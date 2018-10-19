Shorewood/Mess.;0;0;0;0;;0

Horlick;13;14;15;0;;42

First quarter

H — Folsom 84 run (Peralta kick)

H — Williams 29 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

H — Clark 5 run (pass failed)

H — Ramsey 50 run (Ramsey run)

Third quarter

H — Folsom 70 run (Clark pass from Ramsey)

H — Williams 12 run (Peralta kick)

;Shore./Mess.;Horlick

First downs;8;18

Rushes-yards;34-134;32-478

Passing yards;2;18

Passes;1-7-2;1-1-0

Punts-avg.;3-32;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-0

Penalties-yds;5-32;2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — S/M: Elmers 11-71, McDowell 21-57, Harden 1-14, Perrine 1-(-8) H: Folsom 6-207, Williams 7-103, Ramsey 7-86, Lampkin 6-47, Clark 3-21, McNeal 2-10, Richmond 1-4

PASSING — S/M: Elmers 1-7-2-2 H: Ramsey 1-1-0-18.

RECEIVING — S/M: Campbell 1-2. H: Clark 1-18.

Brookfield East 24

Burlington 0

Burlington;0;0;0;0;;0

Brookfield East;7;0;10;7;;24

First quarter

BE — McDonald 90 run (Prondzinski kick)

Third quarter

BE — Hunt 63 pass from McGath (Prondzinski kick)

BE — Prodzinski 36 field goal

Fourth quarter

BE — Hunt 67 run (Prondzinski kick)

;Burlington;Br. East

First downs;13;10

Rushes-yards;25-76;38-265

Passing yards;194;112

Passes;18-38-2;5-10-0

Punts-avg.;6-31.2;5-33

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-yds;3-35;10-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — BUR: Wallace 11-32, Anderson 2-28, Damon 10-11, Traxinger 2-5. BE: McDonald 10-119, Hunt 18-116, McGath 6-15, Pluemer 2-9, Reneau 2-6.

PASSING — BUR: Damon 18-36-2-194. BE: McGath 5-10-0-112.

RECEIVING — BUR: Zasada 6-90, Hartzell 6-46, Traxinger 5-38, Luciano 1-15, Safar 1-5. BE: Hunt 1-63, McDonald 2-21, Wellman 1-19, Graf 1-9.

Waterford 45

Ronald Reagan 12

Ronald Reagan;0;6;0;6;;12

Waterford;14;14;14;3;;45

First quarter

W — Keller 85 run (Durand kick)

W — Keller 65 run (Durand kick)

Second quarter

W — Keller 57 run (Durand kick)

RR — Gulland 1 run (run failed)

W — Miller 6 run (Durand kick)

Third quarter

W — Keller 44 run (Durand kick)

W — Miller 12 run (Durand kick)

Fourth quarter

W — Durand 35 field goal

RR — Gulland 37 pass O'Keefe (run failed)

;Ronald Reagan;Waterford

First downs;12;6

Rushes-yards;48-227;21-394

Passing yards;84;67

Passes;2-4-0;4-8-0

Punts-avg.;3-36;1-33

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;3-15;2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — RR: Grant 13-114, Gulland 17-66, Guerrero 7-15, Hill 4-12, O'Keefe 4-10, Gobel 2-8, Hicks 1-7. W: Keller 4-247, Miller 8-105, Mittelstaedt 4-27, Schauer 1-13, Larson 2-1, Rowe 1-4, Helm 1-(-3).

PASSING — RR: O'Keefe 2-4-0-84. W: Schauer 4-8-0-67.

RECEIVING — RR: Gulland 2-84. W: Szeklinski 3-66, Kempken 1-1.

Racine Lutheran 20

Pecatonica/Argyle 19

Pecatonica/Argyle;7;6;0;6;;19

Lutheran;0;0;7;13;;20

First quarter

PA — Schraepfer 9 run (Tillmanns kick)

Second quarter

PA — Schraepfer 7 run (kick blocked)

Third quarter

RL — Tenner 70 punt return (Voss kick) 

Fourth quarter

RL — Tenner 33 pass from C. Kraus (Voss kick)

RL — Tenner 74 run (kick blocked)

PA — Johnson 57 pass from Schraepfer (kick blocked)

;Pec./Argyle;Lutheran

First downs;7;5

Rushes-yards;48-134;31-157

Passing yards;65;63

Passes;3-13-1;5-14-0

Punts-avg.;7-34;5-33

Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-0

Penalties-yds;4-45;2-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PA: Schraepfer 20-49, Ritschard 14-44, Brunker 10-32, Godfrey 2-7, Hendrickson 1-2, Penniston 1-0. RL: Tenner 15-90, Hess 6-44, Houston 7-16, C. Kraus 2-5, N. Kraus 1-2. 

PASSING — PA: Schraepfer 3-13-1-65. RL: C. Kraus 5-13-0-63, Tenner 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — PA: Johnson 1-57, Brunker 2-8. RL: Wilson 2-33, Tenner 2-27, Hess 1-2.

