Racine County
Case 60, Horlick 56
Kenosha Tremper 47, Park 33
Waterford 67, Burlington 33
Wilmot 61, Union Grove 58
Catholic Central 51, St. Catherine's 43
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 55, Pittsville 40
Aquinas 73, La Crosse Central 41
Arcadia 49, Viroqua 21
Argyle 60, Albany 59, OT
Assumption 58, Prentice 44
Auburndale 71, Rib Lake 28
Bangor 41, Royall 28
Bay Port 70, Ashwaubenon 36
Beaver Dam 92, Sauk Prairie 41
Black Hawk 84, Juda 20
Brodhead 44, Edgerton 28
Brookfield Academy 67, Messmer 48
Brookfield East 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 41
Cedarburg 58, Port Washington 24
Chilton 49, Brillion 42
Colfax 79, Glenwood City 22
De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 31
Durand 78, Prescott 26
Edgar 59, Abbotsford 47
Florence 59, White Lake 5
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Westby 44
Gibraltar 50, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42
Green Bay Preble 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
Kickapoo 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 34
Kimberly 56, Appleton East 47
La Farge 69, North Crawford 29
Lake Holcombe 55, Birchwood 53
Living Word Lutheran 66, Saint Francis 17
Lomira 52, Omro 23
Menomonie 58, River Falls 55
Merrill 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, New Berlin West 41
New London 52, Menasha 28
Newman Catholic 78, Chequamegon 23
Onalaska 73, La Crosse Logan 53
Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 26
Pius XI Catholic 67, Greendale 30
Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 54
Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 54
River Ridge 54, Potosi/Cassville 23
Rosholt 59, Port Edwards 47
Seneca 64, Weston 30
Seymour 50, Shawano Community 40
Slinger 61, Hartford Union 40
South Milwaukee 50, Cudahy 35
Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 42
St. Croix Falls 89, Webster 29
Stevens Point 43, D.C. Everest 37
Two Rivers 46, Roncalli 42
Unity 65, Frederic 44
West De Pere 70, Xavier 32
West Salem 61, Black River Falls 38
Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Iola-Scandinavia 24
Whitnall 64, Greenfield 53
Wisconsin Dells 52, Poynette 29
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50, Marion 24
CASE (8-5)
Jones 1 0-0 2, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 1 4-6 6, Hill 2 0-0 4, Oliver 7 4-6 18, Ghuari 0 0-0 0, Brooks 10 4-5 24, Nwanosike 3 0-0 6, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-17 60.
HORLICK (11-5)
Hanstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 2-3 5, M. White 0 1-2 1, D. White 1 0-2 2, Ellison 5 3-5 16, Cannon 2 0-2 5, Pitrof 7 9-15 23, Golden 0 0-0 0, Corona 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 17-30 56.
Halftime—Case 32, Horlick 16. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ellison 3, Cannon. Total fouls—Case 22, Horlick 17. Fouled out—Oliver.
Tremper 47, Park 33
TREMPER (10-7)
Hill 3 0-2 6, Pacetti 0 1-4 1, Clements 2 0-2 4, Ester 4 2-2 11, Wisniewski 1 2-4 4, Coker 1 0-0 3, Wendorf 1 1-3 3, Lynn 3 1-3 9, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Claypool 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-24 47.
PARK (4-10)
Jones 2 0-0 6, George 0 0-0 0, Senzig 5 1-2 12, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 3 3-4 9, Smith 0 0-1 0, Griffin 1 204 4, Moss 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-11 33.
Halftime—Tremper 23, Park 18. 3-point goals—Ester, Coker, Lynn 2. Jones 2, Senzig. Total fouls—Tremper 15, Park 20. Fouled out—Griffin.
Waterford 67, Burlington 33
WATERFORD (13-3)
Karpinski 4 0-0 8, Schmidt 2 1-4 6, Rohner 6 2-2 14, Schappel 3 1-2 8, Benavides 6 1-2 13, Fitzgerald 6 1-1 13, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 1-2 5, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-13 67.
BURLINGTON (0-18)
Krause 2 0-0 4, Ch. Matson 1 1-2 3, Preusker 1 0-0 2, Anderson 4 3-9 11, Ca. Matson 3 0-0 9, Harris 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-0 0, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-11 33.
Halftime—Waterford 35, Burlington 21. 3-point goals—Schmidt, Schappel. Ca. Matson 3. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Burlington 13.
Wilmot 61, Union Grove 58
UNION GROVE (10-8)
Baker 1 0-0 2, Killberg 4 2-2 11, Barber 2 2-6 8, Lentz 0 1-3 1, Slattery 9 2-5 22, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Sieg 2 1-3 5, Good 0 0-0 0, Pettit 2 0-0 5, Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-19 58.
WILMOT (11-6)
Hickey 4 0-0 12, Lamberson 1 0-0 3, Alexander 2 0-0 5, Leber 2 1-2 5, Rita 1 0-0 2, Klahs 5 3-8 13, Ketterhagen 3 2-4 8, Thompson 2 1-1 5, Brown 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 8-15 61.
Halftime—Union Grove 30, Wilmot 22. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber 2, Slattery 2, Pettit. Hickey 4, Lamberson, Alexander. Total fouls—Union Grove 15, Wilmot 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 31 (Boyle 9).
Catholic Central 51, St. Catherine's 43
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (12-5)
El. Klein 1 3-4 5, J. Klein 3 0-0 6, Von Rabenau 2 0-0 6, Em. Klein 5 7-8 20, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Philips 2 7-8 11, Schwenn 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 14-16 51.
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-16)
Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Coca 0 0-0 0, O'Regan 7 0-1 18, Delsman 0 0-0 0, Stulo 0 1-2 1, Gerber 2 1-2 5, Wentorf 6 2-3 14, Cafferty 1 0-1 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 43.
Halftime—Catholic Central 30, St. Catherine's 20. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau 2, Em. Klein 3, Schwenn. Gilbert, O'Regan 4. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, St. Catherine's 19. Fouled out—Cafferty. Rebounds—Catholic Central 23 (Em. Klein 7).
