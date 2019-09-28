Racine County

(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)

Wilmot 42, Union Grove 27

Racine Lutheran 30, St. Catherine's 22, OT

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Park 12, Horlick 0

Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10

Waterford 42, Elkhorn 0

Martin Luther 34, Catholic Central 13

Other state scores

Algoma 52, Sturgeon Bay 10

Almond-Bancroft 30, Cambria-Friesland 28

Altoona 28, Neillsville 14

Amherst 35, Bonduel 7

Aquinas 14, Darlington 0

Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8

Arrowhead 42, Oconomowoc 34

Ashwaubenon 34, Notre Dame 13

Athens 12, Greenwood 6

Augusta 30, Whitehall 12

Badger 48, Westosha Central 27

Bangor 43, Royall 0

Baraboo 24, Portage 17

Barron 41, Cameron 0

Bay Port 63, Sheboygan North 0

Belmont 34, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14

Benton/Shullsburg 50, Southwestern 13

Berlin 46, Winneconne 8

Big Foot 34, McFarland 21

Black Hawk 22, River Ridge 20

Black River Falls 39, Wautoma 20

Blair-Taylor 24, Melrose-Mindoro 3

Brookfield Academy 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Brookfield Central 0, Marquette University 0

Brookfield East 32, Wauwatosa East 0

Brookwood 42, New Lisbon 6

Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9

Cambridge 28, New Glarus/Monticello 7

Campbellsport 52, Waupun 0

Cashton 18, Necedah 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Oostburg 0

Chequamegon 40, Elcho 7

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Ladysmith 26

Chilton 30, Roncalli 8

Clintonville 17, Green Bay East 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 23, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Colby 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22

Coleman 48, Northland Pines 7

Crivitz 44, Northern Elite 41

Cudahy 18, Brown Deer 0

Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28

D.C. Everest 28, Wausau West 21

DeForest 35, Mount Horeb 0

Dodgeland 28, Parkview 12

East Troy 35, Brodhead/Juda 13

Edgar 48, Marathon 0

Edgerton 33, Turner 0

Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0

Ellsworth 38, Somerset 8

Fennimore 7, Luther 3

Fond du Lac 38, Appleton North 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 47, Marinette 6

Franklin 37, Kenosha Bradford 0

Frederic 39, New Auburn 8

Freedom 26, Denmark 13

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Nekoosa 6

Germantown 7, Kettle Moraine 0

Gibraltar 38, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Gilman 27, Thorp 0

Grafton 42, Port Washington 22

Grantsburg 45, Flambeau 6

Green Bay Preble 28, Green Bay Southwest 21, OT

Greendale 45, Pius XI Catholic 0

Hamilton 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 6

Hayward 21, Spooner 20

Highland 34, Riverdale 8

Hilbert 34, Random Lake 7

Hillsboro 42, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 14

Holmen 44, Stevens Point 0

Horicon/Hustisford 24, Markesan 22

Hortonville 46, Oshkosh West 29

Jefferson 41, Clinton 21

Johnson Creek 33, Fall River 19

Kaukauna 27, Appleton East 3

Kenosha Indian Trail 37, Kenosha Tremper 6

Kewaunee 26, Omro 13

Kiel 35, Brillion 0

Kimberly 48, Appleton West 0

La Crosse Central 33, La Crosse Logan 6

Laconia 28, North Fond du Lac 14

Lake Holcombe 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Lake Mills 44, Columbus 14

Lancaster 49, Cuba City 20

Lodi 42, Poynette 7

Lomira 36, Mayville 0

Lourdes Academy 38, Randolph 21

Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12

Luck 62, Lincoln 8

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Oconto Falls 13

Madison East 28, Janesville Craig 22

Madison La Follette 27, Sun Prairie 20

Madison Memorial 27, Verona Area 24

Madison West 42, Beloit Memorial 0

Manawa 55, Iola-Scandinavia 6

Marshall 13, Belleville 7

Marshfield 37, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7

Mauston 18, Wisconsin Dells 8

Medford Area 35, Wausau East 0

Mellen 48, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 24

Menomonie 22, Hudson 14

Merrill 35, Ashland 14

Middleton 54, Janesville Parker 16

Milton 28, Stoughton 21, OT

Milw. Bradley Tech 50, Milw. South 8

Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0

Mishicot 36, Howards Grove 19

Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0

Monona Grove 44, Edgewood 20

Mosinee 45, Lakeland 35

Mukwonago 28, Waukesha South 0

Muskego 56, Catholic Memorial 14

Neenah 16, Oshkosh North 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 17, Pewaukee 14

