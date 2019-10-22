Racine County

Season statistics

Through Oct. 19

;Record;PF;PA

Racine Lutheran;9-0;392;136

St. Catherine's;8-1;391;83

Waterford;8-1;334;87

Burlington;7-2;354;274

Catholic Central;5-4;187;195

Case;4-5;131;173

Park;4-5;170;168

Union Grove;4-5;238;261

Horlick;3-6;151;261

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;2517;1141;3658;406.4

St. Catherine's;2387;1240;3627;403.0

Racine Lutheran;3065;557;3622;402.4

Waterford;2766;589;3355;372.7

Union Grove;1508;1304;2812;312.4

Horlick;1746;513;2259;251.0

Catholic Central;1649;567;2216;246.2

Park;761;1445;2206;245.1

Case;1230;856;2086;231.7

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;685;683;1368;152.0

Waterford;930;660;1590;176.6

Racine Lutheran;870;1059;1929;214.3

Case;923;1069;1992;221.3

Catholic Central;1332;959;2291;254.5

Park;1374;1267;2641;293.4

Union Grove;1946;786;2732;303.5

Horlick;1572;1204;2776;308.4

Burlington;2482;1045;3572;391.8

Scoring

(Minimum 54 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Tenner, Lutheran;27;4;0;166

Keller, Waterford;23;0;0;138

Wallace, Burlington;20;0;0;120

Carter, St. Catherine's;17;0;0;102

Canady, Park;13;0;0;96

Miller, Waterford;16;0;0;96

Dodd, St. Catherine's;15;0;0;90

Damon, Burlington;12;0;0;72

Houston, Lutheran;11;0;0;66

Kraus, Lutheran;10;0;0;60

Rushing

(Minimum 450 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Tenner, Lutheran;171;1807;10.6;22

Wallace, Burlington;151;1402;9.3;18

Keller, Waterford;116;1387;12.1;20

Miller, Waterford;72;899;12.5;14

Guyton, Case;177;881;5.0;5

Damon, Burlington;95;816;8.6;15

Dodd, St. Catherine's;100;762;7.6;10

Carter, St. Catherine's;70;733;10.5;16

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;88;687;7.5;8

Cobb, St. Catherine's;73;683;9.4;7

Williams, Horlick;111;683;6.2;6

Foldy, Union Grove;100;652;6.5;5

Kraus, Lutheran;78;547;7.0;10

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Canady, Park;88;180;1457;7;10

Carter, St. Catherine's;49;88;1240;19;2

Damon, Burlington;65;110;1074;13;3

Wolf, Union Grove;98;148;1048;6;6

Brawner, Case;74;156;856;9;8

Martinson, Waterford;42;73;589;7;1

Pum, Catholic Central;25;55;523;7;2

Kraus, Lutheran;25;56;460;8;4

Fletcher, Horlick;16;41;271;1;1

Hartzheim, Union Grove;19;34;247;2;1

Schick, Horlick;17;30;220;3;1

Jansen, Lutheran;7;17;97;1;0

O'Laughlin, Burlington;3;13;17;0;2

Receiving

(Minimum 18 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Hempel, Union Grove;46;578;12.6;4

Kelley, Park;43;683;15.9;3

Davis, Union Grove;37;433;11.7;4

Goetsch, Union Grove;25;215;8.6;1

Farr, Case;22;196;8.9;2

Gamble, Park;20;350;17.5;2

Runkel, Burlington;18;341;18.9;7

Final conference standings

Southeast 

 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;7-0;8-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;6-1;7-2

Oak Creek;4-3;5-4

Case;3-4;4-5

Kenosha Bradford;3-4;3-6

Park;2-5;3-6

Horlick;2-5;3-6

Kenosha Tremper;1-6;2-7

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Racine Lutheran;7-0;9-0

St. Catherine’s;6-1;8-1

Greendale Martin Luther;5-2;7-2

Catholic Central;4-3;5-4

Kenosha St. Joseph;3-4;5-4

Whitefish Bay Dominican;2-5;3-6

Shoreland Lutheran;1-6;2-7

Saint Thomas More;0-7;0-9

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Waterford;6-1;8-1

Wilmot;6-1;8-1

Burlington;5-2;7-2

Lake Geneva Badger;4-3;6-3

Union Grove;3-4;4-5

Westosha Central;2-5;2-7

Delavan-Darien;1-6;2-7

Elkhorn;1-6;2-7

