Racine County

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)

Kenosha Tremper 20, Case 7

Horlick 21, Oak Creek 20, OT

Franklin 35, Park 18

Burlington 42, Union Grove 20

Waterford 47, Wilmot 14

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Other state scores

Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13

Algoma 42, Gillett 0

Almond-Bancroft 26, Pittsville 6

Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8

Amherst 52, Shiocton 0

Antigo 20, Ashland 0

Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7

Appleton North 28, Neenah 24

Aquinas 35, Cuba City 14

Arcadia 25, Viroqua 13

Arrowhead 31, Waukesha West 28

Ashwaubenon 17, Sheboygan South 14

Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6

Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Badger 35, Elkhorn Area 13

Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14

Bangor 55, Necedah 6

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Beaver Dam 35, Baraboo 14

Belleville 11, Pardeeville 6

Belmont 43, Wisconsin Heights 16

Benton/Shullsburg 20, Potosi/Cassville 12

Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18

Blair-Taylor 21, Eleva-Strum 3

Bloomer 52, Hayward 26

Bonduel 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Brodhead/Juda 21, Jefferson 13

Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7

Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0

Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0

Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10

Campbellsport 20, Ripon 19

Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8

Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0

Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12

Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Coleman 44, Southern Door 0

Cudahy 47, West Allis Central 21

Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0

De Pere 10, Notre Dame 7

De Soto 23, Highland 6

DeForest 61, Portage 0

Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0

Dodgeville 13, Richland Center 10, OT

Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8

Edgerton 42, Clinton 0

Evansville 51, Turner 35

Fall River 14, Pacelli 8

Florence 60, Sevastopol 0

Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7

Frederic 40, Mellen 0

Freedom 24, Luxemburg-Casco 21

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13

Grafton 27, Whitefish Bay 21

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 14, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8

Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6

Hartford Union 21, Cedarburg 7

Hilbert 19, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0

Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18

Homestead 38, West Bend East 7

Horicon/Hustisford 27, Palmyra-Eagle 13

Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13

Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20

Hurley 12, Northland Pines 7

Ithaca 42, Cashton 6

Johnson Creek 34, Cambria-Friesland 7

Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7

Kenosha Indian Trail 25, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic 34, Dominican 15

Kettle Moraine 13, Catholic Memorial 11

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Waupun 20

Kewaunee 48, Crivitz 12

Kiel 48, Valders 0

Kimberly 41, Stevens Point 7

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran 26, Mishicot 22

Laconia 43, Poynette 14

Ladysmith 47, Cameron 12

Lake Country Lutheran 58, Hope Christian 0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30

Lake Mills 47, West Salem 13

Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6

Lancaster 47, Luther 7

Lincoln 38, Clayton 18

Lodi 44, New Glarus/Monticello 7

Lourdes Academy 39, Rosholt 7

Luck 74, Bruce 0

Madison East 28, Beloit Memorial 9

Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11

Manawa 46, Oconto 6

Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7

Marathon 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Marinette 24, Clintonville 0

Markesan 40, Dodgeland 2

Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0

Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0

Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7

McFarland 15, East Troy 14

Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7

Melrose-Mindoro 7, Whitehall 6

Menasha 22, Seymour 12

Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7

Menomonie 21, River Falls 7

Milton 27, Monona Grove 20

Milwaukee Lutheran 48, Shorewood/Messmer 16

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15

Mondovi 59, Colfax 0

Monroe 35, Watertown 13

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 22, Parkview 6

Mosinee 41, Merrill 7

Mukwonago 40, Hamilton 23

Muskego 49, Waukesha North 20

Nekoosa 35, Adams-Friendship 34

New Berlin West 17, New Berlin Eisenhower 16, OT

New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6

New Lisbon 20, Royall 16

New London 21, Shawano 13

Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6

Oconomowoc 55, Waukesha South 21

Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6

Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7

Oregon 35, Edgewood 0

Osceola 14, Somerset 12

Oshkosh West 17, Wausau West 7

Pepin/Alma 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 7

Peshtigo 8, Crandon 0

Phillips 46, Three Lakes 24

Plymouth 35, Berlin 7

Port Washington 20, West Bend West 13

Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18

Prairie du Chien 24, Westby 17, OT

Prescott 35, Amery 0

Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0

Randolph 61, Deerfield 26

Random Lake 21, Howards Grove 6

Reedsburg Area 22, Sauk Prairie 14

Reedsville 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13

River Ridge 14, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

River Valley 35, Platteville 14

Saint Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14

Saint Francis 28, Brookfield Academy 22

Sheboygan Falls 34, Brillion 19

Slinger 38, Nicolet 20

Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0

Sparta 28, Tomah 14

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 47, Stanley-Boyd 14

Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13

Spring Valley 39, Colby 0

St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 14

Stoughton 42, Fort Atkinson 0

Stratford 46, Columbus 0

Sun Prairie 39, Janesville Craig 0

Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9

Unity 20, Grantsburg 7

University School 28, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Verona Area 21, Madison West 6

