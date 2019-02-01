Racine County

Case 60, Horlick 56

Kenosha Tremper 47, Park 33

Waterford 67, Burlington 33

Wilmot 61, Union Grove 58

Catholic Central 51, St. Catherine's 43

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 55, Pittsville 40

Aquinas 73, La Crosse Central 41

Arcadia 49, Viroqua 21

Argyle 60, Albany 59, OT

Assumption 58, Prentice 44

Auburndale 71, Rib Lake 28

Bangor 41, Royall 28

Bay Port 70, Ashwaubenon 36

Beaver Dam 92, Sauk Prairie 41

Black Hawk 84, Juda 20

Brodhead 44, Edgerton 28

Brookfield Academy 67, Messmer 48

Brookfield East 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 41

Cedarburg 58, Port Washington 24

Chilton 49, Brillion 42

Colfax 79, Glenwood City 22

De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 31

Durand 78, Prescott 26

Edgar 59, Abbotsford 47

Florence 59, White Lake 5

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Westby 44

Gibraltar 50, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42

Green Bay Preble 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

Kickapoo 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 34

Kimberly 56, Appleton East 47

La Farge 69, North Crawford 29

Lake Holcombe 55, Birchwood 53

Living Word Lutheran 66, Saint Francis 17

Lomira 52, Omro 23

Menomonie 58, River Falls 55

Merrill 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, New Berlin West 41

New London 52, Menasha 28

Newman Catholic 78, Chequamegon 23

Onalaska 73, La Crosse Logan 53

Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 26

Pius XI Catholic 67, Greendale 30

Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 54

Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 54

River Ridge 54, Potosi/Cassville 23

Rosholt 59, Port Edwards 47

Seneca 64, Weston 30

Seymour 50, Shawano Community 40

Slinger 61, Hartford Union 40

South Milwaukee 50, Cudahy 35

Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 42

St. Croix Falls 89, Webster 29

Stevens Point 43, D.C. Everest 37

Two Rivers 46, Roncalli 42

Unity 65, Frederic 44

West De Pere 70, Xavier 32

West Salem 61, Black River Falls 38

Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Iola-Scandinavia 24

Whitnall 64, Greenfield 53

Wisconsin Dells 52, Poynette 29

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50, Marion 24

Case 60, Horlick 56

CASE (8-5)

Jones 1 0-0 2, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 1 4-6 6, Hill 2 0-0 4, Oliver 7 4-6 18, Ghuari 0 0-0 0, Brooks 10 4-5 24, Nwanosike 3 0-0 6, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-17 60.

HORLICK (11-5)

Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 2-3 5, M. White 0 1-2 1, D. White 1 0-2 2, Ellison 5 3-5 16, Cannon 2 0-2 5, Pitrof 7 9-15 23, Golden 0 0-0 0, Corona 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 17-30 56.

Halftime—Case 32, Horlick 16. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ellison 3, Cannon. Total fouls—Case 22, Horlick 17. Fouled out—Oliver. 

Tremper 47, Park 33

TREMPER (10-7)

Hill 3 0-2 6, Pacetti 0 1-4 1, Clements 2 0-2 4, Ester 4 2-2 11, Wisniewski 1 2-4 4, Coker 1 0-0 3, Wendorf 1 1-3 3, Lynn 3 1-3 9, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Claypool 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-24 47.

PARK (4-10)

Jones 2 0-0 6, George 0 0-0 0, Senzig 5 1-2 12, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 3 3-4 9, Smith 0 0-1 0, Griffin 1 204 4, Moss 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-11 33.

Halftime—Tremper 23, Park 18. 3-point goals—Ester, Coker, Lynn 2. Jones 2, Senzig. Total fouls—Tremper 15, Park 20. Fouled out—Griffin.

Waterford 67, Burlington 33

WATERFORD (13-3)

Karpinski 4 0-0 8, Schmidt 2 1-4 6, Rohner 6 2-2 14, Schappel 3 1-2 8, Benavides 6 1-2 13, Fitzgerald 6 1-1 13, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 1-2 5, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-13 67.

BURLINGTON (0-18)

Krause 2 0-0 4, Ch. Matson 1 1-2 3, Preusker 1 0-0 2, Anderson 4 3-9 11, Ca. Matson 3 0-0 9, Harris 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-0 0, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-11 33.

Halftime—Waterford 35, Burlington 21. 3-point goals—Schmidt, Schappel. Ca. Matson 3. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Burlington 13. 

Wilmot 61, Union Grove 58

UNION GROVE (10-8)

Baker 1 0-0 2, Killberg 4 2-2 11, Barber 2 2-6 8, Lentz 0 1-3 1, Slattery 9 2-5 22, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Sieg 2 1-3 5, Good 0 0-0 0, Pettit 2 0-0 5, Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-19 58.

WILMOT (11-6)

Hickey 4 0-0 12, Lamberson 1 0-0 3, Alexander 2 0-0 5, Leber 2 1-2 5, Rita 1 0-0 2, Klahs 5 3-8 13, Ketterhagen 3 2-4 8, Thompson 2 1-1 5, Brown 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 8-15 61.

Halftime—Union Grove 30, Wilmot 22. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber 2, Slattery 2, Pettit. Hickey 4, Lamberson, Alexander. Total fouls—Union Grove 15, Wilmot 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 31 (Boyle 9).

Catholic Central 51, St. Catherine's 43

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (12-5)

El. Klein 1 3-4 5, J. Klein 3 0-0 6, Von Rabenau 2 0-0 6, Em. Klein 5 7-8 20, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Philips 2 7-8 11, Schwenn 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 14-16 51.

ST. CATHERINE'S (2-16)

Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Coca 0 0-0 0, O'Regan 7 0-1 18, Delsman 0 0-0 0, Stulo 0 1-2 1, Gerber 2 1-2 5, Wentorf 6 2-3 14, Cafferty 1 0-1 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 43.

Halftime—Catholic Central 30, St. Catherine's 20. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau 2, Em. Klein 3, Schwenn. Gilbert, O'Regan 4. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, St. Catherine's 19. Fouled out—Cafferty. Rebounds—Catholic Central 23 (Em. Klein 7).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments