Racine County
Horlick 42, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 0
Union Grove 18, Greenfield 12
St. Catherine's 42, Cudahy 0
Other state scores
Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 6
Bruce 34, Winter/Birchwood 0
De Pere 15, Manitowoc Lincoln 13
Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Clintonville 7
Green Bay Preble 10, Ashwaubenon 7
La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire North 8
Marquette University 31, Arrowhead 14
Menomonie 33, Lake Mills 7
New London 42, Oconto Falls 15
Pulaski 21, Green Bay Southwest 17
Spooner 34, St. Croix Falls 6
Horlick 31
Morse-Marshall 0
Horlick;8;7;8;8;—;31
Morse-Marshall;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
H — Clark 1 run (Chapman run)
Second quarter
H — McNeal 23 pass to Ramsey (Peralta kick)
Third quarter
H — Safety
H — McNeal 2 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
H — Weaver 20 run (Williams run)
Horlick;Marshall
First downs;20;6
Rushes-yards;41-293;33-138
Passing yards;23;8
Passes;1-4-1;2-9-0
Punts-avg.;2-35.5;3-23.7
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yds;6-61;8-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: McNeal 9-117, Clark 9-82, Chapman 8-52, Weaver 7-22, Ramsey 7-15, Williams 1-5. M: Allen 20-133, Waits 8-28, Hull 5-(-23).
PASSING — H: Ramsey 1-4-1-23. M: Hull 2-9-0-8.
RECEIVING — H: McNeal 1-23. M: Taylor 1-6, Waits 1-2.
Union Grove 18
Greenfield 12
Union Grove;2;8;8;0;—;18
Greenfield;0;6;6;0;—;12
First quarter
UG — Safety
Second quarter
G — Rosario 8 pass from Bartlett (kick failed)
UG — Hansel 1 run (Lapointe run)
Third quarter
G — Rosario 33 pass from Bartlett (conversion failed)
UG — Hansel 38 run (Hansel run)
;Union Grove;Greenfield
First downs;9;14
Rushes-yards;34-150;29-54
Passing yards;33;139
Passes;8-14-1;11-20-2
Punts-avg.;4-25;3-23
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yds;9-54;8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UG: Hansel 8-68, Lapointe 7-27, Kevek 6-20, Storm-Voltz 7-19, Hilarides 3-8, Wolf 2-6. G: Bartlett 5-21, Gill-Howard 1-12.
PASSING — UG: Hansel 4-6-1-16, Wolf 4-7-0-16. G: Bartlett 11-20-2-139.
RECEIVING — UG: Lapointe 5-20, Davis 3-13.
St. Catherine's 42
Cudahy 0
Cudahy;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;21;7;7;7;—;42
First quarter
SC — Dodd 3 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Brown 27 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Dodd 16 run (Garcia kick)
Second quarter
SC — Rouse 15 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
Third quarter
SC — Brown 72 run (Garcia kick)
Fourth quarter
SC — K. Carter 9 run (Garcia kick)
;Cudahy;St. Cath.
Rushes-yards;27-65;33-312
Passing yards;19;124
Passes;5-18-2-19;4-5-0-124
Punts-avg.;7-36;2-42
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-1
Penalties-yds;14-168;5-114
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: Haugen 17-49, Quiles 3-19, Zelensky 2-(-1), Barbian 2-(-8). SC: Brown 4-111, Cobb 12-101, Dodd 8-62, K. Carter 4-20, D. Carter 3-15, Moriarty 2-3.
PASSING — C: Barbian 5-17-1-19, Horozewski 0-1-1-0. SC: Brown 4-5-0-124.
RECEIVING — C: Cerda-Bautista 2-9, Zelensky 1-5, Quiles 2-5. SC: Haeuser 3-109, Rouse 1-15.