Warren, Ill. 35, Waterloo 0

Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0

Wautoma 21, Westfield Area 8

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 62, North Crawford 14

Webster 26, Flambeau 20

West Allis Nathan Hale 17, Wauwatosa East 0

West De Pere 77, Green Bay East 6

Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17

Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 26, Omro 18

Winneconne 24, Kewaskum 22

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Appleton West 12

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13

Xavier 42, Waupaca 9

Cancellations

Northern Elite vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.

Tremper 27

Case 14

Tremper;6;14;0;7;;27

Case;7;0;7;0;;14

First quarter

C — Farr 31 pass from Brawner (Muhammad kick)

T — Korbakes 15 interception return (kick failed)

Second quarter

T — Schwartz 10 run (McGonicle run)

T — Dierkens 20 pass from McGonicle (kick failed)

Third quarter

C — Guyton 2 run (Caverly kick)

Fourth quarter

T — Schwartz 22 run (Korbakes kick)

;Tremper;Case

First downs;14;15

Rushes-yards;25-77;45-161

Passing yards;124;47

Passes;12-21-2;6-15-1

Punts-avg.;3-31.7;2-32

Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-3

Penalties-yds;5-40;5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — T: Schwartz 7-52, McCreary 11-48, Eckert 1-3, Dierckens 1-0, Jones 1-(-7), McGonicle 4-(-19). C: Guyton 40-178, Brown 2-1, Brawner 3-(-18).

PASSING — T: McGonicle 12-20-1-124. C: Brawner 6-15-1-47.

RECEIVING — T: Dierckens 3-41, Santi 2-24, Eckert 3-22, Jones 2-17, Korbakes 1-11, Rosko 1-9. C: Farr 4-39, Guyton 2-8.

Horlick 21

Oak Creek 20

Horlick;0;7;0;6;8;;21

Oak Creek;0;3;0;10;7;;20

Second quarter

OC — Kessich 27 field goal

H — Williams 33 pass from Fletcher (Ruiz kick)

Fourth quarter

OC — Kessich 39 field goal

H — Williams 47 run (conversion failed)

OC — Sinani 3 run (Kessich kick)

Overtime

OC — Doyle 2 run (Kessich kick)

H — Williams 19 run (Williams run)

;Horlick;Oak Creek

First downs;14;16

Rushes-yards;39-171;40-83

Passing yards;77;130

Passes;5-11-1;13-26-0

Punts-avg.;4-32;4-41

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0

Penalties-yds;5-25;3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — H: Williams 8-77, Fletcher 17-50, Wade 9-33, Cosey 4-12, Ray 1-(-1). OC: Doyle 18-61, Hocke 3-7, Gallet 3-6, Sinani 15-5, Style 1-4.

PASSING — H: Fletcher 5-11-1-77. OC: Sinani 13-24-0-130.

RECEIVING — H: Williams 3-60, Cosey 1-9, Adams 1-8. OC: Waltersford 4-37, Erdman 3-47, Hocke 3-34, Galvin 2-10, McNeave 1-2. 

Franklin 35

Park 18

Franklin;0;14;7;14;;35

Park;0;0;18;0;;18

First quarter

Second quarter

F — Spaulding 6 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)

F — Burkett 2 run (Cool kick)

Third quarter

P — Carothers 65 pass from Canady (run failed)

P — Kelley 42 pass from Canady (run failed)

F — Spaulding 6 pass from Miller (Cool kick)

Fourth quarter

F — Spaulding 9 pass fromMiller (Cool kick)

F — Rosas 24 pass from Miller (Cool kick) 

;Franklin;Park

First downs;22;9

Rushes-yards;38-163;21-25

Passing yards;229;207

Passes;18-27-0;13-23-1

Punts-avg.;5-21.4;5-34

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yds;5-45;7-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — F: Burkett 15-95, Nelson 18-68, Miller 5-0. P: Canady 17-20, Cade 1-3, White 3-2.

