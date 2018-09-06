Racine County
St. Catherine's 70, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 0
Other state scores
De Soto 36, Hillsboro 0
Eau Claire Regis 35, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Hartford Union 23, Slinger 13
Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 32, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 18
Whitnall 28, West Allis Central 14
St. Catherine's 70
Thomas More 0
Thomas More;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;20;20;14;16;—;70
First quarter
SC — Haeuser 5 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
SC — Brown 45 run (kick failed)
SC — Dodd 10 run (Garcia kick)
Second quarter
SC — Brown 7 run (kick failed)
SC — Poole 20 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
SC — Stephens 44 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
Third quarter
SC — Brown 14 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Haeuser 17 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
Fourth quarter
SC — Rouse 23 pass from K. Carter (Sharp kick)
SC — Safety, Malison tackled in end zone
SC — Sharp 12 run (Sharp kick)
;Th. More;St. Cath.
First downs;2;23
Rushes-yards;18-(-56);26-291
Passing yards;36;168
Passes;6-15-1;10-15-0
Punts-avg.;6-34;1-40
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-yds;4-63;14-180
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TM: Holley 10-(-21), Williams 3-(-10), Boelkow 2-(-13), Malison 1-(-9), Spears 2-(-3). SC: Dodd 10-110, Cobb 9-85, Brown 4-85, Sharp 1-12, D. Carter 1-9, K. Carter 1-(-9).
PASSING — TM: Boelkow 6-15-1-36. SC: Brown 9-13-0-145, K. Carter 1-1-0-23, Sharp 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — TM: Williams 4-16, Holley 1-17, Wejrowski 1-3. SC: Haeuser 5-57, Poole 3-44, Stephens 1-44, Rouse 1-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.