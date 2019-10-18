Racine County

Thursday's results

St. Catherine's 41, Kenosha St. Joseph 7

Other state scores

Brown Deer 14, Pius XI Catholic 12

Milw. Morse-Marshall 48, Milw. Obama SCTE 0

Milw. Bay View 18, Milw. Washington 0

Milw. Hamilton 40, Milw. Pulaski 14

Milw. Riverside 35, Milw. South 7

Regis 52, Neillsville 8

Whitnall 27, Greendale 21, 2OT

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

St. Catherine's 41

St. Joseph 7

St. Joseph;0;0;0;7;;7

St. Catherine's;16;13;6;6;;41

First quarter

SC — Barker 81 pass from Carter (Carter run)

SC — Cobb 4 run (Cable run)

Second quarter

SC — Dodd 18 run (two point conversion failed)

SC — Carter 19 run (Perugini kick)

Third quarter

SC — Carter 25 run (kick failed) 

Fourth quarter

SC — Dodd 61 pass from Carter (kick failed)

SJ — Hunter 2 run (Stancato kick)

;St. Joseph;St. Catherine's

First downs;12;12

Rushes-yards;43-117;16-168

Passing yards;0;182

Passes;0-6-0;4-7-0

Punts-avg.;2-37;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;11-64;1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SJ: Tolefree 18-62, Gessert 15-32, Hunter 8-23, Team 2-0. SC: Cobb 9-92, Carter 3-54, Dodd 4-22.

PASSING — SJ: Gessert 0-6-0-0. SC: Carter 4-7-0-182.

RECEIVING — SC: Barker 1-82, Dodd 1-61, Hale 1-19, Team 1-20

