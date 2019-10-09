Racine County

Season statistics

Through Oct. 5

;Record;PF;PA

Racine Lutheran;7-0;310;123

Waterford;7-0;278;56

Burlington;6-1;283;195

St. Catherine's;6-1;316;56

Catholic Central;4-3;153;191

Park;4-3;150;118

Case;3-4;88;127

Horlick;2-5;96;167

Union Grove;2-5;149;210

Team offense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

Burlington;1907;995;2902;414.4

St. Catherine's;1883;976;2589;408.4

Waterford;2297;504;2801;400.1

Racine Lutheran;2339;422;2761;394.4

Union Grove;1014;1055;2069;295.5

Catholic Central;1362;496;1858;265.4

Case;1055;718;1773;253.2

Horlick;1405;451;1856;265.1

Park;631;1131;1762;251.7

Team defense

;Rush;Pass;Total;Avg.

St. Catherine's;571;444;1015;145.0

Waterford;443;653;1096;156.5

Case;791;667;1458;208.2

Catholic Central;885;766;1651;235.8

Racine Lutheran;729;940;1669;238.4

Horlick;1306;717;2023;289.0

Park;1068;1034;2102;300.2

Union Grove;1668;603;2271;324.4

Burlington;2019;791;2810;401.4

Scoring

(Minimum 42 points)

;TD;XP;FG;Pts.

Tenner, Lutheran;23;4;0;142

Keller, Waterford;21;0;0;126

Wallace, Burlington;15;0;0;90

Carter, St. Catherine's;14;0;0;84

Damon, Burlington;12;0;0;72

Canady, Park;12;0;0;72

Dodd, St. Catherine's;10;0;0;60

Miller, Waterford;11;0;0;66

Houston, Lutheran;7;0;0;42

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;7;0;0;42

Rushing

(Minimum 350 yards)

;Att;Yards;Avg;TD

Tenner, Lutheran;133;1506;11.3;19

Keller, Waterford;97;1193;12.3;17

Wallace, Burlington;83;1136;13.6;15

Guyton, Case;131;719;5.5;4

Miller, Waterford;62;691;11.1;10

Damon, Burlington;79;681;8.6;12

Muellenbach, Catholic Central;70;552;7.9;7

Dodd, St. Catherine's;70;536;7.7;6

Foldy, Union Grove;78;512;6.6;4

Carter, St. Catherine's;50;494;9.9;13

Cobb, St. Catherine's;52;489;9.4;5

Williams, Horlick;72;449;6.2;5

Canady, Park;104;418;4.0;12

Kraus, Lutheran;56;359;6.4;6

Houston, Lutheran;30;354;11.8;5

Passing

;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

Canady, Park;42;90;1104;6;9

Carter, St. Catherine's;42;77;1030;17;2

Damon, Burlington;55;98;952;11;3

Wolf, Union Grove;77;119;844;6;6

Brawner, Case;55;123;709;8;8

Martinson, Waterford;36;62;509;7;1

Pum, Catholic Central;20;41;452;6;2

Kraus, Lutheran;18;37;318;6;3

Fletcher, Horlick;16;42;273;1;1

Hartzheim, Union Grove;19;33;247;2;1

Schick, Horlick;12;18;178;2;1

Jansen, Lutheran;6;9;82;1;0

Receiving

(Minimum 14 receptions)

;Catches;Yds;Avg.;TD

Hempel, Union Grove;34;546;16.0;5

Kelley, Park;31;479;15.5;2

Davis, Union Grove;29;323;11.1;4

Goetsch, Union Grove;21;177;8.4;1

Farr, Case;17;170;10.0;2

Gamble;16;299;18.7;1

Traxinger, Burlington;14;212;15.1;4

Conference standings

Southeast 

;Conf;Overall

Franklin;5-0;6-1

Kenosha Indian Trail;4-1;5-2

Oak Creek;4-1;5-2

Park;2-3;3-4

Case;2-3;3-4

Horlick;1-4;2-5

Kenosha Tremper;1-4;2-5

Kenosha Bradford;1-4;1-6

Metro Classic

;Conf;Overall

Racine Lutheran;5-0;7-0

St. Catherine’s;4-1;6-1

Greendale Martin Luther;4-1;6-1

Kenosha St. Joseph;3-2;5-2

Catholic Central;3-2;4-3

Whitefish Bay Dominican;1-4;2-5

Shoreland Lutheran;0-5;1-6

Saint Thomas More;0-5;0-7

Southern Lakes

;Conf;Overall

Waterford;5-0;7-0

Burlington;4-1;6-1

Wilmot;4-1;6-1

Lake Geneva Badger;2-3;4-3

Westosha Central;2-3;2-5

Delavan-Darien;1-5;2-5

Elkhorn;1-4;2-5

Union Grove;1-4;2-5

