Franklin 67, Case 54
CASE (1-4)
Jones 2 0-0 5, Brim 0 0-0 0, Marzette-Bell 1 0-0 2, Malone 1 3-6 5, Curry 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Oliver 5 2-4 12, Ghuari 3 0-0 9, Brooks 6 3-4 15, Nwanosike 3 0-1 6, Perry 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-15 54.
FRANKLIN (3-1)
Farin 0 0-0 0, Danes 3 1-2 9, Schwartz 4 2-4 10, Krueger 0 0-0 0, Runte 0 0-0 0, Gawlitta 3 1-2 7, Bollis 0 0-0 0, Marx 0 2-2 2, Rangel 3 6-10 12, Jardas 2 3-5 8, Matthews 2 2-2 6, Harris 1 0-0 2, Grube 0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 3 5-7 11. Totals 21 22-34 67.
Halftime—Case 27, Franklin 27. 3-point goals—Jones, Ghuari 3, Danes 2, Jardas. Total fouls—Case 25, Franklin 16. Fouled out—Jones, Malone.
Horlick 68, Tremper 63
TREMPER (3-2)
Hill 3 0-1 6, Pacetti 0 0-0 0, Ester 8 4-7 22, Wisniewski 1 0-1 2, Coker 4 7-11 15, Wendorf 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lynn 4 2-5 10, Jenkins 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 15-27 63.
HORLICK (5-0)
Handstedt 0 0-0 0, Nelson 4 0-0 9, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-0 0, Ellison 6 7-9 21, Cannon 2 3-7 7, Pitrof 8 7-9 23, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Corona 2 4-6 8. Totals 22 21-31 68.
Halftime—Tremper 25, Horlick 22. 3-point goals—Ester 2, Nelson, Ellison 2. Total fouls—Tremper 21, Horlick 23. Fouled out—Ester, Nelson. Rebounds—Tremper 18, Horlick 29 (Pitrof 12).
Park 44, Indian Trail 35
PARK (4-3)
Betker 4 4-7 12, Griffin 5 0-0 10, Thompson 4 0-0 9, Jones 2 0-4 5, Barkley 2 0-0 4, George 1 0-0 2, Senzig 0 2-2 2, D. Price 0 0-0 0, McClain 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-13 44.
INDIAN TRAIL (2-5)
Winslow 2 8-10 12, Johnson 2 4-5 8, Kozel 2 2-2 6, Williams 1 3-10 5, Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Stonffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 17-27 35.
Halftime—Park 29, Indian Trail 17. 3-point goals—Thompson, Jones. Total fouls—Park 21, Indian Trail 11. Rebounds—Park 57 (Griffin 17), Indian Trail 46 (Williams 10).
Union Grove 68, Burlington 18
UNION GROVE (4-1)
Barber 6 0-0 15, Killberg 6 0-0 14, Pettit 3 0-0 9, Slattery 3 2-2 8, Good 2 2-3 6, Lentz 1 3-6 5, Weis 2 0-0 5, Savage 1 2-2 4, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-0 0, Sieg 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-13 68.
BURLINGTON (0-6)
Ca. Matson 2 0-0 6, Pirocanac 2 0-0 4, Harris 1 0-1 3, Ch. Matson 0 3-6 3, Walby 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-1 0, Krause 0 0-0 0, Kail 0 0-0 0, Teberg 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-7 18.
Halftime—Union Grove 29, Burlington 16. 3-point goals—Barber 3, Pettit 3, Killberg 2, Ca. Matson 2, Hoffman, Harris. Total fouls—Union Grove 10, Burlington 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Barber 7).
Prairie 58, Dominican 45
PRAIRIE (2-2)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 2 2-2 7, Fleming 1 0-0 2, L. May 2 0-0 5, Foster 7 2-2 21, A. Decker 3 0-0 9, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 7 0-0 14, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski, J. Decker 0 0-0 0, Milonas 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-4 58.
DOMINICAN (1-4)
Mlada 1 2-5 5, Simmons 9 0-0 19, Scobey-Polacheck 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Jordan 6 1-4 13, Theiler 1 0-4 2, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Rice 3 0-2 6, Nicholas 0 0-0 0, Gayden 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-15 45.
Halftime—Prairie 23, Dominican 23. 3-point goals—Palmen, L. May, Foster 5, A. Decker 3, Mlada, Simmons. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Dominican 13. Rebounds—Prairie 31 (Larson 11), Dominican 17 (Theiler, Rice 5).
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Catholic Central 55, Oakfield 28
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-2)
El. Klein 2 0-0 4, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 2 3-4 7, Von Rabenau 1 0-0 3, Em. Klein 9 3-5 22, Sassano 1 2-2 4, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Phillips 4 3-5 11, Schwenn 2 2-5 6. Totals 21 13-21 55.
OAKFIELD (2-4)
Uttendorfer 4 0-0 9, Conger 1 1-1 3, Bates 3 2-2 9, Lamonska 1 4-5 6, Flury 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 8-12 28
Halftime—Catholic Central 21, Oakfield 10. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Em. Klein, Uttendorfer, Bates. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Oakfield 17. Rebounds—Catholic Central 10 (Em. Klein 5).
