Oak Creek 67, Case 31

OAK CREEK (2-1)

Shehu 4 2-2 12, K. Gard 5 2-2 12, M. Gard 4 2-4 11, Finn 3 2-2 9, Blunt 3 1-1 8, Kasar 1 2-2 5, Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Widenski 1 1-2 3, Ciesielczyk 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 13-17 67.

CASE (1-3)

Nwanosike 4 0-0 8, Oliver 3 0-0 6, Brooks 2 2-2 6, Malone 2 1-2 5, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Hill 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 1-2 1, Jones 0 0-0 0, Moser 0 0-0 0, Curry 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-6 31.

Halftime—Oak Creek 25, Case 17. 3-point goals—Shehu 2, M. Gard, Blunt, Kasar, Finn, Ghuari. Total fouls—Oak Creek 9, Case 15.

Horlick 79, Bradford 63

HORLICK (3-0)

Ellison 9 7-12 30, Pitrof 8 3-10 19, Corona 5 1-6 11, D. White 3 0-0 7, Cannon 3 1-2 7, Golden 1 0-0 3, M. White 1 0-0 2, Handstedt 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Lambert 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 12-30 79.

BRADFORD (1-4)

Strelow 7 12-14 18, Ervin 6 0-2 12, Trachte 4 3-4 11, Lesavich 2 1-3 5, Kozmer 1 0-0 3, Snyder 0 2-4 2. Totals 20 18-24 63.

Halftime—Horlick 41, Bradford 21. 3-point goals—Ellison 5, D. White, Golden, Strelow 4, Kozmer. Total fouls—Horlick 20, Bradford 23. Fouled out—Strelow. Technical foul—Corona.

Franklin 57, Park 37

FRANKLIN (2-1)

Danes 4 3-6 12, Rangel 5 1-1 11, Rajkovic 2 5-8 9, Jordas 3 0-1 6, Runte 2 0-0 5, Marx 2 0-0 4, Grube 2 0-0 4, Schwartz 0 3-4 3, Krueger 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 12-20 57.

PARK (2-2)

Thompson 7 0-1 17, Betker 3 4-4 11, Griffin 2 0-0 4, D. Price 0 3-4 3, A. Price 1 0-0 2, McClain 0 0-0 0, Senzig 0 0-2 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0, Barkley 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-9 37.

Halftime—Franklin 23, Park 20. 3-point goals—Thompson 3, Betker, Danes, Krueger, Runte. Total fouls—Franklin 15, Park 18. Fouled out—Betker. Rebounds—Park 51 (Griffin 13).

Elkhorn 66, Burlington 17

BURLINGTON (0-5)

Anderson 1 3-7 5, Ch. Matson 1 2-2 4, Walby 2 0-2 4, Krause 1 0-0 2, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-2 0, Ca. Matson 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 5-15 17.

ELKHORN (5-0)

Rand 6 0-1 14, Gronchowski 5 0-0 10, M. Ivey 4 2-4 10, Remington 4 1-1 9, Christensen 3 3-5 9, Ross 2 0-0 5, D. Ivey 2 1-4 5, Ehrhardt 2 0-0 4, Hunter 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 7-17 66.

Halftime—Elkhorn 41, Burlington 9. 3-point goals—Rand 2, Ross. Total fouls—Burlington 18, Elkhorn 13.

Union Grove 52, Westosha Central 36

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (0-4)

Anderson 5 3-6 13, Leslie 2 2-4 7, M. Witt 2 1-2 5, Backus 2 0-0 4, Wysiatko 1 1-2 3, E. Witt 1 1-2 3, Wermeling 0 2-2 2, Spencer 0 1-2 1, Kimpler 0 1-2 1.  Totals 12 13-23 36.

UNION GROVE (3-1)

Lentz 4 3-4 11, Slattery 4 2-4 10, Barber 4 1-1 9, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Savage 2 0-0 5, Sieg 1 1-4 4, Good 0 4-6 4, Fortner 0 2-2 2, Boyle 0 1-2 1, Pettit 0 0-1 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 0 0-0 0, Weis 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-24 52.

Halftime—Union Grove 16, Westosha Central 14. 3-point goals—Sieg, Savage, Leslie. Total fouls—Westosha Central 17, Union Grove 21. Rebounds—Union Grove 53 (Good 12).

Waterford 66, Badger 60

WATERFORD (4-1)

Rohner 6 12-13 24, Fitzgerald 7 3-7 17, Benavides 5 4-5 15, Karpinski 2 0-3, 4, Stiewe 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Werner 0 0-0 0, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 19-28.

BADGER (3-1)

Wiesman 4 1-1 11, Moss 5 4-9 9, Welch 1 5-11 8, Sproul 4 1-4 6, Kerns 2 0-0 4, Beyer 1 1-2 4, Schulz 1 0-0 3, Johnston 0 2-2 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20-13-28 60.

Halftime—Waterford 39, Badger 26. 3-point goals—Sproul 3, Welch, Beyer, Schulz, Benavides, Stiewe, Schmidt. Total fouls—Waterford 24, Badger 21. Rebounds—Waterford 30 (Rohner 9), Badger 42.

Shoreland Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 52

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-0)

Brug 8 5-7 21, Koker 7 2-3 17, Lange 3 0-0 8, Heathcock 2 2-3 6, Van De Water 2 0-0 4, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Salfer 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-13 60.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-1)

Em. Klein 7 2-2 18, Schwenn 4 4-5 13, El. Klein 1 7-12 9, Nevin 4 0-0 8, J. Klein 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 0-1 2, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Sassano 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-20 52.

Halftime—Shoreland 33, Catholic Central 19. 3-point goals—El. Klein 2, Lange 2, Schwenn, Koker. Total fouls—Shoreland 15, Catholic Central 13.

Martin Luther 65, Prairie 36

PRAIRIE (1-1)

A. Decker 4 3-4 15, Larson 4 2-6 10, Palmen 2 0-1 4, Foster 1 0-0 3, J. May 1 0-0 2, J. Decker 1 0-0 2, McPhee 0 0-0 0, Weinke 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 5-12 36.

MARTIN LUTHER (4-0)

Solano 7 0-0 15, Kallas 5 2-2 13, Burris 2 7-9 11, Jensen 4 0-0 8, Hafemann 3 0-0 6, Briggs 2 0-0 4, Jurss 1 0-1 3, Gonzales 1 0-1 3, Moravec 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 11-15 65.

Halftime—Martin Luther 29, Prairie 18. 3-point goals—A. Decker 4, Foster, Kallas, Jurss, Solano, Gonzales. Total fouls—Prairie 13, Martin Luther 20. Rebounds—Prairie 23 (Larson 8), Martin Luther 35 (Briggs 6).

