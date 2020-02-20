Prep girls basketball boxes for Feb. 22

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Waterford 59, Burlington 32
BURLINGTON (2-20)
Krause 0 1-4 1, Reesman 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 2-6 4, Harris 4 0-0 11, Clapp 0 3-6 3, Stoughton 0 0-0 0, Walby 1 2-2 5, Pirocanac 2 0-1 4. Totals 10 8-19 32.
WATERFORD (14-8)
Roth 1 0-1 2, Barwick 0 0-0 0, Bartol 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 4 3-4 11, Rohner 5 2-5 13, Loppnow 1 1-2 3, Kuepper 3 0-0 7, Bachofen 1 0-0 2, Benavides 5 0-0 12, Acker 1 0-0 2, M. Henningfield 1 0-0 2, Stiewe 0 0-0 0, E. Henningfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-12 59.
Halftime—Waterford 31, Burlington 8. 3-point goals—Harris 3, Walby, Ketterhagen, Rohner, Kuepper, Benavides 2. Total fouls—Burlington 10, Waterford 17. Rebounds—Burlington 34, Waterford 47 (Benavides, Schmidt 7).
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 45
UNION GROVE (18-4)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Calouette 3 0-0 6, Barber 0 5-6 5, Torhorst 2 1-4 5, Slattery 3 7-9 13, Ludvigsen 3 6-7 13, Rampulla 4 4-6 13, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Cotton 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 24-34 56.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (8-14)
Witt 4 0-0 11, Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Adams 1 0-0 2, Odjewski 2 0-0 4, Kimpler 1 0-0 3, Rynberg 2 0-0 4, G. Anderson 3 0-0 6, K. Anderson 1 0-0 2, Frahm 5 1-1 11. Totals 20 1-1 45.
Halftime—Union Grove 30, Westosha Central 14. 3-point goals—Ludvigsen, Rampulla, Witt 3, Kimpler. Total fouls—Union Grove 6, Westosha Central 22. Rebounds—Union Grove 54 (Rampulla 12).
Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 64
LUTHERAN (22-0)
Lichter 1 0-0 2, Seitz 1 1-2 3, Bell-Tenner 2 6-6 11, Peterson 2 0-0 4, C. Strande 10 8-10 30, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 7 0-0 16. Totals 24 15-18 68.
MARTIN LUTHER (14-8)
Hoppert 7 2-2 17, Brick 3 0-0 7, Solano 4 0-0 9, Burris 7 0-0 14, Hafemann 5 0-0 15, Gonzales 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 2-2 64.
Halftime—Lutheran 36, Martin Luther 32. 3-point goals—Bell-Tenner, C. Strande 2, Gardner 2, Hoppert, Brick, Solano, Hafemann 5. Total fouls—Lutheran 11, Martin Luther 13. Rebounds—Lutheran 27 (C. Strande 10), Martin Luther 16 (Burris 6).
Kenosha St. Joseph 52, Prairie 27
PRAIRIE (2-20)
McPhee 1 1-3 3, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 2 6-8 10, S. Babu 0 0-0 0, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Decker 1 1-3 3, Bryant 0 0-1 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 1 0-0 2, J. Palmen 2 0-0 4, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Lawler 2 1-1 5. Totals 9 9-16 27.
ST. JOSEPH (14-8)
Ryan 1 0-0 2, Trachte 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 3 2-2 8, Matrise 4 0-0 11, Alia 1 4-4 6, Roberts 2 0-0 4, Blanc-Washington 3 2-4 8, Rivers 5 1-3 11, Mattox 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 9-15 52.
Halftime—St. Joseph 26, Prairie 13. 3-point goal—Matrise. Total fouls—Prairie 10, St. Joseph 16. Rebounds—Prairie 23 (R. Babu 6), St. Joseph 36 (Jenkins, Alia, Rivers 7).
Dominican 52, St. Catherine's 44
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-16)
Blunt 3 1-2 7, Letsch 3 0-5 6, Clark 4 3-6 12, Wentorf 3 3-4 9, Griffin 3 3-4 10, Poisl 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-21 44.
DOMINICAN (13-9)
Mlada 1 2-2 5, Simmons 5 0-2 11, Okoro 3 1-3 7, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Burgos-Schroeder 7 4-7 19, Gayden 3 2-3 8. Totals 20 9-17 52.
Halftime—Dominican 24, St. Catherine's 21. 3-point goals—Clark, Griffin, Mlada, Simmons, Burgos-Schroeder. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Dominican 12. Fouled out—Griffin, Burgos-Schroeder.