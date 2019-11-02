Racine County

Friday's results

Burlington 24, Waterford 18

Hilbert 48, Catholic Central 7

Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7

St. Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Other state scores

Division 1

Appleton North 42, D.C. Everest 6

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 14

Franklin 44, Indian Trail 7

Kimberly 55, Neenah 28

Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 0

Marquette 55, Milw. Morse 6

Muskego 17, Mukwonago 7

Sun Prairie 34, Fond du Lac 30

Division 2

Brookfield East 20, Brookfield Central 0

Hartford Union 26, Holmen 0

Kaukauna 20, Hortonville 14

Menomonee Falls 32, Homestead 19

Superior 36, Pulaski 27

Waukesha West 35, Wilmot 0

Waunakee 35, Milton 28

Division 3

DeForest 20, Reedsburg 0

Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 13

Medford 16, River Falls 14

Menasha 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13

Monroe 14, Stoughton 7

Plymouth 10, Pewaukee 6

West De Pere 56, Grafton 17

Division 4

Berlin 24, Winneconne 7

Catholic Memorial 39, Kewaskum 0

Freedom 49, Saint Croix Central 43, OT

Kiel 17, Denmark 0

Lake Mills 54, Martin Luther 28

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Evansville 6

River Valley 46, Edgerton 3

Division 5

Amherst 31, New Holstein 13

Chilton 41, Kewaunee 26

Gale-Ettrick 38, Aquinas 0

Lake Country Lutheran 13, Lomira 6, OT

Northwestern 42, St. Croix Falls 7

Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14

Stratford 51, Spencer 0

Division 6

Abbotsford 26, Auburndale 21

Coleman 46, Manawa 28

Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 28

Regis 37, Colby 0

Spring Valley 47, Unity 20

St. Marys Springs 48, Johnson Creek 0

Division 7

Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0

Black Hawk 40, Ithaca 6

Edgar 40, Hurley 0

Gilman 35, Almond-Bancroft 15

Lourdes Academy 59, Reedsville 14

River Ridge 29, Potosi/Cassville 18

Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6

First quarter

W — Miller 16 run (Mittelstaedt run)

B — Wallace 4 run (Anderson kick)

Second quarter

W — Roanhouse 41 pass from Martinson (Durand kick)

B — Anderson 33 FG

Third quarter

B — Runkel 41 pass from Damon (pass fail)

Fourth quarter

W — Durand 26 FG

B — Damon 4 run (Wallace run)

;B;W

First downs;19;17

Rushes-yards;34-139;45-241

Passing yards;160;77

Passes;8-21-1-0;4-9-1-3

Punts-avg.;5-41;2-37.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-1

Penalties-yds;3-30;4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — B: Wallace 16-98-1, Damon 17-62-1.

W: Miller 18-150-1, Keller 18-81, Mittelstaedt 4-12, Rowe 1-1, Martinson 4-(minus 3).

PASSING — B: Damon 8-21-160-1-0.

W: Martinson 4-8-77-1-3, Keller 0-1-0-0-0.

RECEIVING — B: Runkel 3-86-1, Traxinger 2-50, Safar 2-16, Hackbarth 1-8.

W: Roanhouse 1-41-1, Hancock 1-27, Keller 1-9, McCormick 1-0.

Hilbert 48

Catholic Central 7

Catholic Central;0;0;7;0;;7

Hilbert;27;7;7;7;;48

First quarter

H — Dohr 75 yard kick return (Breckheimer kick)

H — Dohr 34 run (Breckhemier kick)

H — Lau 17 pass from Diedrich (Breckhemier kick)

H — Lau 41 fumble recovery (kick failed)

Second quarter

H — Lau 11 run (Breckheimer kick)

Third quarter

CC — Muellenbach 47 run (Pedone kick)

Fourth quarter

H — Lau 51 run (Breckheimer kick)

H — Lau 31 run (Breckheimer kick)

;CC;H

First downs;9;14

Rushes-yards;30-95;33-295

Passing yards;70;17

Passes;6-12-1;1-2-1

Punts-avg.;4-33;2-28.5

Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-0

Penalties-yds;1-5;4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: Muellenbach 7-63, Robson 2-22, amborn 4-4, McCourt 1-2, Kresken 1-3, Pum 15-0. H: Lau 16-175, Dohr 10-105, Breckheimer 2-8, Stumo 1-8, Polar 1-6, Grenzer 2-(-3), Diedrich 1-(-4).

PASSING — CC: Pum 6-12-1-70. H: Diedrich 1-2-1-17.

RECEIVING — CC: Doerflinger 6-70. H: Lau 1-17.

Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7

Cambridge;0;0;7;0;;7

Racine Lutheran;14;26;15;0;;55

First quarter

RL — Tenner 3 run (Voss kick)

RL — Houston 2 run (Voss kick)

Second quarter

RL — Tenner 2 run (Voss kick)

RL — Houston 44 run (Voss kick)

RL — Kraus 30 pass from Jansen (kick failed)

RL — Kraus 60 interception return (kick failed)

Third quarter

C — Moody 65 kick return (Stein kick)

RL — Tenner 25 run (Voss run)

RL — Tenner 6 run (Voss kick)

Fourth quarter

;Cambridge;Racine Lutheran

First downs;12;17

Rushes-yards;26-74;38-393

Passing yards;99;73

Passes;6-18-3;4-8-0

Punts-avg.;3-37;2-27

Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-1

Penalties-yds;4-25;7-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: Curtis 13-39, Stein 9-28, Colts 3-5, Moody 1-2, Kaiser 1-0. RL: Tenner 23-237, Houston 5-123, Kraus 6-37, Suggs 1-(-1), Jansen 3-(-3).

PASSING — C: Stein 6-18-3-99. RL: Jansen 2-5-0-41, Kraus 2-3-0-32.

RECEIVING — C: Downing 2-48, Kaiser 3-31, Colts 1-20. RL: Houston 2-32, Kraus 1-30, Zawicki 1-11.

St. Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium;0;0;0;7;;7

St. Catherine's;6;0;0;8;;14

First quarter

SC — Dodd 20 run (kick failed)

Second quarter 

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

CGB —Navis 29 pass from Arrowood (kick)

SC — Dodd 46 pass from Carter (Dodd run)

;Cedar Grove-Belgium;St. Catherine's

First downs;9;12

Rushes-yards;26-54;40-201

Passing yards;84;82

Passes;5-18-1;4-9-1

Punts-avg.;3-42;1-28

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yds;4-30;2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CGB: Peiffer 8-50, Fisher 4-17, Navis 3-12, Poull 4-(-2), Arrowood 6-(-22), team 1-(-1). SC: Dodd 19-117, Carter 15-88, Hale 1-0, Cobb 5-(-4).

PASSING — CGB: Arrowood 5-15-1-84, Navis 0-2-0-0, Pieffer 0-1-0-0. SC: Carter 4-9-0-82.

RECEIVING — CGB: Navis 3-59, Ford 1-20, team 1-5. SC: Dodd 2-69, Hale 1-8, team 1-5.

Tags

