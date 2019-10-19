(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Indian Trail 27, Case 14

Indian Trail;7;14;0;6;;27

Case;14;0;0;0;;14

First quarter

C — Brown 28 run (Muhammad kick)

IT — Bishop 92 kickoff return (Metzger kick)

C — Brumby 20 pass from Brawner (Muhammad kick)

Second quarter

IT — Seeger 10 pass from Ismaili (Metzger kick)

IT — Lee 31 pass from Ismaili (Metzger kick)

Fourth quarter

IT — McWhorter 4 run (kick failed)

;Indian Trail;Case

First downs;11;10

Rushes-yards;30-95;34-56

Passing yards;121;111

Passes;6-17-1;16-24-0

Punts-avg.;4-27.7;6-26.2

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yds;8-61;9-64

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — IT: Jackson 12-69, Lynch-Gordon 2-27, Bishop 4-12, McWhorter 4-8, Ismaili 7-2, Jackson-Mitchell 1-(minus 23). C: Guyton 20-60, Brown 9-34, Farr 1-2, Brawner 4-(-40).

PASSING — IT: Ismaili 6-17-1-121. C: Brawner 16-24-0-111.

RECEIVING — IT: Lynch-Gordon 3-70, Lee 1-31, Seeger 1-10, Tolefree III 1-10. C: Brumby 3-36, Guyton 5-36, Farr 5-26, Fugiasco 1-8, Lacy 1-5, Brown 1-0.

Horlick 41, Tremper 32

Tremper;6;0;7;19;;32

Horlick;7;12;6;16;;41

First quarter

H — Powell 25 run (Ruiz kick)

T — Santee 80 pass from Dierckens (run failed)

Second quarter

H — Powell 18 run (run failed)

H — Williams 5 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

H — Cosey 11 pass from Schick (kick failed)

T — Dierckens 53 pass from McGonegle (Derkins kick)

Fourth quarter

H — Schick 2 run (Schick run)

T — Dierckens 44 pass from McGonegle (Derkins kick)

T — Jones 6 pass from McGonegle (run failed)

H — Williams 11 run (Powell run)

T — Dierckens 2 pass from McGonegle (pass failed)

;Tremper;Horlick

First downs;18;23

Rushes-yards;11-(-14);64-370

Passing yards;378;26

Passes;24-49-0;3-4-0

Punts-avg.;2-31;2-29

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-yds;7-43;14-108

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — T: Santee 2-7, Schwartz 5-6, Dierckens 1-(-8), McGonegle 3-(-19). H: Williams 31-183, Powell 10-74, Cosey 7-57, Schick 13-42, Fletcher 3-9.

PASSING — T: McGonegle 23-48-0-298, Dierckens 1-1-0-80. H: Schick 3-4-0-26.

RECEIVING — T: Jones 10-97, Dierckens 6-145, Santee 6-118. Eckert 1-18, Schwartz 1-0. H: Cosey 2-30, Powell 1-(-4).

Bradford 37, Park 14

Park;0;0;0;14;—;14

Bradford;7;7;10;13;—;37

First quarter

B — Williams 33 pass from Olson (Villalobos kick)

Second quarter

B — Olson 3 run (Villalobos kick)

Third quarter

B — Villalobos 28 FG

B — Olson 56 run (Villalobos kick)

Fourth quarter

B — Terrell 55 interception return (kick blocked)

P — Kelley 8 pass from Canady (Thomas pass from Canady)

B — Darden 49 run (Villalobos kick)

P — Canady 6 run (run failed)

;Park;Bradford

First downs;14;12

Rushes-yards;31-38;29-176

Passing Yards;187;167

Passes;15-34-2;8-20-0

Punts-Avg.;6-31.0;5-35.4

Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-yards;9-88;9-103

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — P: White 11-30, Cade 3-10, Gamble 2-8, Canady 13-0, Price 2-(-10). B: Olson 8-76, Darden 13-73, Schroeder 1-21, Parks 5-9, Team 1-(-1), Crump 1-(-2).

PASSING — P: Canady 15-34-2-187. B: Olson 8-20-0-167.

RECEIVING — P: Kelley 10-146, Gamble 2-7, Thomas 1-20, Carothers 1-9, White 1-5. B: Williams 4-103, White 1-34, Crump 1-15, Ellis 1-11, Darden 1-4.

