Prep football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
Large Division
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Muskego (9);5-0;90;1
2. Franklin;4-0;79;2
3. Menomonee Falls;5-0;74;3
4. Marquette University;3-0;58;5
5. Whitefish Bay;4-0;56;4
6. Kaukauna;4-0;36;NR
7. Burlington;4-0;34;9
8. Kenosha Bradford;3-1;19;NR
9. Schofield D.C. Everest;4-1;16;6
10. Mukwonago;3-2;8;8
Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 6. Hartland Arrowhead 5. Union Grove 4. West De Pere 3. Hudson 2. Baraboo 2. Cedarburg 1. Germantown 1. Menomonie 1.
Medium Division
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Lake Country Lutheran (8);5-0;87;1
2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1);4-1;75;3
3. Wrightstown;5-0;72;5
4. Amherst;5-0;57;6
5. Appleton Xavier;4-1;52;2
6. Lakeside Lutheran;4-0;42;7
7. Medford;5-0;40;8
8. Freedom;4-1;28;4
9. Grafton;3-1;19;10
10. Greendale Martin Luther;4-1;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4. Marshall 4. Two Rivers 3. Rhinelander 2. Stratford 1. Little Chute 1.
Small Division
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Edgar (8);5-0;89;1
2. Eau Claire Regis (1);5-0;80;2
3. Oshkosh Lourdes;5-0;70;3
4. Mineral Point;3-0;61;4
5. Iola-Scandinavia;5-0;54;T5
6. Cumberland;5-0;47;T5
7. Colby;4-0;31;7
8. Racine Lutheran;4-1;26;8
9. Reedsville;5-0;23;9
10. Hilbert;4-1;10;10
Others receiving votes: Durand 3. Highland 1.
