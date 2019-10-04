Racine County

Thursday's results

St. Catherine's 62, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Other state scores

Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 7

Milw. King 28, Milw. Riverside 21

Milw. Washington 18, Milw. Obama SCTE 12

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

St. Catherine's 62

Shoreland Lutheran 0

Shoreland Luth.;0;0;0;0;;0

St. Catherine's;14;27;14;7;;62

First quarter

SC — Safety, punt snap went out of end zone

SC — Carter 14 run (kick failed)

SC — Hale 47 fumble return (kick failed)

Second quarter

SC — Cable 23 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

SC — Cobb 41 run (kick failed)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

SC — Hale 26 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

SC — Carter 27 run (Perugini kick)

Third quarter

SC — Dodd 53 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

SC —  Sanchez 10 run (Perugini kick)

Fourth quarter

SC — Perugini 55 run (Carter kick)

;Shoreland;St. Catherine's

First downs;6;15

Rushes-yards;34-56;23-417

Passing yards;19;150

Passes;3-11-0;4-8-0

Punts-avg.;3-40;0-0

Penalties-yds;3-10;4-34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SL: Hill 7-29, Cipov 16-29, Bedford 1-7, Karpinski 1-2, Kasier 5 (-23), team 4-(-7). SC: Cobb 4-57, Perugini 1-55, Dodd 8-54, Carter 4-51, Sanchez 6-50.

PASSING — SL: Hill 1-1-0—13, Kaiser 2-10-0—6. SC: Carter 4-8-0—150.

RECEIVING — SL: Strutz 1-13, Hill 2-6. SC: Dodd 1-53, Barker 1-48, Hale 1-26, team 1-23.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments