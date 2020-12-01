Prep girls box: St. Catherine's girls box for Dec. 2

Basketball
High school girls
St. Joseph 68, St. Catherine’s 55
ST. CATHERINE’S (0-1)
Abdullah 3 1-2 10, Griffin 1-4 3, Blunt 2 2-5 6, Ortiz 5 4-5 14, Clark 4 7-12 15, 1 2-2 4, Davis 0 0-0 0, Green 0 3-8 3. Totals
ST. JOSEPH (1-0)
Hill 7 7-10 21, Trachte 6 1-2 14, Rizzitano 4 4-6 12, Ryan 3 2-4 8, Schuler 2 1-5 5, Bobo 1 2-5 4, Arinta 1 0-0 2, Mattox 1 0-0 2, Micell 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Vitkus 0 0-0 0, Trossen-Mendoza 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 17-33 68.
Halftime—St. Joseph 34, St. Catherine’s 33. 3-point goals—Trachte. Total fouls—St. Catherine’s 26, St. Joseph 27. Fouled out—Schuler. Rebounds—St. Catherine’s 35, St. Joseph 39 (Hill 14).