New Holstein 34, Valders 0

New London 49, Green Bay West 6

New Richmond 41, Prescott 0

Newman Catholic 28, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14

Nicolet 34, West Bend West 6

Northwestern 33, St. Croix Falls 21

Northwood/Solon Springs 75, Winter/Birchwood 6

Onalaska 46, Tomah 0

Oregon 28, Monroe 7

Osceola 48, Amery 0

Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28

Ozaukee 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 13

Pardeeville 22, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Pepin/Alma 14, Eleva-Strum 8

Peshtigo 30, Oconto 12

Phillips 52, McDonell Central 18

Platteville 34, Westby 13

Plymouth 66, Kewaskum 0

Port Edwards 53, Bowler/Gresham 0

Potosi/Cassville 14, Pittsville 0

Prairie du Chien 28, Richland Center 6

Pulaski 21, De Pere 0

Reedsburg Area 28, Beaver Dam 7

Reedsville 44, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 38

Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10

Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13

Ripon 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13

River Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 17

River Valley 50, Viroqua 7

Saint Croix Central 41, Baldwin-Woodville 14

Sevastopol 16, Gillett 6

Seymour 28, Waupaca 6

Sheboygan Falls 42, Two Rivers 7

Sheboygan South 17, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Shullsburg 50, Southwestern 13

Sparta 42, West Salem 0

Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0

St. Marys Springs 50, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 15

Stratford 55, Auburndale 0

Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14

Suring 46, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Three Lakes 64, Wausaukee 21

Tigerton/Marion 28, Tri-County 14

Tomahawk 36, Prentice 0

Tomahawk 36, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Turtle Lake 14, Webster 6

Unity 30, Clear Lake 7

Waterloo 42, Palmyra-Eagle 41

Watertown 49, Fort Atkinson 7

Watertown Luther Prep 9, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Waunakee 28, Sauk Prairie 7

Wauwatosa West 0, Menomonee Falls 0

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14, De Soto 13, OT

West De Pere 56, Menasha 42

Weyauwega-Fremont 47, Wild Rose 8

Wisconsin Lutheran 37, Whitnall 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Shiocton 9

Wrightstown 7, Little Chute 3

Xavier 49, Shawano 23

(SATURDAY'S SCORES)

Wilmot 42

Union Grove 27

Wilmot;7;7;14;14;;42

Union Grove;0;14;7;6;;27

First quarter

W — Liecht 69 pass from Watson (kick)

Second quarter

W — Videlka 2 run (kick)

UG — Davis 38 pass from Wolf (kick failed)

UG — Davis 7 pass from Wolf (two-point conversion)

Third quarter

W — Rosengarden 76 kickoff return (kick)

UG — Hempel 44 pass from Wolf (kick)

W — Watson 5 run (kick)

Fourth quarter

W — Liecht 4 pass from Watson (kick)

W — Liecht 13 pass from Watson (kick)

UG — Foldy 4 run (two point conversion failed)

;Wilmot;Union Grove

First downs;13;12

Rushes-yards;40-155;29-80

Passing yards;108;176

Passes;5-13-3;15-21-3

Punts-avg.;3-32;6-31

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yds;2-10;9-223

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — W: Watson 18-83, Videlka 12-49, Jenkins 3-9, Rosengarden 2-8, Mulhollon 4-6.

UG: Foldy 18-81, Goetsch 6-7, Legg 1-(minus 1), Wolf 4-(minus 7).

PASSING — W: Watson 5-13-3-108.

UG: Wolf 15-21-3-176

RECEIVING — W: Liecht 4-110, Mulhollon 1-(minus 2).

UG: Hempel 6-91, Davis 6-72, Hilarides 1-9, Goetsch 2-4.

