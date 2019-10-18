Racine County
Thursday's results
St. Catherine's 41, Kenosha St. Joseph 7
Other state scores
Brown Deer 14, Pius XI Catholic 12
Milw. Morse-Marshall 48, Milw. Obama SCTE 0
Milw. Bay View 18, Milw. Washington 0
Milw. Hamilton 40, Milw. Pulaski 14
Milw. Riverside 35, Milw. South 7
Regis 52, Neillsville 8
Whitnall 27, Greendale 21, 2OT
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
St. Catherine's 41
St. Joseph 7
St. Joseph;0;0;0;7;—;7
St. Catherine's;16;13;6;6;—;41
First quarter
SC — Barker 81 pass from Carter (Carter run)
SC — Cobb 4 run (Cable run)
Second quarter
SC — Dodd 18 run (two point conversion failed)
SC — Carter 19 run (Perugini kick)
Third quarter
SC — Carter 25 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
SC — Dodd 61 pass from Carter (kick failed)
SJ — Hunter 2 run (Stancato kick)
;St. Joseph;St. Catherine's
First downs;12;12
Rushes-yards;43-117;16-168
Passing yards;0;182
Passes;0-6-0;4-7-0
Punts-avg.;2-37;0-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;11-64;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SJ: Tolefree 18-62, Gessert 15-32, Hunter 8-23, Team 2-0. SC: Cobb 9-92, Carter 3-54, Dodd 4-22.
PASSING — SJ: Gessert 0-6-0-0. SC: Carter 4-7-0-182.
RECEIVING — SC: Barker 1-82, Dodd 1-61, Hale 1-19, Team 1-20
