Racine County

Season statistics

Through Sept. 14

;Record;PF;PA

Burlington;4-0;181;113

Racine Lutheran;4-0;188;95

St. Catherine's;4-0;191;19

Waterford;4-0;139;43

Catholic Central;2-2;64;115

Horlick;2-2;70;89

Case;1-3;60;113

Park;1-3;90;69

Union Grove;1-3;89;141

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;1188;614;1802;450.5

Racine Lutheran;1484;211;1695;423.8

St. Catherine's;1059;618;1677;419.2

Waterford;1255;336;1591;397.7

Union Grove;490;629;1119;279.9

Horlick;745;245;990;247.5

Case;629;318;947;236.8

Catholic Central;659;285;944;236.0

Park;367;562;929;232.2

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;332;223;555;138.8

Waterford;280;495;775;193.7

Catholic Central;589;284;873;218.3

Case;522;477;999;249.8

Racine Lutheran;510;641;1151;287.8

Horlick;847;341;1188;297.0

Park;616;617;1233;308.2

Union Grove;1172;368;1540;385.0

Burlington;1040;617;1657;414.3

Scoring

(Minimum 24 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Tenner, Lutheran;13;0;0;78

Wallace, Burlington;12;0;0;72

Keller, Park;11;0;0;66

Carter, St. Catherine's;8;0;0;48

Damon, Burlington;8;0;0;48

Canady, Park;7;0;0;42

Dodd, St. Catherine's;7;0;0;42

Williams, Horlick;6;3;0;38

Miller, Waterford;6;0;0;36

Barker, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30

Goetsch, Union Grove;5;0;0;30

Houston, Lutheran;5;0;0;30

Fugiasco, Case;4;0;0;24

Kraus, Lutheran;4;0;0;24

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;4;0;024

Rushing

(Minimum 200 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Tenner, Lutheran;78;808;10.4;11

Wallace, Burlington;77;730;9.5;12

Keller, Waterford;65;650;10.0;11

Miller, Waterford;32;445;13.9;6

Damon, Burlington;42;418;9.9;7

Guyton, Case;68;389;5.7;2

Dodd, St. Catherine's;30;378;12.6;5

Cobb, St. Catherine's;27;312;11.6;3

Williams, Horlick;36;302;8.4;5

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;39;299;7.7;3

Kraus, Lutheran;29;265;9.1;4

Houston, Lutheran;22;256;11.6;4

Canady, Park;61;254;4.2;7

Carter, St. Catherine's;25;241;9.6;8

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Carter, St. Catherine's;26;40;618;11;1

Damon, Burlington;39;62;571;4;2

Canady, Park;33;70;541;4;4

Wolf, Union Grove;39;73;457;3;3

Martinson, Waterford;20;32;336;4;1

Brawner, Case;34;69;318;6;5

Pum, Catholic Central;11;22;241;3;2

Hartzheim, Union Grove;15;23;211;2;1

Kraus, Lutheran;11;22;194;3;2

Schick, Horlick;8;12;168;2;0

Fletcher, Horlick;6;16;77;1;1

Receiving

(Minimum 8 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Hempel, Union Grove;20;164;8.2;3

Kelley, Park;15;182;12.1;2

Goetsch, Union Grove;12;131;10.9;1

Farr, Case;10;76;7.6;0

Gamble, Park;10;196;19.6;0

Traxinger, Burlington;10;122;12.2;1

Davis, Union Grove;9;124;13.7;1

Safar, Burlington;9;181;20.1;1

Runkel, Burlington;8;169;21.1;3

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;8;194;24.2;2

Johnson, Waterford;8;72;9.0;1

Conference standings

Southeast 

 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;2-0;3-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;2-0;3-1

Horlick;1-1;2-2

Oak Creek;1-1;2-2

Kenosha Tremper;1-1;2-2

Kenosha Bradford;1-1;1-3

Case;0-2;0-3

Park;0-2;1-3

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Racine Lutheran;2-0;4-0

St. Catherine’s;2-0;4-0

Kenosha St. Joseph;2-0;4-0

Greendale Martin Luther;1-1;3-1

Catholic Central;1-1;2-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-2;1-3

Shoreland Lutheran;0-2;1-3

Saint Thomas More;0-2;0-4

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Burlington;2-0;4-0

Waterford;2-0;4-0

Lake Geneva Badger;1-1;3-1

Wilmot;1-1;3-1

Elkhorn;1-1;2-2

Westosha Central;1-1;1-3

Delavan-Darien;0-2;1-3

Union Grove;0-2;1-3

