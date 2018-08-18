RACINE COUNTY

Racine Lutheran 42, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 12

OTHER STATE SCORES

Black Hawk 56, Southwestern 6

Darlington 34, Glenwood City 0

Living Word Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 20

North Crawford 38, Belmont 29

Northwood/Solon Springs 64, McDonell Central 8

Regis 42, Cadott 6

Sevastopol 52, Wisconsin Heights 34

RACINE LUTHERAN 42, RONALD REAGAN 12

Ronald Reagan;0;0;6;6;—;12

Lutheran;14;21;7;0;—;42

First quarter

RL — Tenner 16 run (Voss kick)

RL — Tenner 9 run (Voss kick)

Second quarter

RL — Tenner 19 run (Voss kick)

RL — Hess 44 pass from Kraus (Voss kick)

RL — Hess 12 run (Voss kick)

Third quarter

RL — Hess 38 run (Voss kick)

RR — C. O'Keefe 6 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

RR — Williams 3 run (run failed)

;Ronald Reagan;Lutheran

First downs;6;13

Rushes-yards;32-123;32-262

Passing yards;84;85

Passes;2-4-0;3-6-1

Punts-avg.;2-25;1-42

Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1

Penalties-yds;7-45;6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — RR: Gulland 10-59, K. O'Keefe 8-38, Grant 6-10, C. O'Keefe 1-6, Gobel 5-4, Williams 1-3, Hill 1-3. RL: Hess 3-79, Tenner 11-77, C. Kraus 4-28, Bonner 1-25, N. Kraus 2-24, Suggs 6-12, Houston 3-11, Folsom 2-6.

PASSING — RR: K. O'Keefe 2-4-0-84. RL: C. Kraus 3-5-0-85, Jansen 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING — RR: Grant 1-44, C. O'Keefe 1-40. RL: Hess 1-44, Solis 1-28, Tenner 1-13.

