Racine County
Season statistics
Through Sept. 7
;Record;PF;PA
Burlington;3-0;139;93
Racine Lutheran;3-0;160;68
St. Catherine's;3-0;146;13
Waterford;3-0;92;29
Case;1-2;46;86
Catholic Central;1-2;44;109
Horlick;1-2;49;69
Park;1-2;72;34
Union Grove;1-2;69;99
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
Racine Lutheran;1267;150;1417;472.3
Burlington;876;519;1395;465.0
St. Catherine's;759;468;1227;409.0
Waterford;923;251;1174;391.3
Union Grove;303;483;786;262.0
Catholic Central;545;207;752;250.6
Horlick;574;168;742;247.3
Case;468;271;739;246.3
Park;342;355;697;232.3
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;274;129;403;134.3
Waterford;210;349;559;186.3
Catholic Central;549;166;715;238.3
Racine Lutheran;347;447;794;264.6
Case;445;353;798;266.0
Park;453;388;841;280.3
Burlington;1593;1242;2835;283.5
Horlick;764;211;975;325.0
Union Grove;860;273;1133;377.6
Burlington;853;411;1264;421.3
Scoring
(Minimum 18 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran;11;0;0;66
Keller, Park;9;0;0;54
Wallace, Burlington;9;0;0;54
Canady, Park;7;0;0;42
Damon, Burlington;6;0;0;36
Barker, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30
Carter, St. Catherine's;5;0;0;30
Houston, Lutheran;5;0;0;30
Dodd, St. Catherine's;4;0;0;24
Fugiasco, Case;4;0;0;24
Goetsch, Union Grove;3;0;0;18
Kraus, Lutheran;3;0;0;18
Miller, Waterford;3;0;0;18
Williams, Horlick;3;0;0;18
Wolf, Union Grove;3;0;0;18
Rushing
(Minimum 150 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Tenner, Lutheran;48;644;13.4;9
Keller, Waterford;46;538;11.7;7
Wallace, Burlington;54;498;9.2;9
Damon, Burlington;32;354;11.0;5
Miller, Waterford;26;312;12.0;3
Canady, Park;44;234;5.3;7
Dodd, St. Catherine's;19;235;12.4;3
Cobb, St. Catherine's;19;235;12.4;3
Kraus, Lutheran;17;244;14.4;3
Houston, Lutheran;18;227;12.6;4
Williams, Horlick;28;225;8.0;3
Guyton, Case;28;211;7.5;1
Muellenbach, St. Catherine's;27;194;7.2;1
Brown, Case;24;189;7.9;1
Carter, St. Catherine's;17;170;10.0;4
Pum, Catholic Central;41;154;3.8;2
Passing
(Minimum 15 attempts)
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Damon, Burlington;29;46;476;4;1
Carter, St. Catherine's;18;26;468;9;1
Canady, Park;21;48;322;1;3
Brawner, Case;28;54;271;5;4
Wolf, Union Grove;22;43;263;2;2
Martinson, Waterford;16;27;251;3;1
Hartzheim, Union Grove'15;23;211;2;1
Schick, Horlick;8;12;168;2;0
Pum, Catholic Central;9;18;163;2;0
Kraus, Lutheran;8;14;133;2;2
Receiving
(Minimum 6 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Hempel, Union Grove;20;164;8.2;3
Goetsch, Union Grove;10;120;12.0;1
Kelley, Park;9;138;15.3;1
Gamble, Park;8;180;10.0;0
Runkel, Burlington;8;169;21.1;3
Traxinger, Burlington;8;99;12.4;1
Fugiasco, Case;7;144;20.6;4
Farr, Case;6;37;5.1;0
Doerflinger, Catholic Central;6;116;19.3;1
Johnson, Waterford;6;56;9.3;1
Keller, Waterford;6;105;17.5;2
Conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;1-0;2-1
Kenosha Indian Trail;1-0;2-1
Oak Creek;1-0;2-1
Kenosha Bradford;1-0;1-2
Horlick;0-1;1-2
Case;0-1;1-2
Park;0-1;1-2
Kenosha Tremper;0-1;1-2
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
Racine Lutheran;1-0;3-0
St. Catherine’s;1-0;3-0
Greendale Martin Luther;1-0;3-0
Kenosha St. Joseph;1-0;3-0
Catholic Central;0-1;1-2
Whitefish Bay Dominican;0-1;1-2
Shoreland Lutheran;0-1;1-2
Saint Thomas More;0-1;1-2
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Burlington;1-0;3-0
Waterford;1-0;3-0
Elkhorn;1-0;3-0
Wilmot;1-0;3-0
Lake Geneva Badger;0-1;2-1
Union Grove;0-1;1-2
Delavan-Darien;0-1;1-2
Westosha Central;0-1;1-2
