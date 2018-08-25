RACINE COUNTY

Jackson Living Word Lutheran 41, Catholic Central 21

OTHER STATE SCORES

Camden-Frontier 71, Baldwin 0

Madison Heights Madison 60, Center Line 6

Marinette, Wis. 22, Menominee 20

White Lake Lakeland 45, Walled Lake Central 0

Living Word Lutheran 41

Catholic Central 21

Catholic Central;0;7;0;14;—;21

Living Word Lutheran;14;14;6;7;—;41

First quarter

LWL — Wingo 47 pass from Crook (Frinzi kick)

LWL — Woods 75 interception return (Frinzi kick)

Second quarter

LWL — Woods 20 pass from Crook (Frinzi kick)

CC — Pum 20 pass from Suchomel (Pedone kick)

LWL — Rose 78 run (Frinzi kick)

Third quarter

LWL — Wingo 35 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

CC - Dirksmeyer 5 (Pedone kick)

CC - Dirksmeyer 30 (Pedone kick)

LWL - Miskimen 65 interception return (Frinzi kick)

;CC;LWL

Rushes-yards;33-209;24-182

Passing yards;78;85

Passes;10-15-2;3-7-0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: Meinholz 15-58, Suchomel 8-50, Dirksmeyer 19-99, Muellenbach 1-2. LWL; Woods 4-10, Wingo 2-27, Rose 8-101, Crook 10-34.

PASSING — CC: Suchomel 10-14-2—78, Doerflinger 0-1-0. LWL: Crook 2-7-0—85.

RECEIVING — CC: 1-20, Doerflinger 8-51, Dirksmeyer 1-7. LWL: Woods 1-20, Wingo 2-65.

