luther 33, Prairie 31. 3-point goals—Green, Jensen 3, Solano, Hafemann. Palmen 2, Foster 5, A. Decker. Total fouls—Martin Luther 20, Prairie 19. Rebounds—Martin Luther 20 (Kallas 5), Prairie 25 (Foster, A. Decker 6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.