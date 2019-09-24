Racine County
Season statistics
Through Sept. 21
;Record;PF;PA
Burlington;5-0;221;150
Racine Lutheran;5-0;223;95
St. Catherine's;5-0;232;26
Waterford;5-0;195;50
Catholic Central;3-2;106;129
Case;2-3;81;113
Horlick;2-3;70;110
Park;2-3;122;87
Union Grove;1-4;89;141
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
Burlington;1320;878;2198;439.6
Racine Lutheran;1823;233;2056;411.2
St. Catherine's;1359;664;2023;404.6
Waterford;1597;430;2027;405.4
Union Grove;637;707;1344;268.8
Case;805;437;1242;248.4
Horlick;924;311;1235;247.0
Catholic Central;950;326;1276;255.2
Park;472;768;1240;248.0
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;364;319;683;136.6
Waterford;374;548;932;186.4
Catholic Central;765;305;1070;214.0
Case;599;543;1142;228.4
Racine Lutheran;577;722;1299;259.8
Horlick;1023;460;1483;296.6
Park;722;905;1627;325.4
Union Grove;1219;419;1638;327.6
Burlington;1510;654;2164;432.8
Scoring
(Minimum 30 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran;16;0;0;96
Keller, Waterford;15;0;0;90
Wallace, Burlington;13;0;0;78
Carter, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60
Canady, Park;9;0;0;54
Damon, Burlington;9;0;0;54
Dodd, St. Catherine's;9;0;0;54
Miller, Waterford;8;0;0;48
Williams, Horlick;6;2;0;38
Kraus, Lutheran;6;0;0;36
Muellenbach, Catholic Central;6;0;0;36
Barker, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30
Goetsch, Union Grove;5;0;0;30
Houston, Lutheran;5;0;0;30
Rushing
(Minimum 250 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Tenner, Lutheran;99;1060;10.7;14
Wallace, Burlington;52;799;15.4;13
Keller, Waterford;72;793;11.0;14
Guyton, Case;89;546;6.1;4
Miller, Waterford;38;530;13.9;8
Damon, Burlington;57;481;8.4;9
Cobb, St. Catherine's;40;423;10.6;4
Dodd, St. Catherine's;33;420;12.7;3
Foldy, Union Grove;47;379;8.1;4
Carter, St. Catherine's;32;358;11.2;10
Muellenbach, Catholic Central;46;348;7.7;3
Kraus, Lutheran;39;340;8.7;6
Canady, Park;74;324;4.4;8
Williams, Horlick;47;322;6.9;5
Houston, Lutheran;22;256;11.6;4
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Damon, Burlington;50;80;835;8;2
Canady, Park;42;90;747;6;6
Carter, St. Catherine's;30;53;664;13;1
Wolf, Union Grove;45;81;508;3;3
Brawner, Case;38;75;437;6;5
Martinson, Waterford;27;42;430;5;1
Kraus, Lutheran;11;22;194;3;2
Pum, Catholic Central;13;26;260;4;2
Hartzheim, Union Grove;18;29;238;2;1
Schick, Horlick;12;18;178;2;1
Fletcher, Horlick;10;23;133;1;1
Receiving
(Minimum 10 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Hempel, Union Grove;22;196;8.9;3
Kelley, Park;20;266;13.3;2
Goetsch, Union Grove;14;139;9.9;1
Davis, Union Grove;14;162;11.6;1
Farr, Case;12;108;9.0;0
Runkel, Burlington;12;273;22.8;5
Traxinger, Burlington;12;169;14.1;2
Gamble, Park;11;243;22.0;1
Safar, Burlington;11;230;20.9;1
Doerflinger, Catholic Central;10;235;23.5;3
Wallace, Burlington;10;143;14.3;1
Conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;3-0;4-1
Kenosha Indian Trail;2-1;3-2
Oak Creek;2-1;3-2
Case;1-2;2-3
Horlick;1-2;2-3
Park;1-2;2-3
Kenosha Tremper;1-2;2-3
Kenosha Bradford;1-2;1-4
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
Racine Lutheran;3-0;5-0
St. Catherine’s;3-0;5-0
Kenosha St. Joseph;2-1;4-1
Greendale Martin Luther;2-1;4-1
Catholic Central;2-1;3-2
Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-3;1-4
Shoreland Lutheran;0-3;1-4
Saint Thomas More;0-3;0-5
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Burlington;3-0;5-0
Waterford;3-0;5-0
Wilmot;2-1;4-1
Lake Geneva Badger;1-2;3-2
Delavan-Darien;1-2;2-3
Elkhorn;1-2;2-3
Westosha Central;1-2;1-4
Union Grove;0-3;1-4
