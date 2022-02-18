Prep girls basketball boxes for Feb. 19

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Franklin 69, Case 40
CASE (12-11)
Williams 0 0-0 0, Baumstark 2 0-0 5, Luter 2 1-2 5, Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Davis 3 0-1 6, Hill 2 1-1 5, Watson 5 1-1 11, Spaulding 2 0-0 5, Llacer-Lopez 0 0-0 0, Sardin 0 1-2 1, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 40.
FRANKLIN (17-7)
Danes 5 3-4 15, Wojcinski 2 1-1 5, Boyland 1 1-3 3, Capstran 4 0-0 10, Nguyen 2 0-0 4, Jepsen 2 2-2 6, Ahmad 2 0-0 5, Wojciechowski 1 0-4 2, Grulkowski 7 1-2 19. Totals 26 8-16 69.
Halftime—Franklin 28, Case 18. 3-point goals—Baumstark, Spaulding, Danes 2, Capstran 2, Ahmad, Grulkowski 4. Total fouls—Case 15, Franklin 14.
Bradford 65, Horlick 21
HORLICK (3-20)
Allen 0 2-4 2, Anzalone-Thomas 0 1-2 1, Ferrusquia 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-2 2, Lawson 0 1-2 1, Golden 1 0-2 3, Harrell 4 1-2 9, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 5-14 21.
BRADFORD (16-7)
Christianson 6 2-7 16, Ruether 1 0-0 2, Tenuta 1 0-0 2, Green 4 0-0 11, Thomas 5 1-5 11, Farmer 7 2-5 19, Parker 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 5-17 65.
Halftime—Bradford 39, Horlick 8. 3-point goals—Golden, Johnson, Green 3, Farmer 3, Christianson 2. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Bradford 17. Fouled out—Quinn.
Elkhorn 41, Burlington 31
ELKHORN (8-16)
Remington 0 0-0 0, Anzalone 1 0-0 3, Teuscher 8 4-5 20, Runnells 1 2-2 4, Champeny 5 1-2 14. Totals 15 7-9 41.
BURLINGTON (6-16)
Sanfelippo 1 0-0 2, Busch 0 0-0 0, Reesman 1 0-0 2, Preusker 1 1-4 4, Warner 1 3-5 6, B. Clapp 2 5-6 9, Bebow 0 0-0 0, E. Clapp 0 2-4 2, Wright 1 0-0 3, Stoughton 1 0-0 3, Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 11-19 31.
Halftime—Elkhorn 17, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Champeny 3, Anzalone, Preusker, Warner, Wright, Stoughton. Total fouls—Elkhorn 16, Burlington 13.
Waterford 57, Wilmot 51
WATERFORD (12-12)
Strasser 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 2-2 2, Cornell 1 0-4 2, Krueger 1 4-8 6, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-0 2, Rozanski 1 0-1 2, Acker 1 1-1 3, Snifka 10 0-2 25, Henningfeld 6 3-4 15. Totals 21 10-22 57.
WILMOT (14-10)
Raymond 3 2-2 9, Klahs 0 0-0 0, Beagle 3 0-0 8, Ma. Johnson 3 2-3 10, Mc. Johnson 8 1-1 20, Delaney 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-6 51.
Halftime—Waterford 29, Wilmot 26. 3-point goals—Snifka 5, Mc. Johnson 3, Ma. Johnson 2, Raymond. Total fouls—Waterford 11, Wilmot 22. Fouled out—Ma. Johnson. Rebounds—Waterford 38 (Henningfeld 12), Wilmot 32.
Racine Lutheran 62, Catholic Central 30
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (12-12)
Von Rabenau 3 1-2 8, Klein 4 1-4 9, Mo. Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Walkington 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 0 0-0 0, Garratt 0 0-0 0, Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, Ricci 1 0-0 2, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jabrial 1 0-0 3, My. Ramsey 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 1 0-0 2, T. Loos 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-6 30.
LUTHERAN (13-11)
Nelson 6 1-2 17, Rosborough 0 0-0 0, Mendujano 1 2-2 4, E. Jaramillo 2 0-0 6, Ibarra 1 0-0 2, Kading 0 0-0 0, Strande 1 1-2 3, Bell-Tenner 6 1-1 16, Westcomb 0 0-0 0, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Walek 0 0-0 0, Kellner 4 4-6 12, B. Jaramillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-16 62.
Halftime—Lutheran 41, Catholic Central 12. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Jabrial, Nelson 4, Bell-Tenner 3, E. Jaramillo 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 8, Lutheran 9.
Prairie 50, Martin Luther 46
PRAIRIE (22-2)
Jaramillo 5 0-0 12, Decker 4 2-2 10, Collier-White 2 1-5 5, Lawler 3 0-1 9, Barnes 4 6-11 14, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-19 50.
MARTIN LUTHER (17-7)
Hoppert 3 3-4 9, Lokker 2 2-2 8, Burks 1 1-4 4, Moesch 1 0-0 3, Blazei 6 4-5 16, Gonzalez 3 0-1 6. Totals 16 10-16 46.
Halftime—Prairie 27, Martin Luther 23. 3-point goals—Jaramillo 2, Lawler 3, Lokker 2, Burks, Moesch. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Martin Luther 17. Fouled out—Hoppert.
Shoreland Lutheran 61, St. Catherine's 33
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-19)
Griffin 4 2-6 12, Monosa 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 0-0 0, Gordon 0 0-0 0, Jones 6 2-8 15, Davidovic 0 0-0 0, Green 2 0-3 4, Albritton 0 0-0 0, Perez 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-17 33.
SHORELAND (5-19)
Koestler 1 1-2 3, Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2, Lange 6 2-2 20, Kassulke 1 0-0 2, Heusterberg 8 2-2 22, Heathcock 4 2-4 10, Luckfield 1 0-1 2. Totals 22 7-11 61.
Halftime—Shoreland 32, St. Catherine's 16. 3-point goals—Griffin 2, Jones, Lange 6, Heusterberg 4. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 11, Shoreland 13.