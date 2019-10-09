Racine County
Season statistics
Through Oct. 5
;Record;PF;PA
Racine Lutheran;7-0;310;123
Waterford;7-0;278;56
Burlington;6-1;283;195
St. Catherine's;6-1;316;56
Catholic Central;4-3;153;191
Park;4-3;150;118
Case;3-4;88;127
Horlick;2-5;96;167
Union Grove;2-5;149;210
Team offense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
Burlington;1907;995;2902;414.4
St. Catherine's;1883;976;2589;408.4
Waterford;2297;504;2801;400.1
Racine Lutheran;2339;422;2761;394.4
Union Grove;1014;1055;2069;295.5
Catholic Central;1362;496;1858;265.4
Case;1055;718;1773;253.2
Horlick;1405;451;1856;265.1
Park;631;1131;1762;251.7
Team defense
;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.
St. Catherine's;571;444;1015;145.0
Waterford;443;653;1096;156.5
Case;791;667;1458;208.2
Catholic Central;885;766;1651;235.8
Racine Lutheran;729;940;1669;238.4
Horlick;1306;717;2023;289.0
Park;1068;1034;2102;300.2
Union Grove;1668;603;2271;324.4
Burlington;2019;791;2810;401.4
Scoring
(Minimum 42 points)
;TD;XP;FG;Pts.
Tenner, Lutheran;23;4;0;142
Keller, Waterford;21;0;0;126
Wallace, Burlington;15;0;0;90
Carter, St. Catherine's;14;0;0;84
Damon, Burlington;12;0;0;72
Canady, Park;12;0;0;72
Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60
Miller, Waterford;11;0;0;66
Houston, Lutheran;7;0;0;42
Muellenbach, Catholic Central;7;0;0;42
Rushing
(Minimum 350 yards)
;Att;Yards;Avg;TD
Tenner, Lutheran;133;1506;11.3;19
Keller, Waterford;97;1193;12.3;17
Wallace, Burlington;83;1136;13.6;15
Guyton, Case;131;719;5.5;4
Miller, Waterford;62;691;11.1;10
Damon, Burlington;79;681;8.6;12
Muellenbach, Catholic Central;70;552;7.9;7
Dodd, St. Catherine's;70;536;7.7;6
Foldy, Union Grove;78;512;6.6;4
Carter, St. Catherine's;50;494;9.9;13
Cobb, St. Catherine's;52;489;9.4;5
Williams, Horlick;72;449;6.2;5
Canady, Park;104;418;4.0;12
Kraus, Lutheran;56;359;6.4;6
Houston, Lutheran;30;354;11.8;5
Passing
;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
Canady, Park;42;90;1104;6;9
Carter, St. Catherine's;42;77;1030;17;2
Damon, Burlington;55;98;952;11;3
Wolf, Union Grove;77;119;844;6;6
Brawner, Case;55;123;709;8;8
Martinson, Waterford;36;62;509;7;1
Pum, Catholic Central;20;41;452;6;2
Kraus, Lutheran;18;37;318;6;3
Fletcher, Horlick;16;42;273;1;1
Hartzheim, Union Grove;19;33;247;2;1
Schick, Horlick;12;18;178;2;1
Jansen, Lutheran;6;9;82;1;0
Receiving
(Minimum 14 receptions)
;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD
Hempel, Union Grove;34;546;16.0;5
Kelley, Park;31;479;15.5;2
Davis, Union Grove;29;323;11.1;4
Goetsch, Union Grove;21;177;8.4;1
Farr, Case;17;170;10.0;2
Gamble;16;299;18.7;1
Traxinger, Burlington;14;212;15.1;4
Conference standings
Southeast
;Conf;Overall
Franklin;5-0;6-1
Kenosha Indian Trail;4-1;5-2
Oak Creek;4-1;5-2
Park;2-3;3-4
Case;2-3;3-4
Horlick;1-4;2-5
Kenosha Tremper;1-4;2-5
Kenosha Bradford;1-4;1-6
Metro Classic
;Conf;Overall
Racine Lutheran;5-0;7-0
St. Catherine’s;4-1;6-1
Greendale Martin Luther;4-1;6-1
Kenosha St. Joseph;3-2;5-2
Catholic Central;3-2;4-3
Whitefish Bay Dominican;1-4;2-5
Shoreland Lutheran;0-5;1-6
Saint Thomas More;0-5;0-7
Southern Lakes
;Conf;Overall
Waterford;5-0;7-0
Burlington;4-1;6-1
Wilmot;4-1;6-1
Lake Geneva Badger;2-3;4-3
Westosha Central;2-3;2-5
Delavan-Darien;1-5;2-5
Elkhorn;1-4;2-5
Union Grove;1-4;2-5
