WIAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Camp Randall Stadium, Madison
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Division 4
St. Catherine's 8, St. Croix Central 7
Division 5
Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 20, Stratford 17
Division 6
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Racine Lutheran 14
Division 7
Black Hawk 22, Edgar 15
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Division 1
Muskego 24, Kimberly 21
Division 2
Mequon Homestead 51, Brookfield Central 14
Division 3
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, West De Pere 24
