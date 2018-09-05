Racine County
Through Sept. 1
;Record;PF;PA
Burlington;3-0;125;41
Lutheran;3-0;122;26
St. Catherine's;3-0;142;14
Horlick;2-1;93;43
Waterford;2-1;75;61
Case;1-2;35;87
Catholic Central;1-2;43;113
Park;1-2;48;83
Union Grove;1-2;32;99
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
Burlington;578;724;1302;434.0
St. Catherine's;815;338;1153;384.3
Lutheran;895;202;1098;366.0
Horlick;1010;45;1055;351.6
Waterford;762;185;947;315.6
Union Grove;177;703;880;293.3
Catholic Central;548;155;703;234.3
Case;247;273;520;173.3
Park;281;210;491;163.6
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;103;235;338;112.6
Lutheran;257;274;531;177.0
Case;255;400;655;218.3
Horlick;371;297;668;222.6
Park;457;227;684;228.0
Burlington;338;475;813;271.0
Waterford;630;372;1002;334.0
Catholic Central;607;363;970;323.2
Union Grove;608;593;1181;393.6
Scoring
(Minimum 18 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Webley, Burlington;9;0;0;54
Keller, Waterford;8;0;0;48
Tenner, Lutheran;8;0;0;48
Brown, St. Catherine's;7;0;0;42
Dodd, St. Catherine's;6;0;0;36
McNeal, Horlick;6;0;0;36
Hess, Lutheran;5;0;0;30
Clark, Horlick;3;0;0;18
Guyton, Case;3;0;018
Rushing
(Minimum 150 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Keller, Waterford;54;478;8.9;8
Tenner, Lutheran;45;429;9.5;8
McNeal, Horlick;25;404;16.2;6
Brown, St. Catherine's;20;399;20.0;7
Dodd, St. Catherine's;32;328;10.2;6
Miller, Waterford;23;233;10.1;2
Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;42;189;4.5;2
Chapman, Horlick;26;174;6.7;1
Guyton, Case;55;173;3.1;3
Clark, Horlick;30;170;5.6;2
Cobb, St. Catherine's;27;167;6.2;2
Damon, Burlington;25;168;6.7;1
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Damon, Burlington;43;63;702;11;1
Wolf, Union Grove;30;61;376;1;2
Brown, St. Catherine's;12;25;338;4;1
Schauer, Waterford;9;23;185;1;0
C. Kraus, Lutheran;7;18;184;2;2
Kelley, Park;13;24;183;3;2
Hansel, Union Grove;21;38;176;1;5
Suchomel, Catholic Central;13;24;155;2;3
Brawner, Case;14;44;147;1;3
Ramsey, Horlick;3;10;45;2;2
Receiving
(Minimum 6 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Webley, Burlington;16;411;25.6;8
Doerflinger, Catholic Central;9;49;5.4;0
Nelson, Union Grove;14;192;13.7;1
Davis, Union Grove;10;149;14.9;0
Lacy, Case;8;93;11.6;1
Gamble, Park;7;61;8.7;0
LaPointe, Union Grove;7;33;4.7;0
Morgan, Case;7;16;2.2;0
Wallace, Burlington;7;47;6.7;1
Davis, Case;6;63;10,5;1
Goetsch, Union Grove;6;21;3.5;0
Conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin 1-0;3-0
Oak Creek;1-0;3-0
Horlick;1-0;2-1
Kenosha Indian Trail;1-0;1-2
Kenosha Tremper;0-1;2-1
Case;0-1;1-2
Park;0-1;1-2
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
St. Catherine’s;1-0;3-0
Racine Lutheran;1-0;3-0
Greendale Martin Luther;1-0;3-0
Kenosha St. Joseph;1-0;2-1
Catholic Central;0-1;1-2
Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-1;2-1
Shoreland Lutheran;0-1;0-3
Saint Thomas More;0-1;0-3
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Burlington;1-0;3-0
Waterford;1-0;2-1
Wilmot;1-0;5-2;2-1
Elkhorn;1-0;1-2
Delavan-Darien;0-1;1-2
Union Grove;0-1;1-2
Delavan-Darien;1-6;2-7
Lake Geneva Badger;0-1;0-3
Westosha Central;0-1;0-3
