Racine County

Season statistics through Aug. 31

;Record;PF;PA

Burlington;2-0;83;64

Racine Lutheran;2-0;98;47

St. Catherine's;2-0;105;13

Waterford;2-0;50;7

Case;1-1;46;35

Catholic Central;1-1;44;24

Horlick;3-6;49;55

Park;1-1;58;20

Union Grove;1-1;47;57

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;529;320;849;424.5

St. Catherine's;498;332;830;415.0

Racine Lutheran;773;54;827;413.5

Waterford;629;139;768;384.0

Case;447;245;692;346.0

Horlick;479;157;636;318.0

Park;313;293;606;303.0

Catholic Central;441;155;596;298.0

Union Grove;220;335;555;277.5

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;170;77;247;123.5

Catholic Central;288;30;318;159.0

Waterford;127;201;328;164.0

Case;207;201;408;204.0

Park;272;207;479;239.5

Racine Lutheran;272;279;551;275.5

Burlington;1593;1242;2835;283.5

Union Grove;566;161;727;363.5

Horlick;619;126;745;372.5

Burlington;742;208;950;475.0

Scoring

(Minimum 12 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Tenner, Lutheran;7;0;0;42

Canady, Park;6;0;0;36

Keller, Waterford;6;0;0;36

Wallace, Burlington;5;0;0;30

Damon, Burlington;4;0;0;24

Fugiasco, Case;4;0;0;24

Carter, SC;3;0;0;18

Cobb, SC;3;0;0;18

Dodd, St. Catherine's;3;0;0;18

Goetsch, Union Grove;3;0;0;18

Houston, Lutheran;3;0;0;18

Williams, Horlick;3;0;0;18

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12

Fletcher, Horlick;2;0;0;12

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12

Pum, Catholic Central;2;0;0;12

Runkel, Burlington;2;0;0;12

Rushing

(Minimum 100 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Tenner, Lutheran;37;409;11.0;6

Keller, Waterford;34;390;11.5;5

Damon, Burlington;26;303;11.6;4

Wallace, Burlington;38;224;5.9;5

Guyton, Case;27;217;8.0;1

Canady, Park;31;203;6.5;6

Williams, Horlick;19;198;10.4;3

Brown, Case;19;191;10.0;1

Cobb, St. Catherine's;13;176;13.5;3

Houston, Lutheran;13;174;13.4;2

Dodd, St. Catherine's;16;170;10.6;3

Passing

(Minimum 10 attempts)

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Carter, St. Catherine's;11;14;332;6;0

Damon, Burlington;20;31;320;3;1\

Canady, Park;16;35;260;1;2

Brawner, Case;21;39;245;5;3

Hartzheim, Union Grove;15;23;211;2;1

Schick, Horlick;7;11;157;2;0

Pum, Catholic Central;8;12;155;2;0

Martinson, Waterford;9;17;139;1;0

Wolf, Union Grove;7;13;115;2;0

Receiving

(Minimum 4 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Hempel, Union Grove;13;104;8.0;3

Kelley, Park;9;138;15.3;1

Goetsch, Union Grove;7;102;14.6;1

Fugiasco, Case;6;131;21.8;4

Farr, Case;6;37;5.1;0

Wallace, Burlington;6;58;9.6;0

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;5;108;216;1

Gamble, Park;5;123;24.6;0

Keller, Waterford;5;51;10.2;1

Runkel, Burlington;5;129;25.8;2

Traxinger, Burlington;5;43;8.6;0

Williams, Horlick;4;68;17.0;0

