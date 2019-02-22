Racine County
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Division 1
Horlick 61, Case 57
Madison La Follette 71, Park 55
Division 2
Union Grove 57, East Troy 47
Waterford 59, Fort Atkinson 37
Division 4
Racine Lutheran 79, Horicon 51
Prairie 60, Kenosha St. Joseph 50
Division 5
Sheboygan Area Lutheran 36, Catholic Central 34
Other state scores
Division 1
Appleton East 64, Neenah 40
Appleton North 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 33
Eau Claire Memorial 61, Oshkosh North 49
Hudson 53, Appleton West 36
Kimberly 61, Superior 33
Stevens Point 54, D.C. Everest 45
Wausau West 54, Marshfield 44
Arrowhead 70, Menomonee Falls 32
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 61
Brookfield Central 71, Oconomowoc 48
De Pere 58, Brookfield East 24
Germantown 66, Hartford Union 45
Green Bay Preble 63, Fond du Lac 47
Hamilton 62, Sheboygan North 48
Watertown 40, Homestead 38
Janesville Craig 61, Badger 42
Madison East 81, Kenosha Tremper 38
Madison Memorial 83, Kenosha Bradford 29
Middleton 63, Janesville Parker 35
Sun Prairie 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 21
Waunakee 66, Verona Area 51
Franklin 60, Milw. Hamilton/Audubon 42
Milw. DSHA 52, Waukesha South 15
Milw. King 105, Milw. South 18
Milw. Riverside University 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 40
Mukwonago 65, West Allis Central 33
Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 24
Oak Creek 67, Milw. Ronald Reagan 23
Waukesha North 35, Waukesha West 29
Division 2
Hortonville 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 25
Lakeland 50, Merrill 38
Menomonie 58, Holmen 45
New London 39, Shawano Community 21
Onalaska 61, Sparta 49
Rhinelander 82, Mosinee 57
River Falls 56, La Crosse Central 34
Tomah 64, New Richmond 58
Beaver Dam 78, Plymouth 23
Green Bay Southwest 49, West De Pere 42
Luxemburg-Casco 78, Seymour 42
Milw. Vincent 47, Grafton 31
Notre Dame 56, Ashwaubenon 47
Pulaski 54, Kaukauna 44
Slinger 52, Kewaskum 26
West Bend West 62, Cedarburg 26
DeForest 48, Oregon 46
Jefferson 56, Wilmot Union 52
Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 47
Monona Grove 81, Portage 63
Monroe 71, McFarland 33
Stoughton 52, Reedsburg Area 47
Milw. Washington/Science/Collegiate 52, Wauwatosa West 38
New Berlin Eisenhower 80, Catholic Memorial 37
Pewaukee 67, Greendale 33
Pius XI Catholic 78, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35
South Milwaukee 58, New Berlin West 33
Wauwatosa East 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 40
Whitefish Bay 64, Messmer 18
Whitnall 38, Cudahy 33
Division 3
Amery 64, Saint Croix Central 24
Arcadia 58, West Salem 31
Bloomer 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32
Elk Mound 58, Westby 49
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 56, Adams-Friendship 16
Hayward 37, Northwestern 28
Prescott 56, Osceola 45
Stratford 55, Altoona 42
Amherst 56, Peshtigo 29
Freedom 61, Clintonville 32
Kewaunee 55, Brillion 32
Kiel 52, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38
Little Chute 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55
Sheboygan Falls 50, Southern Door 38
Valders 51, Denmark 39
Wrightstown 75, Oconto Falls 61
Lake Mills 48, Lakeside Lutheran 40
Lodi 48, Evansville 44
Marshall 67, Big Foot 43
Martin Luther 62, Clinton 58
Platteville 52, Dodgeville 27
Prairie du Chien 60, Edgewood 43
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Whitewater 48
Wisconsin Dells 41, Richland Center 39
