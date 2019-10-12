(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Case 13

Park 6

Case;13;0;0;0;;13

Park;0;0;6;0;;6

First quarter

C — Lacy 81 kickoff return (kick failed)

C — Guyton 15 run (Muhammad kick)

Second quarter

Third quarter

P — Canady 1 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

;Case;Park

First downs;7;10

Rushes-yards;35-94;30-55

Passing yards;36;164

Passes;3-9-0;8-24-1

Punts-avg.;9-22.9;8-20.8

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;10-55;5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: Guyton 26-102, Brown 3-(-1), Fish 5-(-3), Fugiasco 1-(-4). P: White 8-35, Canady 20-24, Kelly 1-8, team 1-(-12).

PASSING — C: Brawner 3-9-0-36. P: Canady 8-20-1-164, Kelly 0-4-0-0.

RECEIVING — C: Gallagher 1-17, Brumby 1-10, Fugiasco 1-9. P: Kelly 2-58, Gamble 2-44, Cottingham 1-38, Carothers 2-16, Silvani 1-8.

Franklin 62

Horlick 14

Horlick;0;0;6;8;;14

Franklin;34;21;0;7;;62

First quarter

F — Harris 9 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)

F — Spalding 12 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)

F — Nelson 4 run (kick blocked)

F — Rachavic 9 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)

F — Alba 17 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)

Second quarter

F — Nelson 5 run (Cool kick)

F — Wacodic 13 fumble return (Cool kick)

F —  Harris 19 run (Cool kick)

Third quarter

H — Williams 25 fumble return (run failed)

Fourth quarter

H — Fletcher 4 run (Fletcher run)

F — Barret 4 run (Cool kick)

;Horlick;Franklin

First downs;7;19

Rushes-yards;33-61;35-224

Passing yards;16;117

Passes;3-8-0;11-15-0

Punts-avg.;3-31;0

Fumbles-lost;9-7;5-4

Penalties-yds;5-39;6-42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — H: Williams 7-40, Cosey 4-31, Fletcher 2-3, Schick 14-2, Powell 4- (-2), Mueller 2-(-13). F: Nelson 14-106, Barret 3-61, Harris 2-28, Burkett 5-13, Rivard 5-13, Gilbreth 5-2. 

PASSING — H: Schick 3-7-0-16, Fletcher 0-1-0-0. F: Burkett 10-13-0-115, Barret 1-2-0-2. 

RECEIVING — H: Cosey 2-5, Williams 1-11. F: Alba 2-25, Spalding 2-25, Arrent 2-23, Harris 2-16, Racovic 1-9, Nelson 1-17.

Waterford 49

Burlington 14

Waterford;14;28;7;0;;49

Burlington;0;7;0;7;;14

First quarter

W — Keller 4 run (Durand kick)

W — Miller 44 run (Durand kick)

Second quarter

W — Miller 7 run (Durand kick)

W — Keller 45 run (Kick failed)

B — Wallace 85 kick return (Anderson kick)

W — Keller 81 kick return (Michalik run)

W — Miller 33 run (Durand kick)

Third quarter

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

W — Miller 57 interception return (Durand kick)

Fourth quarter

B — Donant 15 run (Anderson kick)

;Waterford;Burlington

First downs;10;9

Rushes-yards;31-295;36-180

Passing yards;26;17

Passes;3-3-0;3-13-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;4-30

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-yds;3-40;5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — W: Miller 6-126, Keller 11-107, Danowski 4-16, Webb 3-12, Michalik 3-12, Mittelstaedt 1-11, Peterson 3-11. B: Wallace 18-69, O'Laughlin 11-56, Hackbarth 4-29, Medina 1-13, Donant 2-15.

PASSING — W: Martinson 3-3-0-26. B: O'Laughlin 3-13-2-17.

RECEIVING — W: Hancock 1-16, Rowe 1-6, Keller 1-4. B: Runkel 2-9, Safar 1-8.

Union Grove 28

Elkhorn 14

Union Grove;07;07;07;07;;28

Elkhorn;08;06;00;00;;14

First quarter

UG — Goetsch 51 run (Lentz kick) 

E — Mogensen 8 pass from Buelow (Mogensen run conversion)

Second quarter

UG — Hempel 34 run (Lentz kick)

E —  Buelow 1 run (Woyak kick no good)

Third quarter

UG — Hempel 8 run (Lentz kick)

Fourth quarter

UG — Davis 60 interception return (Lentz kick)

;Union Grove;Elkhorn

First downs;19;12

Rushes-yards;45-291;23-88

Passing yards;63;142

Passes;6-11-0;14-29-2

Punts-avg.;1-32;4-39

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yds;5-20;8-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UG: Goetsch 13-143, Foldy 14-60, Hempel 5-48, Legg 3-18, Wolf 6-14, Team 4-8

E: Rank 13-69, Buelow 9-19, Rockweiler 1-0

PASSING — UG: Wolf 5-10-53-0, Team 1-1-10-0

E: Buelow 13-28-135-2, Hall 1-1-7-0

RECEIVING — UG: Goetsch 1-7, Hempel 1-6, Team 4-50

E: Rockweiler 3-52, Stebnitz 4-39, Rank 3-35, Zimmerman 2-10, Mogensen 2-6

Catholic Central 21

St. Joseph 14

Catholic Central;7;0;0;7;7;21

St. Joseph;0;0;7;7;0;14

First quarter

CC — McCourt 2 run (Pedone kick)

Third quarter

SJ — Ashmus 1 run (Alia kick)

Fourth quarter

CC — McCourt 3 run (Pedone kick)

KJ — Gessert 5 run (Alia kick)

Overtime

CC — Pum 1 run (Pedone kick)

;Cath. Central;St. JosephJ

First downs;22;17

Rushes-yards;54-227;36-112

Passing yards;25;100

Passes;2-5-0;8-11-0

Punts-avg.;1-14;1-36

Fumbles-lost;4-1;2-1

Penalties-yds;8-60;5-31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: McCourt 25-117, Pum 24-82, Muellenbach 3-11, Doerflinger 1-9, Amborn 1-8. SJ: Gessert 22-57, Ashmus 10-37, Tolefree 4-18.

PASSING — CC: Pum 2-5-0-25. SJ: Ashmus 8-11-0-100.

RECEIVING — CC: Doerflinger 2-25. SJ: Davidson 3-44, Gessert 2-26, Schuler 1-19, McCarville 2-11.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments