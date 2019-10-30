Prep football statistics
Racine County
Season statistics
Through Oct. 26
Record PF PA
Racine Lutheran 10-0 440 143
St. Catherine’s 9-1 440 89
Waterford 9-1 372 87
Burlington 8-2 387 281
Catholic Central 6-4 197 202
Park 4-5 170 168
Case 4-6 140 190
Union Grove 4-6 252 297
Horlick 3-6 151 261
Team offense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
Burlington 2823 1219 4042 404.2
Racine Lutheran 3408 630 4038 403.8
St. Catherine’s 2642 1367 4009 400.9
Waterford 3027 723 3750 375.0
Union Grove 1717 1376 3093 309.3
Horlick 1746 513 2259 251.0
Catholic Central 1842 615 2457 245.7
Park 761 1445 2206 245.1
Case 1373 972 2345 234.5
Team defense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
St. Catherine’s 717 824 1541 154.1
Waterford 964 771 1735 173.5
Racine Lutheran 944 1192 2136 213.6
Case 1178 1021 2199 219.9
Catholic Central 1461 1003 2464 246.4
Park 1374 1267 2641 293.4
Horlick 1572 1204 2776 308.4
Union Grove 2280 832 3112 311.2
Burlington 2698 1088 3786 378.6
Scoring
(Minimum 54 points)
TD XP FG Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran 32 4 0 196
Keller, Waterford 25 0 0 150
Wallace, Burlington 23 0 0 138
Carter, St. Catherine’s 17 0 0 102
Dodd, St. Catherine’s 17 0 0 102
Miller, Waterford 17 0 0 102
Canady, Park 13 0 0 96
Damon, Burlington 15 0 0 90
Houston, Lutheran 12 0 0 72
Kraus, Lutheran 10 0 0 60
Rushing
(Minimum 450 yards)
Att Yards Avg TD
Tenner, Lutheran 200 2049 10.2 27
Wallace, Burlington 162 1626 10.0 22
Keller, Waterford 127 1520 12.0 20
Miller, Waterford 80 986 12.3 15
Guyton, Case 184 972 4.9 5
Damon, Burlington 108 891 8.2 15
Dodd, St. Catherine’s 107 875 8.2 12
Cobb, St. Catherine’s 80 791 9.9 8
Mllnbch, Catholic Central 119 781 6.6 8
Carter, St. Catherine’s 76 747 9.8 17
Foldy, Union Grove 112 738 6.6 5
Williams, Horlick 111 683 6.2 6
Kraus, Lutheran 90 588 6.5 10
Houston, Lutheran 53 469 8.8 8
Goetsch, Union Grove 76 467 6.1 7
Passing
Comp Att Yds TD Int
Canady, Park 88 180 1457 7 10
Carter, St. Catherine’s 55 96 1367 21 2
Damon, Burlington 70 120 1152 13 3
Wolf, Union Grove 108 165 1117 6 6
Brawner, Case 85 174 972 9 9
Martinson, Waterford 47 80 723 10 1
Pum, Catholic Central 29 60 571 7 2
Kraus, Lutheran 26 57 473 10 4
Fletcher, Horlick 16 41 271 1 1
Hrtzhm, Union Grove 19 34 247 2 1
Schick, Horlick 17 30 220 3 1
Jansen, Lutheran 9 20 157 3 0
O’Laughlin, Burlington 5 16 67 0 2
Receiving
(Minimum 18 receptions)
Catches Yds Avg. TD
Hempel, Union Grove 49 589 12.0 4
Kelley, Park 43 683 15.9 3
Davis, Union Grove 40 476 11.9 4
Goetsch, Union Grove 27 223 8.3 1
Farr, Case 27 229 8.5 2
Drflngr, Catholic Central 21 426 20.3 4
Runkel, Burlington 21 413 19.7 7
Gamble, Park 20 350 17.5 2
Traxinger, Burlington 19 278 14.6 3
Guyton, Case 18 117 6.5 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.