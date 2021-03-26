Prep football: Case battle to the end in loss to Greendale

The wait is finally over for the Case High School football team.

And while the result wasn’t what the Eagles wanted, just being on the field was a good feeling.

Case struggled on both sides of the ball for most of the game, but never quit during a 42-6 nonconference loss to Greendale at Greendale.

The Eagles, playing in their first game since Oct. 25, 2019, were originally supposed to play Shorewood/Messmer, but quarantine issues resulted in a change of opponent to the Panthers.

Still, Case coach Bryan Shredl was happy to be playing, even though it was a bit strange.

“For sure, it was good for the kids to get out there,” Shredl said. “They have been waiting for over a year, 400-some days, to get to play. It was really cool for them.

“It’s not the same (as fall). There was a little noise (Greendale limited the number of fans) and you could hear the coaches calling plays.”

Greendale started quickly, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, the first on a 43-yard run and the third on a 55-yard pass. The Panthers led 35-0 at halftime.