Racine County

St. Catherine's 70, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 0

Other state scores

De Soto 36, Hillsboro 0

Eau Claire Regis 35, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Hartford Union 23, Slinger 13

Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 32, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 18

Whitnall 28, West Allis Central 14

Thomas More;0;0;0;0;;0

St. Catherine's;20;20;14;16;;70

First quarter

SC — Haeuser 5 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)

SC — Brown 45 run (kick failed)

SC — Dodd 10 run (Garcia kick)

Second quarter

SC — Brown 7 run (kick failed)

SC — Poole 20 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)

SC — Stephens 44 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)

Third quarter

SC — Brown 14 run (Garcia kick)

SC — Haeuser 17 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)

Fourth quarter

SC — Rouse 23 pass from K. Carter (Sharp kick)

SC — Safety, Malison tackled in end zone

SC — Sharp 12 run (Sharp kick)

;Th. More;St. Cath.

First downs;2;23

Rushes-yards;18-(-56);26-291

Passing yards;36;168

Passes;6-15-1;10-15-0

Punts-avg.;6-34;1-40

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yds;4-63;14-180

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TM: Holley 10-(-21), Williams 3-(-10), Boelkow 2-(-13), Malison 1-(-9), Spears 2-(-3). SC: Dodd 10-110, Cobb 9-85, Brown 4-85, Sharp 1-12, D. Carter 1-9, K. Carter 1-(-9).

PASSING — TM: Boelkow 6-15-1-36. SC: Brown 9-13-0-145, K. Carter 1-1-0-23, Sharp 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — TM: Williams 4-16, Holley 1-17, Wejrowski 1-3. SC: Haeuser 5-57, Poole 3-44, Stephens 1-44, Rouse 1-23.