PASSING — F: Burkett 15-21-0-190. P: Canady 12-22-1-219, Gamble 1-1-0-(-12).

RECEIVING — F: Arndt 3-63, Spaulding 4-52, Alba 3-44, Harris 4-38, Rosas 1-24, Nelson 2-11, Semancik 1-(-3). P: Carothers 2-137, Kelley 6-44, Gamble 2-16, White 1-5, Jaramillo 1-3, Cade 1-2.

Burlington 42

Union Grove 20

Union Grove;0;12;8;0;;20

Burlington;7;21;7;7;;42

First quarter

B — Damon 1 run (Anderson kick)

Second quarter

B — Wallace 6 run (Anderson kick)

UG — Davis 4 pass from Wolf (kick failed)

B — Shenkenberg 68 kickoff return (Anderson kick)

B — Wallace 59 run (Anderson kick)

UG — Goetsch 5 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

B — Damon 41 run (Anderson kick)

UG — Goetsch 1 run (Hemple pass from Wolf)

Fourth quarter

B — Wallace 33 run (Anderson kick)

;Union Grove;Burlington

First downs;23;20

Rushes-yards;38-187;35-312

Passing yards;206;95

Passes;18-32-1;10-17-1

Punts-avg.;2-34.5;2-42

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yds;6-50;9-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UG: Foldy 12-136, Goetsch 15-42, Legg 1-10, Hemple 1-7, Williams 1-0, Wolf 9-(-8). B: Wallace 23-232, Damon 10-64, O'Laughlin 1-10, Hackbarth 1-6.

PASSING — UG: Wolf 17-30-1-194, Foldy 1-2-0-12. B: Damon 10-16-1-95, O'Laughlin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — UG: Davis 9-124, Hemple 6-64, Goetsch 2-11, Kokat-Sizemore 1-7. B: Safar 4-39, Traxinger 2-23, Hackbarth 2-21, Runkel 2-12.

Waterford 47

Wilmot 14

Wilmot;0;0;0;14;;14

Waterford;13;14;6;14;;47

First quarter

Wat — Miller 45 run (Durand kick)

Wat — Miller 17 run (Durand kick)

Second quarter

Wat — Keller 1 run (Durand kick)

Wat — Miller 56 run (Durand kick)

Third quarter

Wat — Keller 1 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

Wil — Watson 5 run (Weaver kick)

Wat — McCormick 71 pass from Martinson (Durand kick)

Wat — Michalik 24 run (Durand kick)

Wil — Klein 29 pass from Watson (Weaver kick)

;Wilmot;Waterford

First downs;10;13

Rushes-yards;27-70;37-332

Passing yards;146;85

Passes;9-15-1;4-5-1

Punts-avg.;5-19.6;1-23

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yds;8-70;4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wil: Watson 17-26, Falleti 4-19, Videlka 3-12, Jenkins 2-11, Mulhollon 1-2. Wat: Miller 6-133, Keller 19-112, Mittelstaedt 4-52, Michalik 4-28, Martinson 1-1, Peterson 1-4, Webb 1-4, Gaylord 1-(-2).

PASSING — Wil: Watson 9-15-1-146. Wat: Martinson 4-5-0-85.

RECEIVING — Wil: Tanski 2-57, Falleti 4-43, Tanski 2-37, Patrick 1-9. Wat: McCormick 2-69, Johnson 2-16.

Catholic Central 20

Shoreland Lutheran 6

Shoreland Lutheran;0;0;6;0;;6

Catholic Central;6;7;7;0;;20

First quarter

CC — Doerflinger 67 pass from Pum (kick failed)

Second quarter

CC — Muellenbach 3 run (Pedone kick)

Third quarter

SL — Strutz 3 pass from Smith (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

CC — Muellenbach 68 run (Pedone kick)

;Shoreland;Catholic Central

First downs;14;8

Rushes-yards;37-40;26-114

Passing yards;118;78

Passes;13-20-0;2-4-1

Punts-avg.;1-32;2-34

Fumbles-lost;2-2;4-1

Penalties-yds;10-75;5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SL: Johnson 14-21, Hill 5-19, Cipov 5-4, Smith 13-(-4). CC: Muellenbach 12-105, McCourt 2-19, Pum 12-(-10).

PASSING — SL: Smith 13-20-0-118. CC: Pum 2-4-1-78.

RECEIVING — SL: Strutz 4-54, Hill 6-47, Johnson 2-10, Olson 1-7. CC: Doerflinger 2-78.

