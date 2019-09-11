Racine County

Season statistics

Through Sept. 7

;Record;PF;PA

Burlington;3-0;139;93

Racine Lutheran;3-0;160;68

St. Catherine's;3-0;146;13

Waterford;3-0;92;29

Case;1-2;46;86

Catholic Central;1-2;44;109

Horlick;1-2;49;69

Park;1-2;72;34

Union Grove;1-2;69;99

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Racine Lutheran;1267;150;1417;472.3

Burlington;876;519;1395;465.0

St. Catherine's;759;468;1227;409.0

Waterford;923;251;1174;391.3

Union Grove;303;483;786;262.0

Catholic Central;545;207;752;250.6

Horlick;574;168;742;247.3

Case;468;271;739;246.3

Park;342;355;697;232.3

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;274;129;403;134.3

Waterford;210;349;559;186.3

Catholic Central;549;166;715;238.3

Racine Lutheran;347;447;794;264.6

Case;445;353;798;266.0

Park;453;388;841;280.3

Burlington;1593;1242;2835;283.5

Horlick;764;211;975;325.0

Union Grove;860;273;1133;377.6

Burlington;853;411;1264;421.3

Scoring

(Minimum 18 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Tenner, Lutheran;11;0;0;66

Keller, Park;9;0;0;54

Wallace, Burlington;9;0;0;54

Canady, Park;7;0;0;42

Damon, Burlington;6;0;0;36

Barker, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30

Carter, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30

Houston, Lutheran;5;0;0;30

Dodd, St. Catherine's;4;0;0;24

Fugiasco, Case;4;0;0;24

Goetsch, Union Grove;3;0;0;18

Kraus, Lutheran;3;0;0;18

Miller, Waterford;3;0;0;18

Williams, Horlick;3;0;0;18

Wolf, Union Grove;3;0;0;18

Rushing

(Minimum 150 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Tenner, Lutheran;48;644;13.4;9

Keller, Waterford;46;538;11.7;7

Wallace, Burlington;54;498;9.2;9

Damon, Burlington;32;354;11.0;5

Miller, Waterford;26;312;12.0;3

Canady, Park;44;234;5.3;7

Dodd, St. Catherine's;19;235;12.4;3

Cobb, St. Catherine's;19;235;12.4;3

Kraus, Lutheran;17;244;14.4;3

Houston, Lutheran;18;227;12.6;4

Williams, Horlick;28;225;8.0;3

Guyton, Case;28;211;7.5;1

Muellenbach, St. Catherine's;27;194;7.2;1

Brown, Case;24;189;7.9;1

Carter, St. Catherine's;17;170;10.0;4

Pum, Catholic Central;41;154;3.8;2

Passing

(Minimum 15 attempts)

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Damon, Burlington;29;46;476;4;1

Carter, St. Catherine's;18;26;468;9;1

Canady, Park;21;48;322;1;3

Brawner, Case;28;54;271;5;4

Wolf, Union Grove;22;43;263;2;2

Martinson, Waterford;16;27;251;3;1

Hartzheim, Union Grove'15;23;211;2;1

Schick, Horlick;8;12;168;2;0

Pum, Catholic Central;9;18;163;2;0

Kraus, Lutheran;8;14;133;2;2

Receiving

(Minimum 6 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Hempel, Union Grove;20;164;8.2;3

Goetsch, Union Grove;10;120;12.0;1

Kelley, Park;9;138;15.3;1

Gamble, Park;8;180;10.0;0

Runkel, Burlington;8;169;21.1;3

Traxinger, Burlington;8;99;12.4;1

Fugiasco, Case;7;144;20.6;4

Farr, Case;6;37;5.1;0

Doerflinger, Catholic Central;6;116;19.3;1

Johnson, Waterford;6;56;9.3;1

Keller, Waterford;6;105;17.5;2

Conference standings

Southeast 

 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;1-0;2-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;1-0;2-1

Oak Creek;1-0;2-1

Kenosha Bradford;1-0;1-2

Horlick;0-1;1-2

Case;0-1;1-2

Park;0-1;1-2

Kenosha Tremper;0-1;1-2

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Racine Lutheran;1-0;3-0

St. Catherine’s;1-0;3-0

Greendale Martin Luther;1-0;3-0

Kenosha St. Joseph;1-0;3-0

Catholic Central;0-1;1-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-1;1-2

Shoreland Lutheran;0-1;1-2

Saint Thomas More;0-1;1-2

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Burlington;1-0;3-0

Waterford;1-0;3-0

Elkhorn;1-0;3-0

Wilmot;1-0;3-0

Lake Geneva Badger;0-1;2-1

Union Grove;0-1;1-2

Delavan-Darien;0-1;1-2

Westosha Central;0-1;1-2

