Racine County
Big Foot 69, Burlington 27
Waterford 54, Kenosha Bradford 43
Other state scores
Berlin 63, Princeton/Green Lake 28
Clintonville 51, Antigo 38
Elkhorn Area 63, Columbus 46
Hartford Union 66, Waupun 62
Lincoln 75, New Lisbon 43
North Fond du Lac 56, Campbellsport 42
Oregon 66, Evansville 47
Pius XI Catholic 78, East Troy 39
Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 34
Rio 61, Waterloo 50
River Valley 49, North Crawford 15
Somerset 36, Barron 26
Stoughton 48, Verona Area 44
Waukesha South 46, Menomonee Falls 43
Waunakee 65, Janesville Parker 38
Wausau West 67, Pulaski 60
Wild Rose 67, Iola-Scandinavia 48
Winneconne 48, Wautoma 36
BIG FOOT (1-0)
Peterson 6 1-2 13, Courier 6 0-0 13, Vandebogart 4 0-0 10, V. Larson 2 0-0 5, L. Larson 1 1-2 4, Paulson 4 1-2 9, Chisamore 0 0-2 0, Tracy 2 0-0 4, Rego 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 0-0 9. Totals 30 3-8 69.
BURLINGTON (0-1)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Kail 0 0-0 0, Teberg 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 1 1-11 3, Roe 0 0-0 0, Askin 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 3-4 3, Ca. Matson 6 0-0 17, Harris 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 4-17 27.
Halftime—Big Foot 43, Burlington 19. 3-point goals—Courier, Vandebogart 2, V. Larson, L. Larson, Foster, Ca. Matson 5. Total fouls—Big Foot 16, Burlington 10.
WATERFORD (1-0)
Rohner 8 1-8 18, Fitzgerald 7 0-2 14, Werner 0 5-8 5, Karpinski 2 0-0 4, Benavides 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 1 1-3 3, Stiewe 1 1-1 3, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 1 0-1 2, Schappel 0 0-0 0. Total 22 8-25 54.
BRADFORD (0-1)
Kozmer 1 0-0 3, S. Strelow 4 4-5 16, Trachte 2 2-2 7, Lesavich 0 1-2 1, Brown 5 0-0 14, Ervin 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-9 43.
Halftime—Bradford 27, Waterford 26. 3-point goals—Rohner, Stiewe, Kozmer, S. Strelow 4, Trachte, Brown 4. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Bradford 24. Fouled out—Lesavich. Rebounds—Waterford 50 (Benavides 13), Bradford 37.
