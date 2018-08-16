Racine County

Horlick 42, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 0

Union Grove 18, Greenfield 12

St. Catherine's 42, Cudahy 0

Other state scores

Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 6

Bruce 34, Winter/Birchwood 0

De Pere 15, Manitowoc Lincoln 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Clintonville 7

Green Bay Preble 10, Ashwaubenon 7

La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire North 8

Marquette University 31, Arrowhead 14

Menomonie 33, Lake Mills 7

New London 42, Oconto Falls 15

Pulaski 21, Green Bay Southwest 17

Spooner 34, St. Croix Falls 6

Horlick;8;7;8;8;;31

Morse-Marshall;0;0;0;0;;0

First quarter

H — Clark 1 run (Chapman run)

Second quarter

H — McNeal 23 pass to Ramsey (Peralta kick)

Third quarter

H — Safety

H — McNeal 2 run (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

H — Weaver 20 run (Williams run)

Horlick;Marshall

First downs;20;6

Rushes-yards;41-293;33-138

Passing yards;23;8

Passes;1-4-1;2-9-0

Punts-avg.;2-35.5;3-23.7

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-yds;6-61;8-47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — H: McNeal 9-117, Clark 9-82, Chapman 8-52, Weaver 7-22, Ramsey 7-15, Williams 1-5. M: Allen 20-133, Waits 8-28, Hull 5-(-23).

PASSING — H: Ramsey 1-4-1-23. M: Hull 2-9-0-8.

RECEIVING — H: McNeal 1-23. M: Taylor 1-6, Waits 1-2.

Union Grove 18

Greenfield 12

Union Grove;2;8;8;0;;18

Greenfield;0;6;6;0;;12

First quarter

UG — Safety

Second quarter

G — Rosario 8 pass from Bartlett (kick failed)

UG — Hansel 1 run (Lapointe run)

Third quarter

G — Rosario 33 pass from Bartlett (conversion failed)

UG — Hansel 38 run (Hansel run)

;Union Grove;Greenfield

First downs;9;14

Rushes-yards;34-150;29-54

Passing yards;33;139

Passes;8-14-1;11-20-2

Punts-avg.;4-25;3-23

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yds;9-54;8-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UG: Hansel 8-68, Lapointe 7-27, Kevek 6-20, Storm-Voltz 7-19, Hilarides 3-8, Wolf 2-6. G: Bartlett 5-21, Gill-Howard 1-12.

PASSING — UG: Hansel 4-6-1-16, Wolf 4-7-0-16. G: Bartlett 11-20-2-139.

RECEIVING — UG: Lapointe 5-20, Davis 3-13.

St. Catherine's 42

Cudahy 0

Cudahy;0;0;0;0;;0

St. Catherine's;21;7;7;7;;42

First quarter

SC — Dodd 3 run (Garcia kick)

SC — Brown 27 run (Garcia kick)

SC — Dodd 16 run (Garcia kick)

Second quarter

SC — Rouse 15 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)

Third quarter

SC — Brown 72 run (Garcia kick)

Fourth quarter

SC — K. Carter 9 run (Garcia kick)

;Cudahy;St. Cath.

Rushes-yards;27-65;33-312

Passing yards;19;124

Passes;5-18-2-19;4-5-0-124

Punts-avg.;7-36;2-42

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-1

Penalties-yds;14-168;5-114

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: Haugen 17-49, Quiles 3-19, Zelensky 2-(-1), Barbian 2-(-8). SC: Brown 4-111, Cobb 12-101, Dodd 8-62, K. Carter 4-20, D. Carter 3-15, Moriarty 2-3.

PASSING — C: Barbian 5-17-1-19, Horozewski 0-1-1-0. SC: Brown 4-5-0-124.

RECEIVING — C: Cerda-Bautista 2-9, Zelensky 1-5, Quiles 2-5. SC: Haeuser 3-109, Rouse 1-15.

