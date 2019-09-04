Racine County
Season statistics through Aug. 31
;Record;PF;PA
Burlington;2-0;83;64
Racine Lutheran;2-0;98;47
St. Catherine's;2-0;105;13
Waterford;2-0;50;7
Case;1-1;46;35
Catholic Central;1-1;44;24
Horlick;3-6;49;55
Park;1-1;58;20
Union Grove;1-1;47;57
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
Burlington;529;320;849;424.5
St. Catherine's;498;332;830;415.0
Racine Lutheran;773;54;827;413.5
Waterford;629;139;768;384.0
Case;447;245;692;346.0
Horlick;479;157;636;318.0
Park;313;293;606;303.0
Catholic Central;441;155;596;298.0
Union Grove;220;335;555;277.5
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;170;77;247;123.5
Catholic Central;288;30;318;159.0
Waterford;127;201;328;164.0
Case;207;201;408;204.0
Park;272;207;479;239.5
Racine Lutheran;272;279;551;275.5
Burlington;1593;1242;2835;283.5
Union Grove;566;161;727;363.5
Horlick;619;126;745;372.5
Burlington;742;208;950;475.0
Scoring
(Minimum 12 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran;7;0;0;42
Canady, Park;6;0;0;36
Keller, Waterford;6;0;0;36
Wallace, Burlington;5;0;0;30
Damon, Burlington;4;0;0;24
Fugiasco, Case;4;0;0;24
Carter, SC;3;0;0;18
Cobb, SC;3;0;0;18
Dodd, St. Catherine's;3;0;0;18
Goetsch, Union Grove;3;0;0;18
Houston, Lutheran;3;0;0;18
Williams, Horlick;3;0;0;18
Doerflinger, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12
Fletcher, Horlick;2;0;0;12
Muellenbach, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12
Pum, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12
Runkel, Burlington;2;0;0;12
Rushing
(Minimum 100 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Tenner, Lutheran;37;409;11.0;6
Keller, Waterford;34;390;11.5;5
Damon, Burlington;26;303;11.6;4
Wallace, Burlington;38;224;5.9;5
Guyton, Case;27;217;8.0;1
Canady, Park;31;203;6.5;6
Williams, Horlick;19;198;10.4;3
Brown, Case;19;191;10.0;1
Cobb, St. Catherine's;13;176;13.5;3
Houston, Lutheran;13;174;13.4;2
Dodd, St. Catherine's;16;170;10.6;3
Passing
(Minimum 10 attempts)
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Carter, St. Catherine's;11;14;332;6;0
Damon, Burlington;20;31;320;3;1\
Canady, Park;16;35;260;1;2
Brawner, Case;21;39;245;5;3
Hartzheim, Union Grove;15;23;211;2;1
Schick, Horlick;7;11;157;2;0
Pum, Catholic Central;8;12;155;2;0
Martinson, Waterford;9;17;139;1;0
Wolf, Union Grove;7;13;115;2;0
Receiving
(Minimum 4 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Hempel, Union Grove;13;104;8.0;3
Kelley, Park;9;138;15.3;1
Goetsch, Union Grove;7;102;14.6;1
Fugiasco, Case;6;131;21.8;4
Farr, Case;6;37;5.1;0
Wallace, Burlington;6;58;9.6;0
Doerflinger, Catholic Central;5;108;216;1
Gamble, Park;5;123;24.6;0
Keller, Waterford;5;51;10.2;1
Runkel, Burlington;5;129;25.8;2
Traxinger, Burlington;5;43;8.6;0
Williams, Horlick;4;68;17.0;0
