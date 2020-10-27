 Skip to main content
Prep football poll
Prep football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

 Large Division 

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

 1. Muskego (9);5-0;90;1

 2. Franklin;4-0;79;2

 3. Menomonee Falls;5-0;74;3

 4. Marquette University;3-0;58;5

 5. Whitefish Bay;4-0;56;4

 6. Kaukauna;4-0;36;NR

 7. Burlington;4-0;34;9

 8. Kenosha Bradford;3-1;19;NR

 9. Schofield D.C. Everest;4-1;16;6

 10. Mukwonago;3-2;8;8

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 6. Hartland Arrowhead 5. Union Grove 4. West De Pere 3. Hudson 2. Baraboo 2. Cedarburg 1. Germantown 1. Menomonie 1.

 Medium Division 

School;Record;Points;Last Week

 1. Lake Country Lutheran (8);5-0;87;1

 2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1);4-1;75;3

 3. Wrightstown;5-0;72;5

 4. Amherst;5-0;57;6

 5. Appleton Xavier;4-1;52;2

 6. Lakeside Lutheran;4-0;42;7

 7. Medford;5-0;40;8

 8. Freedom;4-1;28;4

 9. Grafton;3-1;19;10

 10. Greendale Martin Luther;4-1;8;NR

 Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4. Marshall 4. Two Rivers 3. Rhinelander 2. Stratford 1. Little Chute 1.

 Small Division 

School;Record;Points;Last Week

 1. Edgar (8);5-0;89;1

 2. Eau Claire Regis (1);5-0;80;2

 3. Oshkosh Lourdes;5-0;70;3

 4. Mineral Point;3-0;61;4

 5. Iola-Scandinavia;5-0;54;T5

 6. Cumberland;5-0;47;T5

 7. Colby;4-0;31;7

 8. Racine Lutheran;4-1;26;8

 9. Reedsville;5-0;23;9

 10. Hilbert;4-1;10;10

  Others receiving votes: Durand 3. Highland 1.

