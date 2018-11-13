Racine County

Big Foot 69, Burlington 27

Waterford 54, Kenosha Bradford 43

Other state scores

Berlin 63, Princeton/Green Lake 28

Clintonville 51, Antigo 38

Elkhorn Area 63, Columbus 46

Hartford Union 66, Waupun 62

Lincoln 75, New Lisbon 43

North Fond du Lac 56, Campbellsport 42

Oregon 66, Evansville 47

Pius XI Catholic 78, East Troy 39

Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 34

Rio 61, Waterloo 50

River Valley 49, North Crawford 15

Somerset 36, Barron 26

Stoughton 48, Verona Area 44

Waukesha South 46, Menomonee Falls 43

Waunakee 65, Janesville Parker 38

Wausau West 67, Pulaski 60

Wild Rose 67, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Winneconne 48, Wautoma 36

BIG FOOT (1-0)

Peterson 6 1-2 13, Courier 6 0-0 13, Vandebogart 4 0-0 10, V. Larson 2 0-0 5, L. Larson 1 1-2 4, Paulson 4 1-2 9, Chisamore 0 0-2 0, Tracy 2 0-0 4, Rego 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 0-0 9. Totals 30 3-8 69.

BURLINGTON (0-1)

Krause 0 0-0 0, Kail 0 0-0 0, Teberg 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 1 1-11 3, Roe 0 0-0 0, Askin 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 3-4 3, Ca. Matson 6 0-0 17, Harris 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 4-17 27.

Halftime—Big Foot 43, Burlington 19. 3-point goals—Courier, Vandebogart 2, V. Larson, L. Larson, Foster, Ca. Matson 5. Total fouls—Big Foot 16, Burlington 10.

WATERFORD (1-0)

Rohner 8 1-8 18, Fitzgerald 7 0-2 14, Werner 0 5-8 5, Karpinski 2 0-0 4, Benavides 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 1 1-3 3, Stiewe 1 1-1 3, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 1 0-1 2, Schappel 0 0-0 0. Total 22 8-25 54.

BRADFORD (0-1)

Kozmer 1 0-0 3, S. Strelow 4 4-5 16, Trachte 2 2-2 7, Lesavich 0 1-2 1, Brown 5 0-0 14, Ervin 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-9 43.

Halftime—Bradford 27, Waterford 26. 3-point goals—Rohner, Stiewe, Kozmer, S. Strelow 4, Trachte, Brown 4. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Bradford 24. Fouled out—Lesavich. Rebounds—Waterford 50 (Benavides 13), Bradford 37.

