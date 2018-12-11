Case 48, Indian Trail 44
INDIAN TRAIL (2-6)
Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Gosda 0 0-0 0, May 0 0-0 0, Winslow 4 1-1 9, Abdelghani 0 0-0 0, Stouffer 2 0-0 4, Milligan 0 0-0 0, LaLonde 1 2-3 4, Parmentier 2 0-0 4, Kozel 2 0-1 4, Vignali 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 3-4 9, Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 6-9 44.
CASE (2-4)
Jones 5 0-2 10, Brim 0 0-0 0, Marzette-Bell 0 0-0 0, Malone 0 0-0 0, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 4 2-5 11, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 5 3-5 13, Nwanosike 4 1-2 9, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-14 48.
Halftime—Case 33, Indian Trail 24. 3-point goals—Oliver, Ghuari. Total fouls—Indian Trail 16, Case 16.
Waterford 66, Burlington 18
BURLINGTON (0-8)
Krause 1 0-0 2, Preusker 0 2-2 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ca. Matson 2 0-2 5, Harris 1 0-0 3, Runkel 0 0-1 0, Walby 1 2-2 4, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-7 18.
WATERFORD (6-1)
Rohner 8 0-0 17, Benavides 3 2-4 9, Kolb 2 4-4 8, Fitzgerald 3 1-2 7, Karpinski 3 0-0 6, Stiewe 2 1-3 6, Reynolds 3 0-0 6, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Werner 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-15 66.
Halftime—Waterford 45, Burlington 12. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson, Harris. Rohner, Benavides, Stiewe. Total fouls—Burlington 16, Waterford 14. Fouled out—Pirocanac. Rebounds—Burlington 22, Waterford 46 (Karpinski 11).
Wilmot 42, Union Grove 39
WILMOT (2-3)
Hickey 2 1-4 7, Lamberson 1 2-6 4, Alexander 3 0-1 9, Leber 4 2-4 10, Klahs 1 2-2 4, Ketterhagen 1 2-4 4, Tompson 1 2-4 4. Totals 13 11-25 42.
UNION GROVE (4-3)
Killberg 2 0-0 5, Barber 5 4-4 15, Lentz 3 0-1 6, Slattery 2 1-6 5, Hoffman 0 1-6 1, Good 1 2-2 4, Savage 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 11-21 39.
Halftime—Wilmot 29, Union Grove 16. 3-point goals—Hickey 2, Alexander 3, Killberg, Barber. Total fouls—Wilmot 18, Union Grove 18.
Prairie 58, Catholic Central 33
PRAIRIE (3-2)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 4 2-2 13, Fleming 2 0-0 4, L. May 2 0-0 5, Foster 5 0-0 14, A. Decker 3 0-0 8, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 4 2-2 10, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 1 0-0 2, Milonas 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-4 58.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (5-3)
El. Klein 0 0-0 0, Nevin 2 0-0 4, J. Klein 2 0-0 4, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 7 3-3 17, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 2 4-4 8. Totals 13 7-7 33.
Halftime—Prairie 29, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Palmen 3, L. May, Foster 4, A. Decker 2. Total fouls—Prairie 13, Catholic Central 7. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Foster 5), Catholic Central 26 (Em. Klein 8).
