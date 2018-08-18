RACINE COUNTY
Racine Lutheran 42, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 12
OTHER STATE SCORES
Black Hawk 56, Southwestern 6
Darlington 34, Glenwood City 0
Living Word Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 20
North Crawford 38, Belmont 29
Northwood/Solon Springs 64, McDonell Central 8
Regis 42, Cadott 6
Sevastopol 52, Wisconsin Heights 34
RACINE LUTHERAN 42, RONALD REAGAN 12
Ronald Reagan;0;0;6;6;—;12
Lutheran;14;21;7;0;—;42
First quarter
RL — Tenner 16 run (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 9 run (Voss kick)
Second quarter
RL — Tenner 19 run (Voss kick)
RL — Hess 44 pass from Kraus (Voss kick)
RL — Hess 12 run (Voss kick)
Third quarter
RL — Hess 38 run (Voss kick)
RR — C. O'Keefe 6 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
RR — Williams 3 run (run failed)
;Ronald Reagan;Lutheran
First downs;6;13
Rushes-yards;32-123;32-262
Passing yards;84;85
Passes;2-4-0;3-6-1
Punts-avg.;2-25;1-42
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1
Penalties-yds;7-45;6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RR: Gulland 10-59, K. O'Keefe 8-38, Grant 6-10, C. O'Keefe 1-6, Gobel 5-4, Williams 1-3, Hill 1-3. RL: Hess 3-79, Tenner 11-77, C. Kraus 4-28, Bonner 1-25, N. Kraus 2-24, Suggs 6-12, Houston 3-11, Folsom 2-6.
PASSING — RR: K. O'Keefe 2-4-0-84. RL: C. Kraus 3-5-0-85, Jansen 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — RR: Grant 1-44, C. O'Keefe 1-40. RL: Hess 1-44, Solis 1-28, Tenner 1-13.
