Racine County

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 1

Horlick 61, Case 57

Madison La Follette 71, Park 55

Division 2

Union Grove 57, East Troy 47

Waterford 59, Fort Atkinson 37

Division 4

Racine Lutheran 79, Horicon 51

Prairie 60, Kenosha St. Joseph 50

Division 5

Sheboygan Area Lutheran 36, Catholic Central 34

Other state scores

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 1

Appleton East 64, Neenah 40

Appleton North 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 33

Eau Claire Memorial 61, Oshkosh North 49

Hudson 53, Appleton West 36

Kimberly 61, Superior 33

Stevens Point 54, D.C. Everest 45

Wausau West 54, Marshfield 44

Arrowhead 70, Menomonee Falls 32

Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 61

Brookfield Central 71, Oconomowoc 48

De Pere 58, Brookfield East 24

Germantown 66, Hartford Union 45

Green Bay Preble 63, Fond du Lac 47

Hamilton 62, Sheboygan North 48

Watertown 40, Homestead 38

Janesville Craig 61, Badger 42

Madison East 81, Kenosha Tremper 38

Madison Memorial 83, Kenosha Bradford 29

Middleton 63, Janesville Parker 35

Sun Prairie 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 21

Waunakee 66, Verona Area 51

Franklin 60, Milw. Hamilton/Audubon 42

Milw. DSHA 52, Waukesha South 15

Milw. King 105, Milw. South 18

Milw. Riverside University 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 40

Mukwonago 65, West Allis Central 33

Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 24

Oak Creek 67, Milw. Ronald Reagan 23

Waukesha North 35, Waukesha West 29

Division 2

Hortonville 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 25

Lakeland 50, Merrill 38

Menomonie 58, Holmen 45

New London 39, Shawano Community 21

Onalaska 61, Sparta 49

Rhinelander 82, Mosinee 57

River Falls 56, La Crosse Central 34

Tomah 64, New Richmond 58

Beaver Dam 78, Plymouth 23

Green Bay Southwest 49, West De Pere 42

Luxemburg-Casco 78, Seymour 42

Milw. Vincent 47, Grafton 31

Notre Dame 56, Ashwaubenon 47

Pulaski 54, Kaukauna 44

Slinger 52, Kewaskum 26

West Bend West 62, Cedarburg 26

DeForest 48, Oregon 46

Jefferson 56, Wilmot Union 52

Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 47

Monona Grove 81, Portage 63

Monroe 71, McFarland 33

Stoughton 52, Reedsburg Area 47

Milw. Washington/Science/Collegiate 52, Wauwatosa West 38

New Berlin Eisenhower 80, Catholic Memorial 37

Pewaukee 67, Greendale 33

Pius XI Catholic 78, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35

South Milwaukee 58, New Berlin West 33

Wauwatosa East 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 40

Whitefish Bay 64, Messmer 18

Whitnall 38, Cudahy 33

Division 3

Amery 64, Saint Croix Central 24

Arcadia 58, West Salem 31

Bloomer 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Elk Mound 58, Westby 49

