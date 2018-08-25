RACINE COUNTY
Jackson Living Word Lutheran 41, Catholic Central 21
OTHER STATE SCORES
Camden-Frontier 71, Baldwin 0
Madison Heights Madison 60, Center Line 6
Marinette, Wis. 22, Menominee 20
White Lake Lakeland 45, Walled Lake Central 0
Living Word Lutheran 41
Catholic Central 21
Catholic Central;0;7;0;14;—;21
Living Word Lutheran;14;14;6;7;—;41
First quarter
LWL — Wingo 47 pass from Crook (Frinzi kick)
LWL — Woods 75 interception return (Frinzi kick)
Second quarter
LWL — Woods 20 pass from Crook (Frinzi kick)
CC — Pum 20 pass from Suchomel (Pedone kick)
LWL — Rose 78 run (Frinzi kick)
Third quarter
LWL — Wingo 35 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
CC - Dirksmeyer 5 (Pedone kick)
CC - Dirksmeyer 30 (Pedone kick)
LWL - Miskimen 65 interception return (Frinzi kick)
;CC;LWL
Rushes-yards;33-209;24-182
Passing yards;78;85
Passes;10-15-2;3-7-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: Meinholz 15-58, Suchomel 8-50, Dirksmeyer 19-99, Muellenbach 1-2. LWL; Woods 4-10, Wingo 2-27, Rose 8-101, Crook 10-34.
PASSING — CC: Suchomel 10-14-2—78, Doerflinger 0-1-0. LWL: Crook 2-7-0—85.
RECEIVING — CC: 1-20, Doerflinger 8-51, Dirksmeyer 1-7. LWL: Woods 1-20, Wingo 2-65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.