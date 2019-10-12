(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Case 13
Park 6
Case;13;0;0;0;—;13
Park;0;0;6;0;—;6
First quarter
C — Lacy 81 kickoff return (kick failed)
C — Guyton 15 run (Muhammad kick)
Second quarter
Third quarter
P — Canady 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
;Case;Park
First downs;7;10
Rushes-yards;35-94;30-55
Passing yards;36;164
Passes;3-9-0;8-24-1
Punts-avg.;9-22.9;8-20.8
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;10-55;5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: Guyton 26-102, Brown 3-(-1), Fish 5-(-3), Fugiasco 1-(-4). P: White 8-35, Canady 20-24, Kelly 1-8, team 1-(-12).
PASSING — C: Brawner 3-9-0-36. P: Canady 8-20-1-164, Kelly 0-4-0-0.
RECEIVING — C: Gallagher 1-17, Brumby 1-10, Fugiasco 1-9. P: Kelly 2-58, Gamble 2-44, Cottingham 1-38, Carothers 2-16, Silvani 1-8.
Franklin 62
Horlick 14
Horlick;0;0;6;8;—;14
Franklin;34;21;0;7;—;62
First quarter
F — Harris 9 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)
F — Spalding 12 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)
F — Nelson 4 run (kick blocked)
F — Rachavic 9 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)
F — Alba 17 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)
Second quarter
F — Nelson 5 run (Cool kick)
F — Wacodic 13 fumble return (Cool kick)
F — Harris 19 run (Cool kick)
Third quarter
H — Williams 25 fumble return (run failed)
Fourth quarter
H — Fletcher 4 run (Fletcher run)
F — Barret 4 run (Cool kick)
;Horlick;Franklin
First downs;7;19
Rushes-yards;33-61;35-224
Passing yards;16;117
Passes;3-8-0;11-15-0
Punts-avg.;3-31;0
Fumbles-lost;9-7;5-4
Penalties-yds;5-39;6-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: Williams 7-40, Cosey 4-31, Fletcher 2-3, Schick 14-2, Powell 4- (-2), Mueller 2-(-13). F: Nelson 14-106, Barret 3-61, Harris 2-28, Burkett 5-13, Rivard 5-13, Gilbreth 5-2.
PASSING — H: Schick 3-7-0-16, Fletcher 0-1-0-0. F: Burkett 10-13-0-115, Barret 1-2-0-2.
RECEIVING — H: Cosey 2-5, Williams 1-11. F: Alba 2-25, Spalding 2-25, Arrent 2-23, Harris 2-16, Racovic 1-9, Nelson 1-17.
Waterford 49
Burlington 14
Waterford;14;28;7;0;—;49
Burlington;0;7;0;7;—;14
First quarter
W — Keller 4 run (Durand kick)
W — Miller 44 run (Durand kick)
Second quarter
W — Miller 7 run (Durand kick)
W — Keller 45 run (Kick failed)
B — Wallace 85 kick return (Anderson kick)
W — Keller 81 kick return (Michalik run)
W — Miller 33 run (Durand kick)
Third quarter
W — Miller 57 interception return (Durand kick)
Fourth quarter
B — Donant 15 run (Anderson kick)
;Waterford;Burlington
First downs;10;9
Rushes-yards;31-295;36-180
Passing yards;26;17
Passes;3-3-0;3-13-2
Punts-avg.;0-0;4-30
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yds;3-40;5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — W: Miller 6-126, Keller 11-107, Danowski 4-16, Webb 3-12, Michalik 3-12, Mittelstaedt 1-11, Peterson 3-11. B: Wallace 18-69, O'Laughlin 11-56, Hackbarth 4-29, Medina 1-13, Donant 2-15.
PASSING — W: Martinson 3-3-0-26. B: O'Laughlin 3-13-2-17.
RECEIVING — W: Hancock 1-16, Rowe 1-6, Keller 1-4. B: Runkel 2-9, Safar 1-8.
Union Grove 28
Elkhorn 14
Union Grove;07;07;07;07;—;28
Elkhorn;08;06;00;00;—;14
First quarter
UG — Goetsch 51 run (Lentz kick)
E — Mogensen 8 pass from Buelow (Mogensen run conversion)
Second quarter
UG — Hempel 34 run (Lentz kick)
E — Buelow 1 run (Woyak kick no good)
Third quarter
UG — Hempel 8 run (Lentz kick)
Fourth quarter
UG — Davis 60 interception return (Lentz kick)
;Union Grove;Elkhorn
First downs;19;12
Rushes-yards;45-291;23-88
Passing yards;63;142
Passes;6-11-0;14-29-2
Punts-avg.;1-32;4-39
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yds;5-20;8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UG: Goetsch 13-143, Foldy 14-60, Hempel 5-48, Legg 3-18, Wolf 6-14, Team 4-8
E: Rank 13-69, Buelow 9-19, Rockweiler 1-0
PASSING — UG: Wolf 5-10-53-0, Team 1-1-10-0
E: Buelow 13-28-135-2, Hall 1-1-7-0
RECEIVING — UG: Goetsch 1-7, Hempel 1-6, Team 4-50
E: Rockweiler 3-52, Stebnitz 4-39, Rank 3-35, Zimmerman 2-10, Mogensen 2-6
Catholic Central 21
St. Joseph 14
Catholic Central;7;0;0;7;7—;21
St. Joseph;0;0;7;7;0—;14
First quarter
CC — McCourt 2 run (Pedone kick)
Third quarter
SJ — Ashmus 1 run (Alia kick)
Fourth quarter
CC — McCourt 3 run (Pedone kick)
KJ — Gessert 5 run (Alia kick)
Overtime
CC — Pum 1 run (Pedone kick)
;Cath. Central;St. JosephJ
First downs;22;17
Rushes-yards;54-227;36-112
Passing yards;25;100
Passes;2-5-0;8-11-0
Punts-avg.;1-14;1-36
Fumbles-lost;4-1;2-1
Penalties-yds;8-60;5-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: McCourt 25-117, Pum 24-82, Muellenbach 3-11, Doerflinger 1-9, Amborn 1-8. SJ: Gessert 22-57, Ashmus 10-37, Tolefree 4-18.
PASSING — CC: Pum 2-5-0-25. SJ: Ashmus 8-11-0-100.
RECEIVING — CC: Doerflinger 2-25. SJ: Davidson 3-44, Gessert 2-26, Schuler 1-19, McCarville 2-11.
