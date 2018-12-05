(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Horlick 56, Prairie 53
PRAIRIE (1-2)
McPhee 0 1-2 1, Palmen 4 3-5 14, Fleming 0 0-0 0, May 0 0-0 0, Foster 4 3-5 14, Decker 2 3-3 8, Larson 8 0-0 16. Totals 18 10-16 53.
HORLICK (4-0)
Nelson 0 0-0 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 2 0-0 4, Ellison 5 4-4 15, Cannon 2 1-4 5, Pitrof 9 8-11 26, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Corona 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 13-19 56.
Halftime—Horlick 29, Prairie 26. 3-point goals—Palmen 3, Foster 3, Decker, Ellison. Total fouls—Prairie 15, Horlick 15. Rebounds—Prairie (Foster 8), Horlick 37 (Pitrof 14).
St. Catherine's 54, Park 53
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-4)
Gilbert 3 1-4 8, Coca 3 0-4 6, O'Regan 1 1-2 4, Delsman 1 1-4 3, Stulo 1 1-2 3, Gerber 5 7-10 17, Wentorf 3 3-4 9, Cafferty 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 14-30 54.
PARK (2-3)
Jones 2 0-0 6, Thompson 5 0-1 11, A. Price 5 0-1 12, Senzig 3 0-0 7, Betker 3 1-5 7, J. Griffin 4 2-3 10, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, Mclain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-10 53.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 31, Park 28. 3-point goals—Jones 2, Thompson, D. Price 2, A. Price, Gilbert, O'Regan. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 23, Park 25. Fouled out—Gerber. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 61 (Cora 13), Park 45 (Griffin 12).
Kenosha Bradford 57, Burlington 42
BRADFORD (2-4)
Snyder 5 0-0 10, Kozmer 1 0-0 2, Strelow 5 2-2 15, Trachte 3 6-6 12, Allen 0 1-2 1, Lesavich 3 4-6 10, Brown 2 0-0 5, Ervin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-16 57.
BURLINGTON (0-6)
Krause 1 2-2 5, Teberg 1 0-2 2, Matson 1 2-3 4, Anderson 1 1-3 3, Matson 5 1-2 15, Walby 6 1-2 13, Pirocanac 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 7-16 42.
Halftime—Bradford 30, Burlington 24. 3-point goals—Strelow 3, Brown, Matson 4, Krause. Total fouls—Bradford 15, Burlington 20. Fouled out—Allen, Snyder.
Racine Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 27
RACINE LUTHERAN (5-0)
Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 4-5 8, Strande 11 0-1 23, Kellner 2 1-2 5, Gardner 7 2-2 16. Totals 24 7-10 56.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-2)
El. Klein 2 0-0 4, Nevin 1 3-5 4, J. Klein 2 0-1 4, Em. Klein 5 0-0 12, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 1 2-5 4. Totals 10 5-11 27.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 29, Catholic Central 13. 3-point goals—Strande, Em. Klein 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 13, Catholic Central 8.
Calvary Baptist 35, Union Grove Christian 31
CALVARY BAPTIST (1-1)
M. Bagin 3 0-0 6, Dezensenso 1 0-0 2, E. Bagin 11 0-0 23, Keesler 0 2-2 2, Silver 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-2 35.
UG CHRISTIAN (0-1)
E. Bechman 1 0-0 2, Cochran 3 1-2 7, Emond 4 0-5 10, Riley 5 0-0 10, Brown 0 0-0 0, L. Bechman 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-7 31.
Halftime—UG Christian 16, Calvary Baptist 14. 3-point goals—Emond 2. Total fouls—Calvary Baptist 9, UG Christian 6. Fouled out—E. Bagin. Rebounds—UG Christian 32 (Emond 18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.