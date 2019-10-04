Racine County
Thursday's results
St. Catherine's 62, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Other state scores
Fond du Lac 35, Oshkosh West 7
Milw. King 28, Milw. Riverside 21
Milw. Washington 18, Milw. Obama SCTE 12
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
St. Catherine's 62
Shoreland Lutheran 0
Shoreland Luth.;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;14;27;14;7;—;62
First quarter
SC — Safety, punt snap went out of end zone
SC — Carter 14 run (kick failed)
SC — Hale 47 fumble return (kick failed)
Second quarter
SC — Cable 23 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
SC — Cobb 41 run (kick failed)
SC — Hale 26 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
SC — Carter 27 run (Perugini kick)
Third quarter
SC — Dodd 53 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
SC — Sanchez 10 run (Perugini kick)
Fourth quarter
SC — Perugini 55 run (Carter kick)
;Shoreland;St. Catherine's
First downs;6;15
Rushes-yards;34-56;23-417
Passing yards;19;150
Passes;3-11-0;4-8-0
Punts-avg.;3-40;0-0
Penalties-yds;3-10;4-34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SL: Hill 7-29, Cipov 16-29, Bedford 1-7, Karpinski 1-2, Kasier 5 (-23), team 4-(-7). SC: Cobb 4-57, Perugini 1-55, Dodd 8-54, Carter 4-51, Sanchez 6-50.
PASSING — SL: Hill 1-1-0—13, Kaiser 2-10-0—6. SC: Carter 4-8-0—150.
RECEIVING — SL: Strutz 1-13, Hill 2-6. SC: Dodd 1-53, Barker 1-48, Hale 1-26, team 1-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.