Racine Lutheran 30

St. Catherine's 22

St. Catherine's;16;6;0;0;OT;0;22

Home;0;6;0;16;OT;8;30

First quarter

SC — Carter 49 run (Dodd pass from Carter)

SC — Carter 57 run (Dodd run)

Second quarter

SC — Schiro 40 pass from Carter (run failed)

RL — Houston 3 run (pass fail)

Third quarter 

Fourth quarter

RL — Tenner 30 fumble return (Tenner run)

RL — Houston 45 run (Tenner run)

Overtime

RL — Tenner 25 pass from Larsen (Tenner run)

;St. Catherine's;Racine Lutheran

First downs;12;11

Rushes-yards;38-107;35-151

Passing yards;162;106

Passes;7-15-1;6-12-1

Punts-avg.;5-40;3-33

Fumbles-lost;3-2;3-3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SC: Carter 14-85, Dodd 17-15, Conn 5-9, Sanchez 2-(-2). RL: Tenner 18-81, Houston 6-63, Kraus 10-18, Jansen (-11).

PASSING — SC: Carter 7-15-1-162. RL: Jansen 4-5-0-65, Kraus 2-7-1-41.

RECEIVING — SC: Schiro 3-116, Hales 1-38, Dodd 3-8. RL: Tenner 3-53, Houston 1-27, Zawicki 1-20, Kraus 1-6.

(FRIDAY'S SCORES)

Park 12

Horlick 0

Horlick;0;0;0;0;;0

Park;6;6;0;0;;12

First quarter

P — Gamble 85 kickoff return (run failed)

Second quarter

P — Canady 1 run (pass failed)

;Horlick;Park

First downs;11;12

Rushes-yards;46-169;28-121

Passing yards;72;81

Passes;4-15;3-10

Punts-avg.;4-32;3-29

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-yds;8-55;6-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — H: Fletcher 24-129, Schick 6-20, Davis 3-14, Williams 9-4, Cosey 3-(minus 1). P: Canady 16-56, Price 1-32, Cade 8-29, Carothers 1-5, Kelly 2-(minus 1).

PASSING — H: Fletcher 4-15-72. P: Canady 3-10-81.

RECEIVING — H: Cosey 1-42, Williams 1-21, Schick 2-9. P: Carothers 1-56, Kelly 2-25.

Burlington 28

Delavan-Darien 10

Burlington;7;7;14;0;;28

Delavan-Darien;3;7;0;0;;10

First quarter

DD — Morales 25 field goal

B — Damon 38 run (Anderson kick)

Second quarter

B — Safar 31 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)

DD — Gengler 2 run (Morales kick)

Third quarter

B — Traxinger 14 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)

B — Damon 11 run (Anderson kick)

Fourth quarter

;Burlington;Delavan-Darien

First downs;17;15

Rushes-yards;39-283;40-182

Passing yards;45;54

Passes;2-9-1;6-19-1

Punts-avg.;3-33.7;3-33

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;3-25;5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — B: Wallace 19-122, Damon 13-120, O'Laughlin 3-24, Hackbarth 4-17. DD: Gengler 19-126, Mick 6-22, Banda 5-19, Johnson 3-8, Cerros 1-6, Hetzel 6-1.

PASSING — B: Damon 2-9-1-45. DD: Hetzel 6-18-1-54, Mick 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — B: Safar 1-31, Traxinger 1-14. DD: Morales 3-23, Gengler 1-16, Greenwald 1-10, Cerros 1-5.

Waterford 42

Elkhorn 0

Waterford;14;28;0;0;;42

Elkhorn;0;0;0;0;;0

First quarter

W — Keller 58 punt return (Durand kick)

W — Keller 66 run (Durand kick)

Second quarter

W — Miller 3 run (Durand kick)

W — Martinson 3 run (Durand kick)

W — Keller 2 run (Durand kick)

W — Rowe 3 pass from Martinson (Druand kick)

Third quarter 

Fourth quarter 

;Waterford;Elkhorn

First downs;12;1

Rushes-yards;23-317;9-28

Passing yards;15;19

Passes;3-9-0;5-14-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;5-35

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;0-0;1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — W: Keller 9-145, Miller 8-74, Michalik 3-40, Mittelstaedt 1-37, Martinson 2-25. E: Buelow 4-23, Morgenson 1-5, Rockweiler 4-0.

PASSING — W: Martinson 3-9-0-15. E: Buelow 5-14-1-28.

RECEIVING — W: Rowe 2-10, Johnson 1-5. E: Stebnitz 2-12, Mogenson 2-5, Rockweiler 1-2.

