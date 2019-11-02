Racine County
Friday's results
Burlington 24, Waterford 18
Hilbert 48, Catholic Central 7
Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7
St. Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Other state scores
Division 1
Appleton North 42, D.C. Everest 6
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 14
Franklin 44, Indian Trail 7
Kimberly 55, Neenah 28
Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 0
Marquette 55, Milw. Morse 6
Muskego 17, Mukwonago 7
Sun Prairie 34, Fond du Lac 30
Division 2
Brookfield East 20, Brookfield Central 0
Hartford Union 26, Holmen 0
Kaukauna 20, Hortonville 14
Menomonee Falls 32, Homestead 19
Superior 36, Pulaski 27
Waukesha West 35, Wilmot 0
Waunakee 35, Milton 28
Division 3
DeForest 20, Reedsburg 0
Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 13
Medford 16, River Falls 14
Menasha 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13
Monroe 14, Stoughton 7
Plymouth 10, Pewaukee 6
West De Pere 56, Grafton 17
Division 4
Berlin 24, Winneconne 7
Catholic Memorial 39, Kewaskum 0
Freedom 49, Saint Croix Central 43, OT
Kiel 17, Denmark 0
Lake Mills 54, Martin Luther 28
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Evansville 6
River Valley 46, Edgerton 3
Division 5
Amherst 31, New Holstein 13
Chilton 41, Kewaunee 26
Gale-Ettrick 38, Aquinas 0
Lake Country Lutheran 13, Lomira 6, OT
Northwestern 42, St. Croix Falls 7
Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14
Stratford 51, Spencer 0
Division 6
Abbotsford 26, Auburndale 21
Coleman 46, Manawa 28
Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 28
Regis 37, Colby 0
Spring Valley 47, Unity 20
St. Marys Springs 48, Johnson Creek 0
Division 7
Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0
Black Hawk 40, Ithaca 6
Edgar 40, Hurley 0
Gilman 35, Almond-Bancroft 15
Lourdes Academy 59, Reedsville 14
River Ridge 29, Potosi/Cassville 18
Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Burlington 24, Waterford 18
Burlington;7;3;6;8;—;24
Waterford;8;7;0;3;—;18
First quarter
W — Miller 16 run (Mittelstaedt run)
B — Wallace 4 run (Anderson kick)
Second quarter
W — Roanhouse 41 pass from Martinson (Durand kick)
B — Anderson 33 FG
Third quarter
B — Runkel 41 pass from Damon (pass fail)
Fourth quarter
W — Durand 26 FG
B — Damon 4 run (Wallace run)
;B;W
First downs;19;17
Rushes-yards;34-139;45-241
Passing yards;160;77
Passes;8-21-1-0;4-9-1-3
Punts-avg.;5-41;2-37.5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-yds;3-30;4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B: Wallace 16-98-1, Damon 17-62-1.
W: Miller 18-150-1, Keller 18-81, Mittelstaedt 4-12, Rowe 1-1, Martinson 4-(minus 3).
PASSING — B: Damon 8-21-160-1-0.
W: Martinson 4-8-77-1-3, Keller 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — B: Runkel 3-86-1, Traxinger 2-50, Safar 2-16, Hackbarth 1-8.
W: Roanhouse 1-41-1, Hancock 1-27, Keller 1-9, McCormick 1-0.
Hilbert 48
Catholic Central 7
Catholic Central;0;0;7;0;—;7
Hilbert;27;7;7;7;—;48
First quarter
H — Dohr 75 yard kick return (Breckheimer kick)
H — Dohr 34 run (Breckhemier kick)
H — Lau 17 pass from Diedrich (Breckhemier kick)
H — Lau 41 fumble recovery (kick failed)
Second quarter
H — Lau 11 run (Breckheimer kick)
Third quarter
CC — Muellenbach 47 run (Pedone kick)
Fourth quarter
H — Lau 51 run (Breckheimer kick)
H — Lau 31 run (Breckheimer kick)
;CC;H
First downs;9;14
Rushes-yards;30-95;33-295
Passing yards;70;17
Passes;6-12-1;1-2-1
Punts-avg.;4-33;2-28.5
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-0
Penalties-yds;1-5;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: Muellenbach 7-63, Robson 2-22, amborn 4-4, McCourt 1-2, Kresken 1-3, Pum 15-0. H: Lau 16-175, Dohr 10-105, Breckheimer 2-8, Stumo 1-8, Polar 1-6, Grenzer 2-(-3), Diedrich 1-(-4).
PASSING — CC: Pum 6-12-1-70. H: Diedrich 1-2-1-17.
RECEIVING — CC: Doerflinger 6-70. H: Lau 1-17.
Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7
Cambridge;0;0;7;0;—;7
Racine Lutheran;14;26;15;0;—;55
First quarter
RL — Tenner 3 run (Voss kick)
RL — Houston 2 run (Voss kick)
Second quarter
RL — Tenner 2 run (Voss kick)
RL — Houston 44 run (Voss kick)
RL — Kraus 30 pass from Jansen (kick failed)
RL — Kraus 60 interception return (kick failed)
Third quarter
C — Moody 65 kick return (Stein kick)
RL — Tenner 25 run (Voss run)
RL — Tenner 6 run (Voss kick)
Fourth quarter
;Cambridge;Racine Lutheran
First downs;12;17
Rushes-yards;26-74;38-393
Passing yards;99;73
Passes;6-18-3;4-8-0
Punts-avg.;3-37;2-27
Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-1
Penalties-yds;4-25;7-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: Curtis 13-39, Stein 9-28, Colts 3-5, Moody 1-2, Kaiser 1-0. RL: Tenner 23-237, Houston 5-123, Kraus 6-37, Suggs 1-(-1), Jansen 3-(-3).
PASSING — C: Stein 6-18-3-99. RL: Jansen 2-5-0-41, Kraus 2-3-0-32.
RECEIVING — C: Downing 2-48, Kaiser 3-31, Colts 1-20. RL: Houston 2-32, Kraus 1-30, Zawicki 1-11.
St. Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium;0;0;0;7;—;7
St. Catherine's;6;0;0;8;—;14
First quarter
SC — Dodd 20 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
CGB —Navis 29 pass from Arrowood (kick)
SC — Dodd 46 pass from Carter (Dodd run)
;Cedar Grove-Belgium;St. Catherine's
First downs;9;12
Rushes-yards;26-54;40-201
Passing yards;84;82
Passes;5-18-1;4-9-1
Punts-avg.;3-42;1-28
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yds;4-30;2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CGB: Peiffer 8-50, Fisher 4-17, Navis 3-12, Poull 4-(-2), Arrowood 6-(-22), team 1-(-1). SC: Dodd 19-117, Carter 15-88, Hale 1-0, Cobb 5-(-4).
PASSING — CGB: Arrowood 5-15-1-84, Navis 0-2-0-0, Pieffer 0-1-0-0. SC: Carter 4-9-0-82.
RECEIVING — CGB: Navis 3-59, Ford 1-20, team 1-5. SC: Dodd 2-69, Hale 1-8, team 1-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.