Racine County

Season statistics

Through Sept. 21

;Record;PF;PA

Burlington;5-0;221;150

Racine Lutheran;5-0;223;95

St. Catherine's;5-0;232;26

Waterford;5-0;195;50

Catholic Central;3-2;106;129

Case;2-3;81;113

Horlick;2-3;70;110

Park;2-3;122;87

Union Grove;1-4;89;141

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;1320;878;2198;439.6

Racine Lutheran;1823;233;2056;411.2

St. Catherine's;1359;664;2023;404.6

Waterford;1597;430;2027;405.4

Union Grove;637;707;1344;268.8

Case;805;437;1242;248.4

Horlick;924;311;1235;247.0

Catholic Central;950;326;1276;255.2

Park;472;768;1240;248.0

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;364;319;683;136.6

Waterford;374;548;932;186.4

Catholic Central;765;305;1070;214.0

Case;599;543;1142;228.4

Racine Lutheran;577;722;1299;259.8

Horlick;1023;460;1483;296.6

Park;722;905;1627;325.4

Union Grove;1219;419;1638;327.6

Burlington;1510;654;2164;432.8

Scoring

(Minimum 30 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Tenner, Lutheran;16;0;0;96

Keller, Waterford;15;0;0;90

Wallace, Burlington;13;0;0;78

Carter, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60

Canady, Park;9;0;0;54

Damon, Burlington;9;0;0;54

Dodd, St. Catherine's;9;0;0;54

Miller, Waterford;8;0;0;48

Williams, Horlick;6;2;0;38

Kraus, Lutheran;6;0;0;36

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;6;0;0;36

Barker, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30

Goetsch, Union Grove;5;0;0;30

Houston, Lutheran;5;0;0;30

Rushing

(Minimum 250 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Tenner, Lutheran;99;1060;10.7;14

Wallace, Burlington;52;799;15.4;13

Keller, Waterford;72;793;11.0;14

Guyton, Case;89;546;6.1;4

Miller, Waterford;38;530;13.9;8

Damon, Burlington;57;481;8.4;9

Cobb, St. Catherine's;40;423;10.6;4

Dodd, St. Catherine's;33;420;12.7;3

Foldy, Union Grove;47;379;8.1;4

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Carter, St. Catherine's;32;358;11.2;10

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;46;348;7.7;3

Kraus, Lutheran;39;340;8.7;6

Canady, Park;74;324;4.4;8

Williams, Horlick;47;322;6.9;5

Houston, Lutheran;22;256;11.6;4

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;50;80;835;8;2

Canady, Park;42;90;747;6;6

Carter, St. Catherine's;30;53;664;13;1

Wolf, Union Grove;45;81;508;3;3

Brawner, Case;38;75;437;6;5

Martinson, Waterford;27;42;430;5;1

Kraus, Lutheran;11;22;194;3;2

Pum, Catholic Central;13;26;260;4;2

Hartzheim, Union Grove;18;29;238;2;1

Schick, Horlick;12;18;178;2;1

Fletcher, Horlick;10;23;133;1;1

Receiving

(Minimum 10 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Hempel, Union Grove;22;196;8.9;3

Kelley, Park;20;266;13.3;2

Goetsch, Union Grove;14;139;9.9;1

Davis, Union Grove;14;162;11.6;1

Farr, Case;12;108;9.0;0

Runkel, Burlington;12;273;22.8;5

Traxinger, Burlington;12;169;14.1;2

Gamble, Park;11;243;22.0;1

Safar, Burlington;11;230;20.9;1

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;10;235;23.5;3

Wallace, Burlington;10;143;14.3;1

Conference standings

Southeast 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;3-0;4-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;2-1;3-2

Oak Creek;2-1;3-2

Case;1-2;2-3

Horlick;1-2;2-3

Park;1-2;2-3

Kenosha Tremper;1-2;2-3

Kenosha Bradford;1-2;1-4

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Racine Lutheran;3-0;5-0

St. Catherine’s;3-0;5-0

Kenosha St. Joseph;2-1;4-1

Greendale Martin Luther;2-1;4-1

Catholic Central;2-1;3-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-3;1-4

Shoreland Lutheran;0-3;1-4

Saint Thomas More;0-3;0-5

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Burlington;3-0;5-0

Waterford;3-0;5-0

Wilmot;2-1;4-1

Lake Geneva Badger;1-2;3-2

Delavan-Darien;1-2;2-3

Elkhorn;1-2;2-3

Westosha Central;1-2;1-4

Union Grove;0-3;1-4

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments