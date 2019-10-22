Racine County
Season statistics
Through Oct. 19
;Record;PF;PA
Racine Lutheran;9-0;392;136
St. Catherine's;8-1;391;83
Waterford;8-1;334;87
Burlington;7-2;354;274
Catholic Central;5-4;187;195
Case;4-5;131;173
Park;4-5;170;168
Union Grove;4-5;238;261
Horlick;3-6;151;261
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
Burlington;2517;1141;3658;406.4
St. Catherine's;2387;1240;3627;403.0
Racine Lutheran;3065;557;3622;402.4
Waterford;2766;589;3355;372.7
Union Grove;1508;1304;2812;312.4
Horlick;1746;513;2259;251.0
Catholic Central;1649;567;2216;246.2
Park;761;1445;2206;245.1
Case;1230;856;2086;231.7
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;685;683;1368;152.0
Waterford;930;660;1590;176.6
Racine Lutheran;870;1059;1929;214.3
Case;923;1069;1992;221.3
Catholic Central;1332;959;2291;254.5
Park;1374;1267;2641;293.4
Union Grove;1946;786;2732;303.5
Horlick;1572;1204;2776;308.4
Burlington;2482;1045;3572;391.8
Scoring
(Minimum 54 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran;27;4;0;166
Keller, Waterford;23;0;0;138
Wallace, Burlington;20;0;0;120
Carter, St. Catherine's;17;0;0;102
Canady, Park;13;0;0;96
Miller, Waterford;16;0;0;96
Dodd, St. Catherine's;15;0;0;90
Damon, Burlington;12;0;0;72
Houston, Lutheran;11;0;0;66
Kraus, Lutheran;10;0;0;60
Rushing
(Minimum 450 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Tenner, Lutheran;171;1807;10.6;22
Wallace, Burlington;151;1402;9.3;18
Keller, Waterford;116;1387;12.1;20
Miller, Waterford;72;899;12.5;14
Guyton, Case;177;881;5.0;5
Damon, Burlington;95;816;8.6;15
Dodd, St. Catherine's;100;762;7.6;10
Carter, St. Catherine's;70;733;10.5;16
Muellenbach, Catholic Central;88;687;7.5;8
Cobb, St. Catherine's;73;683;9.4;7
Williams, Horlick;111;683;6.2;6
Foldy, Union Grove;100;652;6.5;5
Kraus, Lutheran;78;547;7.0;10
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Canady, Park;88;180;1457;7;10
Carter, St. Catherine's;49;88;1240;19;2
Damon, Burlington;65;110;1074;13;3
Wolf, Union Grove;98;148;1048;6;6
Brawner, Case;74;156;856;9;8
Martinson, Waterford;42;73;589;7;1
Pum, Catholic Central;25;55;523;7;2
Kraus, Lutheran;25;56;460;8;4
Fletcher, Horlick;16;41;271;1;1
Hartzheim, Union Grove;19;34;247;2;1
Schick, Horlick;17;30;220;3;1
Jansen, Lutheran;7;17;97;1;0
O'Laughlin, Burlington;3;13;17;0;2
Receiving
(Minimum 18 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Hempel, Union Grove;46;578;12.6;4
Kelley, Park;43;683;15.9;3
Davis, Union Grove;37;433;11.7;4
Goetsch, Union Grove;25;215;8.6;1
Farr, Case;22;196;8.9;2
Gamble, Park;20;350;17.5;2
Runkel, Burlington;18;341;18.9;7
Final conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;7-0;8-1
Kenosha Indian Trail;6-1;7-2
Oak Creek;4-3;5-4
Case;3-4;4-5
Kenosha Bradford;3-4;3-6
Park;2-5;3-6
Horlick;2-5;3-6
Kenosha Tremper;1-6;2-7
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
Racine Lutheran;7-0;9-0
St. Catherine’s;6-1;8-1
Greendale Martin Luther;5-2;7-2
Catholic Central;4-3;5-4
Kenosha St. Joseph;3-4;5-4
Whitefish Bay Dominican;2-5;3-6
Shoreland Lutheran;1-6;2-7
Saint Thomas More;0-7;0-9
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Waterford;6-1;8-1
Wilmot;6-1;8-1
Burlington;5-2;7-2
Lake Geneva Badger;4-3;6-3
Union Grove;3-4;4-5
Westosha Central;2-5;2-7
Delavan-Darien;1-6;2-7
Elkhorn;1-6;2-7
