Racine County

Through Sept. 1

;Record;PF;PA

Burlington;3-0;125;41

Lutheran;3-0;122;26

St. Catherine's;3-0;142;14

Horlick;2-1;93;43

Waterford;2-1;75;61

Case;1-2;35;87

Catholic Central;1-2;43;113

Park;1-2;48;83

Union Grove;1-2;32;99

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;578;724;1302;434.0

St. Catherine's;815;338;1153;384.3

Lutheran;895;202;1098;366.0

Horlick;1010;45;1055;351.6

Waterford;762;185;947;315.6

Union Grove;177;703;880;293.3

Catholic Central;548;155;703;234.3

Case;247;273;520;173.3

Park;281;210;491;163.6

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;103;235;338;112.6

Lutheran;257;274;531;177.0

Case;255;400;655;218.3

Horlick;371;297;668;222.6

Park;457;227;684;228.0

Burlington;338;475;813;271.0

Waterford;630;372;1002;334.0

Catholic Central;607;363;970;323.2

Union Grove;608;593;1181;393.6

Scoring

(Minimum 18 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Webley, Burlington;9;0;0;54

Keller, Waterford;8;0;0;48

Tenner, Lutheran;8;0;0;48

Brown, St. Catherine's;7;0;0;42

Dodd, St. Catherine's;6;0;0;36

McNeal, Horlick;6;0;0;36

Hess, Lutheran;5;0;0;30

Clark, Horlick;3;0;0;18

Guyton, Case;3;0;018

Rushing

(Minimum 150 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Keller, Waterford;54;478;8.9;8

Tenner, Lutheran;45;429;9.5;8

McNeal, Horlick;25;404;16.2;6

Brown, St. Catherine's;20;399;20.0;7

Dodd, St. Catherine's;32;328;10.2;6

Miller, Waterford;23;233;10.1;2

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central;42;189;4.5;2

Chapman, Horlick;26;174;6.7;1

Guyton, Case;55;173;3.1;3

Clark, Horlick;30;170;5.6;2

Cobb, St. Catherine's;27;167;6.2;2

Damon, Burlington;25;168;6.7;1 

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;43;63;702;11;1

Wolf, Union Grove;30;61;376;1;2

Brown, St. Catherine's;12;25;338;4;1

Schauer, Waterford;9;23;185;1;0

C. Kraus, Lutheran;7;18;184;2;2

Kelley, Park;13;24;183;3;2

Hansel, Union Grove;21;38;176;1;5

Suchomel, Catholic Central;13;24;155;2;3

Brawner, Case;14;44;147;1;3

Ramsey, Horlick;3;10;45;2;2

Receiving

(Minimum 6 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Webley, Burlington;16;411;25.6;8

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;9;49;5.4;0

Nelson, Union Grove;14;192;13.7;1

Davis, Union Grove;10;149;14.9;0

Lacy, Case;8;93;11.6;1

Gamble, Park;7;61;8.7;0

LaPointe, Union Grove;7;33;4.7;0

Morgan, Case;7;16;2.2;0

Wallace, Burlington;7;47;6.7;1

Davis, Case;6;63;10,5;1

Goetsch, Union Grove;6;21;3.5;0

Conference standings

Southeast 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin 1-0;3-0

Oak Creek;1-0;3-0

Horlick;1-0;2-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;1-0;1-2

Kenosha Tremper;0-1;2-1

Case;0-1;1-2

Park;0-1;1-2

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

St. Catherine’s;1-0;3-0

Racine Lutheran;1-0;3-0

Greendale Martin Luther;1-0;3-0

Kenosha St. Joseph;1-0;2-1

Catholic Central;0-1;1-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-1;2-1

Shoreland Lutheran;0-1;0-3

Saint Thomas More;0-1;0-3

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Burlington;1-0;3-0

Waterford;1-0;2-1

Wilmot;1-0;2-1

Elkhorn;1-0;1-2

Delavan-Darien;0-1;1-2

Union Grove;0-1;1-2

Delavan-Darien;0-1;1-2

Lake Geneva Badger;0-1;0-3

Westosha Central;0-1;0-3