Burlington 57

Elkhorn 30

Burlington;21;14;14;8;;57

Elkhorn;16;0;6;8;;30

First quarter

B — Traxinger 12 run (Anderson kick)

E — Buelow 71 run (Stebnitz pass from Buelow)

B — Runkel 24 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)

E — Zimmerman 8 pass from Buelow (Mogensen pass from Buelow)

B — Wallace 3 run (Anderson kick)

Second quarter

B — Wallace 2 run (Anderson kick)

B — Wallace 44 run (Anderson kick)

Third quarter

B — Damon 13 run (Anderson kick)

E — Mogensen 5 pass from Buelow (pass failed)

B — Wallace 66 run (Anderson kick)

Fourth quarter

B — Damon 43 run (Damon run)

E — Buelow 14 run (Rank pass from Buelow)

;Burlington;Elkhorn

First downs;27;16

Rushes-yards;32-426;27-169

Passing yards;121;224

Passes;10-12-0;19-32-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;3032.3

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-yds;5-40;5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — B: Wallace 15-205, Damon 7-133, Hackbarth 4-38, Runkel 1-20, Traxinger 1-12, O'Laughlin 3-11, Medina 1-7. E: Buelow 12-116, Rank 14-49, Mogensen 1-4.

PASSING — B: Damon 10-12-0-121. E: Buelow 19-31-0-224, Mogensen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — B: Traxinger 3-61, Safar 2-25, Runkel 1-24, Wallace 3-6, Hackbarth 1-5. E: Mogensen 10-164, Stebnitz 4-33, Rockweiler 2-14, Zimmerman 2-14, Rank 1-(-1).

Union Grove 40

Westosha Central 15

Westosha Central;0;0;7;8;;15

Union Grove;14;6;14;6;;40

First quarter

UG — Williams 43 run (Lentz kick)

UG — Hempel 1 run (Lentz kick)

Second quarter

UG — Goetsch 15 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

UG — Hempel 1 run (Lentz kick)

WC — Mulhollon 11 pass from Carlson (kick)

UG — Goetsch 23 run (Lentz kick)

Fourth quarter

UG — Goetsch 22 run (kick failed)

WC — Z. Kazumura 5 pass from Carlson (M. Kazumura run)

;Westosha;U. Grove

First downs;10;22

Rushes-yards;19-78;51-337

Passing yards;59;128

Passes;8-22-2;9-14-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;6-54;6-57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WC: Eppers 10-68, M. Kazumura 3-9, Carlson 3-2, Simmons 3-(-1). UG: Goetsch 16-143, Williams 11-86, Foldy 9-79, Legg 4-11, Hilarides 2-11, Hempel 4-9, Wolf 1-1, Doberstein 4-(-3).

PASSING — WC: Carlson 8-22-2-59. UG: Wolf 9-13-0-128, Hartzheim 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WC: Mulhollon 4-36, M. Kazumura 2-17, Z. Kazumura 1-5. UG: Davis 4-60, Goetsch 2-39, Hempel 3-29.

Badger 17, Waterford 7

Waterford;7;0;0;0;;7

Badger;7;10;0;0;;17

First quarter

B — Dumez 6 run (Dumez kick)

W — Miller 55 run (Durand kick)

Second quarter

B — Dumez 1 run (Dumez kick)

B — Dumez 30 FG

;Waterford;Badger

First downs;6;20

Rushes-yards;13-170;70-281

Passing yards;54;0

Passes;3-8-0;0-2-0

Punts-avg.;2-34.5;2-31

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0

Penalties-yds;6-32;5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — W: Keller 8-87, Miller 4-82, Martinson 1-1. B: Gabor 33-107, Dumez 21-73, Garrels 7-79, Laskowski 8-22, Lazzaroni 1-0. 

PASSING — W: Martinson 3-8-0-54. B: Dumez 0-2-0-0. 

RECEIVING — W: Hancock 2-49, McCormick 1-5.

Racine Lutheran 34

Catholic Central 13

Racine Lutheran;13;8;7;6;;34

Catholic Central;0;7;0;6;;13

First quarter

RL — Houston 6 pass from Kraus (kick failed)

RL — Houston 36 pass from Kraus (Voss kick)

Second quarter

CC — Muellenbach 12 run (Pedone kick)

RL — Tenner 41 pass from Kraus (Houston run)

Third quarter

RL — Houston 2 run (Voss kick)

Fourth quarter

CC — Muellenbach 15 pass from Pum (kick failed)

RL — Tenner 13 run (kick failed)

;Lutheran;Cath. Central

First downs;17;12

Rushes-yards;48-285;34-133

Passing yards;119;46

Passes;4-13-0;3-10-0

Punts-avg.;1-21;4-30

Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-yds;12-85;1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — RL: Tenner 26-209, Houston 11-50, Kraus 10-29, Jansen 1-(-3). CC: Muellenbach 15-94, Pum 12-20, Robson 2-12, Amborn 3-5, Kayser 1-2, McCourt 1-0

PASSING — RL: Kraus 4-10-0-119, Jansen 0-3-0-0. CC: Pum 3-9-0-46, Robson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — RL: Houston 2-42, 1-41, Zawicki 1-36. CC: Doerflinger 2-26, Muellenbach 1-20.

