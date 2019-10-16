Prep football statistics
Racine County
Season statistics
Through Oct. 12
Record PF PA
Racine Lutheran 8-0 358 123
Waterford 8-0 327 70
St. Catherine’s 7-1 350 76
Burlington 6-2 297 244
Catholic Central 5-3 174 205
Case 4-4 101 133
Park 4-4 156 131
Union Grove 3-5 177 224
Horlick 2-6 110 229
Team offense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
St. Catherine’s 2282 1006 3288 411.0
Racine Lutheran 2728 437 3165 395.6
Waterford 2592 530 3122 390.2
Burlington 2087 1012 3099 387.3
Union Grove 1305 1118 2423 302.8
Catholic Central 1589 521 2110 263.7
Park 686 1295 1981 247.6
Horlick 1466 467 1933 241.6
Team defense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
St. Catherine’s 588 661 1249 156.1
Waterford 623 670 1293 161.6
Case 846 831 1677 209.6
Racine Lutheran 714 1025 1739 217.3
Catholic Central 997 866 1863 232.8
Park 1162 1070 2232 279.0
Horlick 1530 834 2364 295.5
Union Grove 1756 745 2501 312.6
Burlington 2314 817 3131 391.3
Scoring
(Minimum 48 points)
TD XP FG Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran 25 4 0 154
Keller, Waterford 23 0 0 138
Wallace, Burlington 16 0 0 96
Carter, St. Catherine’s 15 0 0 90
Miller, Waterford 15 0 0 90
Canady, Park 13 0 0 78
Dodd, St. Catherine’s 13 0 0 78
Damon, Burlington 12 0 0 72
Kraus, Lutheran 10 0 0 60
Houston, Lutheran 8 0 0 48
Rushing
(Minimum 400 yards)
Att Yards Avg TD
Tenner, Lutheran 149 1688 11.3 21
Keller, Waterford 108 1300 12.0 20
Wallace, Burlington 101 1205 11.9 15
Guyton, Case 157 821 5.2 5
Miller, Waterford 68 817 12.0 13
Damon, Burlington 79 681 8.6 12
Carter, St. Catherine’s 64 664 10.4 14
Dodd, St. Catherine’s 95 673 7.1 9
Cobb, St. Catherine’s 63 596 9.6 6
Foldy, Union Grove 92 572 6.2 4
Mllnbch, Catholic Central 73 563 7.7 7
Williams, Horlick 79 489 6.2 5
Kraus, Lutheran 63 468 7.4 10
Canady, Park 124 442 3.6 13
Houston, Lutheran 33 404 12.2 6
Passing
Comp Att Yds TD Int
Canady, Park 50 110 1268 6 10
Carter, St. Catherine’s 45 81 1060 17 2
Damon, Burlington 55 98 952 11 3
Wolf, Union Grove 82 129 897 6 6
Brawner, Case 58 132 745 8 8
Martinson, Waterford 39 65 535 7 1
Pum, Catholic Central 22 46 477 6 2
Kraus, Lutheran 18 40 318 6 4
Fletcher, Horlick 16 43 273 1 1
Hartzheim, Union Grove 19 33 247 2 1
Schick, Horlick 15 25 194 2 1
Jansen, Lutheran 7 14 97 1 0
O’Laughlin, Burlington 3 13 17 0 2
Receiving
(Minimum 16 receptions)
Catches Yds Avg. TD
Hempel, Union Grove 43 549 12.8 4
Davis, Union Grove 33 373 11.3 4
Kelley, Park 33 437 16.3 2
Goetsch, Union Grove 23 176 7.7 1
Gamble, Park 18 343 19.1 2
Farr, Case 17 170 10.0 2
Runkel, Burlington 17 317 18.6 6
Conference standings
Southeast
Conf Overall
Franklin 6-0 7-1
Kenosha Indian Trail 5-1 6-2
Oak Creek 4-2 5-3
Case 3-3 4-4
Park 2-4 3-5
Kenosha Bradford 2-4 2-6
Horlick 1-5 2-6
Kenosha Tremper 1-5 2-6
Metro Classic
Conf Overall
Racine Lutheran 6-0 8-0
St. Catherine’s 5-1 7-1
Greendale Martin Luther 4-2 6-2
Catholic Central 4-2 5-3
Kenosha St. Joseph 3-3 5-3
Whitefish Bay Dominican 1-5 2-6
Shoreland Lutheran 1-5 2-6
Saint Thomas More 0-6 0-8
Southern Lakes
Conf Overall
Waterford 6-0 8-0
Wilmot 5-1 7-1
Burlington 4-2 6-2
Lake Geneva Badger 3-3 5-3
Westosha Central 2-4 2-6
Union Grove 2-4 3-5
Elkhorn 1-5 2-6
Delavan-Darien 1-5 2-6