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 56, Adams-Friendship 16

Hayward 37, Northwestern 28

Prescott 56, Osceola 45

Stratford 55, Altoona 42

Amherst 56, Peshtigo 29

Freedom 61, Clintonville 32

Kewaunee 55, Brillion 32

Kiel 52, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38

Little Chute 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55

Sheboygan Falls 50, Southern Door 38

Valders 51, Denmark 39

Wrightstown 75, Oconto Falls 61

Lake Mills 48, Lakeside Lutheran 40

Lodi 48, Evansville 44

Marshall 67, Big Foot 43

Martin Luther 62, Clinton 58

Platteville 52, Dodgeville 27

Prairie du Chien 60, Edgewood 43

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Whitewater 48

Wisconsin Dells 41, Richland Center 39

Berlin 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51

Brookfield Academy 59, University School of Milwaukee 25

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 87, Milw. Obama SCTE 15

Laconia 70, North Fond du Lac 34

Lake Country Lutheran 68, Brown Deer 61

Mayville 56, Winneconne 42

Milw. School of Languages 49, Dominican 44

Waupun 67, Lomira 36

Division 4

Cameron 80, Ladysmith 58

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 21

Durand 88, Mondovi 52

Melrose-Mindoro 79, Augusta 21

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Fall Creek 55

Regis 85, Spring Valley 30

St. Croix Falls 75, Shell Lake 39

Unity 40, Boyceville 26

Bonduel 69, Iola-Scandinavia 37

Colby 91, Phillips 53

Crandon 52, Oconto 27

Crivitz 63, Manawa 55

Necedah 36, Abbotsford 28

Neillsville 61, Westfield Area 20

Pacelli 29, Auburndale 25

Shiocton 52, St. Mary Catholic 46

Aquinas 81, Fennimore 29

Belleville 84, Pardeeville 58

Brodhead 40, Parkview 22

Darlington 69, Wisconsin Heights 60

Lancaster 61, Cuba City 52

Markesan 45, Cambridge 23

Mineral Point 65, Luther 44

New Glarus 55, Waterloo 42

Howards Grove 46, Algoma 30

Milw. Academy of Science 79, Random Lake 64

Mishicot 62, Lourdes Academy 60

Oostburg 52, St. Marys Springs 40

Ozaukee 61, Dodgeland 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Division 5

Clayton 57, Prairie Farm 31

Clear Lake 60, McDonell Central 50

Frederic 56, Luck 44

Hurley 50, Birchwood 37

Northwood 68, Bruce 25

Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 48

Prentice 52, Thorp 40

South Shore 53, Siren 32

Assumption 39, Athens 38

Columbus Catholic 53, Rosholt 37

Edgar 59, Loyal 46

Gillett 54, Laona-Wabeno 47

Newman Catholic 61, Port Edwards 35

Niagara 46, Elcho 40

Oneida Nation 44, Three Lakes 35

Wausaukee 68, Florence 40

Bangor 52, Cashton 44

Black Hawk 68, Iowa-Grant 31

Eleva-Strum 58, La Farge 17

Independence 61, Blair-Taylor 46

Kickapoo 47, Potosi/Cassville 42

River Ridge 41, Riverdale 40

Royall 58, Lincoln 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Shullsburg 47

Argyle 76, Central Wisconsin Christian 34

Chippewa Falls 69, Oshkosh West 40

Fall River 54, Barneveld 33

Gibraltar 61, Oakfield 39

Hilbert 60, Living Word Lutheran 41

Hustisford 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 38

Randolph 57, Monticello 38

Rio 56, Albany 50

Horlick 61, Case 57

HORLICK (14-9)

Nelson 0 6-9 6, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-0 0, Ellison 7 4-7 19, Cannon 5 2-4 16, Pitrof 10 0-6 20, Corona 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-26 61.

CASE (13-6)

Jones 4 5-6 14, Malone 5 2-5 12, Hill 0 0-0 0, Oliver 5 0-0 12, Ghuari 1 0-1 2, Brooks 7 3-5 17, Perry 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 10-20 57.

Halftime—Horlick 26, Case 24. 3-point goals—Ellison, Cannon 2. Jones, Oliver 2. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Case 17. Fouled out—Jones, Ghuari. Rebounds—Horlick 41 (Pitrof 11), Case 46 (Brooks 14).

La Follette 71, Park 55

PARK (7-14)

Betker 5 9-11 19, Thompson 5 2-2 15, Senzig 4 3-4 12, Jones 1 2-4 4, Barkley 0 3-8 3, A. Price 1 0-3 2, D. Price 0 0-2 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 19-37 55.

LA FOLLETTE (16-6)

Eder 7 3-3 20, Prewitt 5 3-4 13, Green 3 4-6 10, Olson 3 3-7 9, Morgan 1 4-4 6, Lowery 1 3-5 5, Walker 0 4-6 4, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ingersoll 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 24-35 71.

Halftime—La Follette 35, Park 31. 3-point goals—Thompson 3, Senzig. Eder 3. Total fouls—Park 26, La Follette 25. Fouled out—Betker. Walker. Rebounds—Park 41 (Betker 10), La Follette 38 (Walker 11).

