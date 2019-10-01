Prep football statistics
Racine County
Season statistics
Through Sept. 28
Record PF PA
Burlington 6-0 249 160
Racine Lutheran 6-0 253 117
Waterford 6-0 237 50
St. Catherine’s 5-1 254 56
Catholic Central 3-3 119 163
Park 3-3 134 87
Case 2-4 88 127
Horlick 2-4 70 122
Union Grove 1-5 116 183
Team offense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
Burlington 1603 923 2526 421.0
Waterford 1914 445 2359 393.1
Racine Lutheran 1974 339 2313 385.5
St. Catherine’s 1466 826 2292 382.0
Union Grove 717 883 1600 266.6
Case 908 603 1511 251.8
Catholic Central 1152 339 1491 248.5
Horlick 1093 383 1476 246.0
Park 593 849 1442 240.3
Team defense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
St. Catherine’s 515 425 940 156.6
Waterford 402 567 969 161.5
Case 733 554 1287 214.5
Catholic Central 866 501 1367 227.8
Racine Lutheran 684 884 1568 261.3
Horlick 1144 541 1685 280.8
Park 891 975 1866 311.0
Union Grove 1374 527 1901 316.8
Burlington 1692 708 2400 400.0
Scoring
(Minimum 36 points)
TD XP FG Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran 18 4 0 112
Keller, Waterford 18 0 0 108
Wallace, Burlington 13 0 0 78
Carter, St. Catherine’s 12 0 0 72
Damon, Burlington 11 0 0 66
Canady, Park 10 0 0 60
Dodd, St. Catherine’s 9 0 0 54
Miller, Waterford 9 0 0 54
Williams, Horlick 6 2 0 38
Houston, Lutheran 6 0 0 36
Kraus, Lutheran 6 0 0 36
Muellenbach, Catholic Central 6 0 0 36
Rushing
(Minimum 300 yards)
Att Yards Avg TD
Tenner, Lutheran 117 1141 9.8 14
Keller, Waterford 81 938 11.6 17
Wallace, Burlington 71 921 12.9 13
Miller, Waterford 97 604 13.9 8
Guyton, Case 108 602 6.2 4
Damon, Burlington 60 601 10.0 11
Foldy, Union Grove 65 460 7.1 5
Carter, St. Catherine’s 46 443 9.6 12
Dodd, St. Catherine’s 50 435 8.7 3
Cobb, St. Catherine’s 45 432 9.6 4
Mllnbch, C. Central 62 424 6.8 3
Canady, Park 90 380 4.2 9
Kraus, Lutheran 49 358 7.3 6
Williams, Horlick 56 326 5.8 5
Houston, Lutheran 28 319 11.3 5
Passing
Comp Att Yds TD Int
Damon, Burlington 52 89 880 10 3
Canady, Park 42 90 747 6 6
Carter, St. Catherine’s 37 68 826 14 2
Wolf, Union Grove 60 102 684 6 6
Brawner, Case 48 105 603 7 6
Martinson, Waterford 30 51 445 6 1
Pum, Catholic Central 15 29 273 4 3
Hartzheim, Union Grove 18 29 238 2 1
Kraus, Lutheran 13 29 235 3 3
Fletcher, Horlick 14 38 205 1 1
Schick, Horlick 12 18 178 2 1
Jansen, Lutheran 6 9 82 1 0
Receiving
(Minimum 12 receptions)
Catches Yds Avg. TD
Hempel, Union Grove 28 287 10.3 4
Kelley, Park 22 291 13.2 2
Davis, Union Grove 20 234 11.7 3
Goetsch, Union Grove 16 143 8.9 1
Farr, Case 14 108 7.7 0
Tenner, Lutheran 13 152 11.7 2
Traxinger, Burlington 13 183 14.0 3
Fugiasco, Case 12 242 20.2 4
Runkel, Burlington 12 273 22.8 5
Safar, Burlington 12 261 21.8 2
Conference standings
Southeast
Conf Overall
Franklin 4-0 5-1
Kenosha Indian Trail 3-1 4-2
Oak Creek 3-1 4-2
Park 2-2 3-3
Case 1-3 2-4
Horlick 1-3 2-4
Kenosha Tremper 1-3 2-4
Kenosha Bradford 1-3 1-5
Metro Classic
Conf Overall
Racine Lutheran 4-0 6-0
St. Catherine’s 3-1 5-1
Kenosha St. Joseph 3-1 5-1
Greendale Martin Luther 3-1 5-1
Catholic Central 2-2 3-3
Whitefish Bay Dominican 1-3 2-4
Shoreland Lutheran 0-4 1-5
Saint Thomas More 0-4 0-6
Southern Lakes
Conf Overall
Burlington 4-0 6-0
Waterford 4-0 6-0
Wilmot 3-1 5-1
Lake Geneva Badger 2-2 4-2
Delavan-Darien 1-3 2-4
Elkhorn 1-3 2-4
Westosha Central 1-3 1-5
Union Grove 0-4 1-5
