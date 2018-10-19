Shorewood/Mess.;0;0;0;0;—;0
Horlick;13;14;15;0;—;42
First quarter
H — Folsom 84 run (Peralta kick)
H — Williams 29 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
H — Clark 5 run (pass failed)
H — Ramsey 50 run (Ramsey run)
Third quarter
H — Folsom 70 run (Clark pass from Ramsey)
H — Williams 12 run (Peralta kick)
;Shore./Mess.;Horlick
First downs;8;18
Rushes-yards;34-134;32-478
Passing yards;2;18
Passes;1-7-2;1-1-0
Punts-avg.;3-32;0-0
Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-0
Penalties-yds;5-32;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — S/M: Elmers 11-71, McDowell 21-57, Harden 1-14, Perrine 1-(-8) H: Folsom 6-207, Williams 7-103, Ramsey 7-86, Lampkin 6-47, Clark 3-21, McNeal 2-10, Richmond 1-4
PASSING — S/M: Elmers 1-7-2-2 H: Ramsey 1-1-0-18.
RECEIVING — S/M: Campbell 1-2. H: Clark 1-18.
Brookfield East 24
Burlington 0
Burlington;0;0;0;0;—;0
Brookfield East;7;0;10;7;—;24
First quarter
BE — McDonald 90 run (Prondzinski kick)
Third quarter
BE — Hunt 63 pass from McGath (Prondzinski kick)
BE — Prodzinski 36 field goal
Fourth quarter
BE — Hunt 67 run (Prondzinski kick)
;Burlington;Br. East
First downs;13;10
Rushes-yards;25-76;38-265
Passing yards;194;112
Passes;18-38-2;5-10-0
Punts-avg.;6-31.2;5-33
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yds;3-35;10-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BUR: Wallace 11-32, Anderson 2-28, Damon 10-11, Traxinger 2-5. BE: McDonald 10-119, Hunt 18-116, McGath 6-15, Pluemer 2-9, Reneau 2-6.
PASSING — BUR: Damon 18-36-2-194. BE: McGath 5-10-0-112.
RECEIVING — BUR: Zasada 6-90, Hartzell 6-46, Traxinger 5-38, Luciano 1-15, Safar 1-5. BE: Hunt 1-63, McDonald 2-21, Wellman 1-19, Graf 1-9.
Waterford 45
Ronald Reagan 12
Ronald Reagan;0;6;0;6;—;12
Waterford;14;14;14;3;—;45
First quarter
W — Keller 85 run (Durand kick)
W — Keller 65 run (Durand kick)
Second quarter
W — Keller 57 run (Durand kick)
RR — Gulland 1 run (run failed)
W — Miller 6 run (Durand kick)
Third quarter
W — Keller 44 run (Durand kick)
W — Miller 12 run (Durand kick)
Fourth quarter
W — Durand 35 field goal
RR — Gulland 37 pass O'Keefe (run failed)
;Ronald Reagan;Waterford
First downs;12;6
Rushes-yards;48-227;21-394
Passing yards;84;67
Passes;2-4-0;4-8-0
Punts-avg.;3-36;1-33
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;3-15;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RR: Grant 13-114, Gulland 17-66, Guerrero 7-15, Hill 4-12, O'Keefe 4-10, Gobel 2-8, Hicks 1-7. W: Keller 4-247, Miller 8-105, Mittelstaedt 4-27, Schauer 1-13, Larson 2-1, Rowe 1-4, Helm 1-(-3).
PASSING — RR: O'Keefe 2-4-0-84. W: Schauer 4-8-0-67.
RECEIVING — RR: Gulland 2-84. W: Szeklinski 3-66, Kempken 1-1.
Racine Lutheran 20
Pecatonica/Argyle 19
Pecatonica/Argyle;7;6;0;6;—;19
Lutheran;0;0;7;13;—;20
First quarter
PA — Schraepfer 9 run (Tillmanns kick)
Second quarter
PA — Schraepfer 7 run (kick blocked)
Third quarter
RL — Tenner 70 punt return (Voss kick)
Fourth quarter
RL — Tenner 33 pass from C. Kraus (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 74 run (kick blocked)
PA — Johnson 57 pass from Schraepfer (kick blocked)
;Pec./Argyle;Lutheran
First downs;7;5
Rushes-yards;48-134;31-157
Passing yards;65;63
Passes;3-13-1;5-14-0
Punts-avg.;7-34;5-33
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-0
Penalties-yds;4-45;2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PA: Schraepfer 20-49, Ritschard 14-44, Brunker 10-32, Godfrey 2-7, Hendrickson 1-2, Penniston 1-0. RL: Tenner 15-90, Hess 6-44, Houston 7-16, C. Kraus 2-5, N. Kraus 1-2.
PASSING — PA: Schraepfer 3-13-1-65. RL: C. Kraus 5-13-0-63, Tenner 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — PA: Johnson 1-57, Brunker 2-8. RL: Wilson 2-33, Tenner 2-27, Hess 1-2.
