WIAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Division 4

St. Catherine's 8, St. Croix Central 7

Division 5

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 20, Stratford 17

Division 6

Iola-Scandinavia 43, Racine Lutheran 14

Division 7

Black Hawk 22, Edgar 15

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Division 1

Muskego 24, Kimberly 21

Division 2

Mequon Homestead 51, Brookfield Central 14

Division 3

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, West De Pere 24

