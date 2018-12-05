(TUESDAY'S GAMES)

Horlick 56, Prairie 53

PRAIRIE (1-2)

McPhee 0 1-2 1, Palmen 4 3-5 14, Fleming 0 0-0 0, May 0 0-0 0, Foster 4 3-5 14, Decker 2 3-3 8, Larson 8 0-0 16. Totals 18 10-16 53.

HORLICK (4-0)

Nelson 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 2 0-0 4, Ellison 5 4-4 15, Cannon 2 1-4 5, Pitrof 9 8-11 26, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Corona 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 13-19 56.

Halftime—Horlick 29, Prairie 26. 3-point goals—Palmen 3, Foster 3, Decker, Ellison. Total fouls—Prairie 15, Horlick 15. Rebounds—Prairie (Foster 8), Horlick 37 (Pitrof 14).

St. Catherine's 54, Park 53

ST. CATHERINE'S (1-4)

Gilbert 3 1-4 8, Coca 3 0-4 6, O'Regan 1 1-2 4, Delsman 1 1-4 3, Stulo 1 1-2 3, Gerber 5 7-10 17, Wentorf 3 3-4 9, Cafferty 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 14-30 54.

PARK (2-3)

Jones 2 0-0 6, Thompson 5 0-1 11, A. Price 5 0-1 12, Senzig 3 0-0 7, Betker 3 1-5 7, J. Griffin 4 2-3 10, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, Mclain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-10 53.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 31, Park 28. 3-point goals—Jones 2, Thompson, D. Price 2, A. Price, Gilbert, O'Regan. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 23, Park 25. Fouled out—Gerber. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 61 (Cora 13), Park 45 (Griffin 12).

Kenosha Bradford 57, Burlington 42

BRADFORD (2-4)

Snyder 5 0-0 10, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 5 2-2 15, Trachte 3 6-6 12, Allen 0 1-2 1, Lesavich 3 4-6 10, Brown 2 0-0 5, Ervin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-16 57.

BURLINGTON (0-6)

Krause 1 2-2 5, Teberg 1 0-2 2, Matson 1 2-3 4, Anderson 1 1-3 3, Matson 5 1-2 15, Walby 6 1-2 13, Pirocanac 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 7-16 42.

Halftime—Bradford 30, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Brown, Matson 4, Krause. Total fouls—Bradford 15, Burlington 20. Fouled out—Allen, Snyder.

Racine Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 27

RACINE LUTHERAN (5-0)

Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 4-5 8, Strande 11 0-1 23, Kellner 2 1-2 5, Gardner 7 2-2 16. Totals 24 7-10 56.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-2)

El. Klein 2 0-0 4, Nevin 1 3-5 4, J. Klein 2 0-1 4, Em. Klein 5 0-0 12, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 1 2-5 4. Totals 10 5-11 27.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 29, Catholic Central 13. 3-point goals—Strande, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 13, Catholic Central 8.

Calvary Baptist 35, Union Grove Christian 31

CALVARY BAPTIST (1-1)

M. Bagin 3 0-0 6, Dezensenso 1 0-0 2, E. Bagin 11 0-0 23, Keesler 0 2-2 2, Silver 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-2 35.

UG CHRISTIAN (0-1)

E. Bechman 1 0-0 2, Cochran 3 1-2 7, Emond 4 0-5 10, Riley 5 0-0 10, Brown 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-7 31.

Halftime—UG Christian 16, Calvary Baptist 14. 3-point goals—Emond 2. Total fouls—Calvary Baptist 9, UG Christian 6. Fouled out—E. Bagin. Rebounds—UG Christian 32 (Emond 18).