Union Grove 57, East Troy 47

UNION GROVE (13-10)

Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 5 0-0 11, Barber 1 3-4 6, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 7 2-4 18, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 6 1-4 15, Sieg 1 0-2 2, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-1 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 6-14 57.

EAST TROY (15-8)

Rice 0 4-4 4, Moker 2 0-4 5, Aleckson 0 2-2 2, Lindow 7 1-3 20, A. Lomen 1 0-2 3, Scurek 1 0-0 2, Probst 0 0-2 0, Golabowski 1 0-0 2, G. Lomen 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 7-17 47.

Halftime—Union Grove 23, East Troy 18. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber, Slattery 2, Hoffman 2, Boyle. Moker, Lindow 5, A. Lomen, G. Lomen. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, East Troy 18. Fouled out—G. Lomen. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Hoffman 6).

Waterford 59, Fort Atkinson 37

FORT ATKINSON (2-22)

Brandl 2 6-10 10, Belzer 1 0-0 2, Haas 1 0-0 2, Marquart 1 0-0 3, Garant 1 4-7 6, Trieloff 2 1-2 7, Staude 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 12-21 37.

WATERFORD (18-4)

Rohner 8 5-10 21, Fitzgerald 5 3-3 13, Schmidt 3 1-2 9, Karpinski 3 0-2 6, Kolb 1 1-2 3, Stiewe 1 0-0 3, Benavides 1 0-2 2, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-21 59.

Halftime—Waterford 27, Fort Atkinson 19. 3-point goals—Marquart, Trieloff 2. Schmidt 2, Stiewe. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 16, Waterford 16. Rebounds—Fort Atkinson 24, Waterford 34 (Fitzgerald 7).

Racine Lutheran 79, Horicon 51

HORICON (8-14)

Bauer 1 0-0 3, Litterick 4 0-0 10, Marvin 6 3-3 19, Miller 3 3-4 10, Laabs 3 1-1 7, Jongebloed 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-8 51.

LUTHERAN (21-2)

Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 1-2 1, Davis 4 0-0 9, Seitz 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 6 0-0 12, Strande 13 2-2 28, Kellner 1 4-4 6, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 2-2 15, Jaramillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 9-10 79.

Halftime—Lutheran 44, Horicon 29. 3-point goals—Bauer, Litterick 2, Marvin 4, Miller. Davis, Gardner. Total fouls—Horicon 8, Lutheran 10. 

Prairie 60, St. Joseph 50

ST. JOSEPH (6-17)

Ryan 1 0-0 3, Matrise 7 8-11 25, Ortega 2 0-0 4, Alia 4 0-0 9, Watts 0 0-0 0, Russert 1 0-0 2, Mattox 0 0-0 0, Furreness 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 9-13 50.

PRAIRIE (17-6)

McPhee 1 0-0 2, Palmen 2 1-2 5, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 7 13-14 30, A. Decker 1 4-4 6, Larson 4 7-10 15, J. May 1 0-2 2, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 25-32.

Halftime—Prairie 25, St. Joseph 19. 3-point goals—Ryan, Matrise 3, Alia. Foster 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 23, Prairie 12. Fouled out—Alia, Watts. Palmen. Rebounds—St. Joseph 23 (Matrise 7), Prairie 42 (Larson 11).

Sheboygan Lutheran 36, Catholic Central 34

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN (9-14)

Pingel 2 0-0 5, Matz 0 0-0 0, Witte 5 4-7 20, Egbert 4 0-1 8, Schreurs 1 0-0 2, Splittgerber 0 0-1 1. Totals 12 4-9 36.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (15-9)

El. Klein 3 4-4 10, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 1 0-0 2, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 3 0-0 6, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 4 0-0 8, Schwenn 2 4-4 8. Totals 13 8-8 24.

Halftime—Sheboygan Lutheran 22, Catholic Central 12. 3-point goals—Pingel, Witte 4. Total fouls—Sheboygan Lutheran 13, Catholic Central 17. 