Berlin 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51
Brookfield Academy 59, University School of Milwaukee 25
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 87, Milw. Obama SCTE 15
Laconia 70, North Fond du Lac 34
Lake Country Lutheran 68, Brown Deer 61
Mayville 56, Winneconne 42
Milw. School of Languages 49, Dominican 44
Waupun 67, Lomira 36
Division 4
Cameron 80, Ladysmith 58
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 21
Durand 88, Mondovi 52
Melrose-Mindoro 79, Augusta 21
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Fall Creek 55
Regis 85, Spring Valley 30
St. Croix Falls 75, Shell Lake 39
Unity 40, Boyceville 26
Bonduel 69, Iola-Scandinavia 37
Colby 91, Phillips 53
Crandon 52, Oconto 27
Crivitz 63, Manawa 55
Necedah 36, Abbotsford 28
Neillsville 61, Westfield Area 20
Pacelli 29, Auburndale 25
Shiocton 52, St. Mary Catholic 46
Aquinas 81, Fennimore 29
Belleville 84, Pardeeville 58
Brodhead 40, Parkview 22
Darlington 69, Wisconsin Heights 60
Lancaster 61, Cuba City 52
Markesan 45, Cambridge 23
Mineral Point 65, Luther 44
New Glarus 55, Waterloo 42
Howards Grove 46, Algoma 30
Milw. Academy of Science 79, Random Lake 64
Mishicot 62, Lourdes Academy 60
Oostburg 52, St. Marys Springs 40
Ozaukee 61, Dodgeland 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Division 5
Clayton 57, Prairie Farm 31
Clear Lake 60, McDonell Central 50
Frederic 56, Luck 44
Hurley 50, Birchwood 37
Northwood 68, Bruce 25
Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 48
Prentice 52, Thorp 40
South Shore 53, Siren 32
Assumption 39, Athens 38
Columbus Catholic 53, Rosholt 37
Edgar 59, Loyal 46
Gillett 54, Laona-Wabeno 47
Newman Catholic 61, Port Edwards 35
Niagara 46, Elcho 40
Oneida Nation 44, Three Lakes 35
Wausaukee 68, Florence 40
Bangor 52, Cashton 44
Black Hawk 68, Iowa-Grant 31
Eleva-Strum 58, La Farge 17
Independence 61, Blair-Taylor 46
Kickapoo 47, Potosi/Cassville 42
River Ridge 41, Riverdale 40
Royall 58, Lincoln 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Shullsburg 47
Argyle 76, Central Wisconsin Christian 34
Chippewa Falls 69, Oshkosh West 40
Fall River 54, Barneveld 33
Gibraltar 61, Oakfield 39
Hilbert 60, Living Word Lutheran 41
Hustisford 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 38
Randolph 57, Monticello 38
Rio 56, Albany 50
Horlick 61, Case 57
HORLICK (14-9)
Nelson 0 6-9 6, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 0 0-0 0, Ellison 7 4-7 19, Cannon 5 2-4 16, Pitrof 10 0-6 20, Corona 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-26 61.
CASE (13-6)
Jones 4 5-6 14, Malone 5 2-5 12, Hill 0 0-0 0, Oliver 5 0-0 12, Ghuari 1 0-1 2, Brooks 7 3-5 17, Perry 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 10-20 57.
Halftime—Horlick 26, Case 24. 3-point goals—Ellison, Cannon 2. Jones, Oliver 2. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Case 17. Fouled out—Jones, Ghuari. Rebounds—Horlick 41 (Pitrof 11), Case 46 (Brooks 14).
La Follette 71, Park 55
PARK (7-14)
Betker 5 9-11 19, Thompson 5 2-2 15, Senzig 4 3-4 12, Jones 1 2-4 4, Barkley 0 3-8 3, A. Price 1 0-3 2, D. Price 0 0-2 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 19-37 55.
LA FOLLETTE (16-6)
Eder 7 3-3 20, Prewitt 5 3-4 13, Green 3 4-6 10, Olson 3 3-7 9, Morgan 1 4-4 6, Lowery 1 3-5 5, Walker 0 4-6 4, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ingersoll 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 24-35 71.
Halftime—La Follette 35, Park 31. 3-point goals—Thompson 3, Senzig. Eder 3. Total fouls—Park 26, La Follette 25. Fouled out—Betker. Walker. Rebounds—Park 41 (Betker 10), La Follette 38 (Walker 11).
Union Grove 57, East Troy 47
UNION GROVE (13-10)
Baker 0 0-0 0, Killberg 5 0-0 11, Barber 1 3-4 6, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 7 2-4 18, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 6 1-4 15, Sieg 1 0-2 2, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-1 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 6-14 57.
EAST TROY (15-8)
Rice 0 4-4 4, Moker 2 0-4 5, Aleckson 0 2-2 2, Lindow 7 1-3 20, A. Lomen 1 0-2 3, Scurek 1 0-0 2, Probst 0 0-2 0, Golabowski 1 0-0 2, G. Lomen 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 7-17 47.
Halftime—Union Grove 23, East Troy 18. 3-point goals—Killberg, Barber, Slattery 2, Hoffman 2, Boyle. Moker, Lindow 5, A. Lomen, G. Lomen. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, East Troy 18. Fouled out—G. Lomen. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Hoffman 6).
Waterford 59, Fort Atkinson 37
FORT ATKINSON (2-22)
Brandl 2 6-10 10, Belzer 1 0-0 2, Haas 1 0-0 2, Marquart 1 0-0 3, Garant 1 4-7 6, Trieloff 2 1-2 7, Staude 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 12-21 37.
WATERFORD (18-4)
Rohner 8 5-10 21, Fitzgerald 5 3-3 13, Schmidt 3 1-2 9, Karpinski 3 0-2 6, Kolb 1 1-2 3, Stiewe 1 0-0 3, Benavides 1 0-2 2, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-21 59.
Halftime—Waterford 27, Fort Atkinson 19. 3-point goals—Marquart, Trieloff 2. Schmidt 2, Stiewe. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 16, Waterford 16. Rebounds—Fort Atkinson 24, Waterford 34 (Fitzgerald 7).
Racine Lutheran 79, Horicon 51
HORICON (8-14)
Bauer 1 0-0 3, Litterick 4 0-0 10, Marvin 6 3-3 19, Miller 3 3-4 10, Laabs 3 1-1 7, Jongebloed 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-8 51.
LUTHERAN (21-2)
Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 1-2 1, Davis 4 0-0 9, Seitz 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 6 0-0 12, Strande 13 2-2 28, Kellner 1 4-4 6, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 2-2 15, Jaramillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 9-10 79.
Halftime—Lutheran 44, Horicon 29. 3-point goals—Bauer, Litterick 2, Marvin 4, Miller. Davis, Gardner. Total fouls—Horicon 8, Lutheran 10.
Prairie 60, St. Joseph 50
ST. JOSEPH (6-17)
Ryan 1 0-0 3, Matrise 7 8-11 25, Ortega 2 0-0 4, Alia 4 0-0 9, Watts 0 0-0 0, Russert 1 0-0 2, Mattox 0 0-0 0, Furreness 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 9-13 50.
PRAIRIE (17-6)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Palmen 2 1-2 5, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 7 13-14 30, A. Decker 1 4-4 6, Larson 4 7-10 15, J. May 1 0-2 2, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 25-32.
Halftime—Prairie 25, St. Joseph 19. 3-point goals—Ryan, Matrise 3, Alia. Foster 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 23, Prairie 12. Fouled out—Alia, Watts. Palmen. Rebounds—St. Joseph 23 (Matrise 7), Prairie 42 (Larson 11).
Sheboygan Lutheran 36, Catholic Central 34
SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN (9-14)
Pingel 2 0-0 5, Matz 0 0-0 0, Witte 5 4-7 20, Egbert 4 0-1 8, Schreurs 1 0-0 2, Splittgerber 0 0-1 1. Totals 12 4-9 36.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (15-9)
El. Klein 3 4-4 10, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 1 0-0 2, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 3 0-0 6, Sassano 0 0-0 0, Phillips 4 0-0 8, Schwenn 2 4-4 8. Totals 13 8-8 24.
Halftime—Sheboygan Lutheran 22, Catholic Central 12. 3-point goals—Pingel, Witte 4. Total fouls—Sheboygan Lutheran 13, Catholic Central 17.
