Racine County
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Kenosha Tremper 20, Case 7
Horlick 21, Oak Creek 20, OT
Franklin 35, Park 18
Burlington 42, Union Grove 20
Waterford 47, Wilmot 14
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Other state scores
Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
Algoma 42, Gillett 0
Almond-Bancroft 26, Pittsville 6
Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8
Amherst 52, Shiocton 0
Antigo 20, Ashland 0
Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7
Appleton North 28, Neenah 24
Aquinas 35, Cuba City 14
Arcadia 25, Viroqua 13
Arrowhead 31, Waukesha West 28
Ashwaubenon 17, Sheboygan South 14
Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6
Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Badger 35, Elkhorn Area 13
Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14
Bangor 55, Necedah 6
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Beaver Dam 35, Baraboo 14
Belleville 11, Pardeeville 6
Belmont 43, Wisconsin Heights 16
Benton/Shullsburg 20, Potosi/Cassville 12
Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18
Blair-Taylor 21, Eleva-Strum 3
Bloomer 52, Hayward 26
Bonduel 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Brodhead/Juda 21, Jefferson 13
Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7
Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0
Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0
Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10
Campbellsport 20, Ripon 19
Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8
Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0
Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12
Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Coleman 44, Southern Door 0
Cudahy 47, West Allis Central 21
Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0
De Pere 10, Notre Dame 7
De Soto 23, Highland 6
DeForest 61, Portage 0
Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0
Dodgeville 13, Richland Center 10, OT
Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8
Edgerton 42, Clinton 0
Evansville 51, Turner 35
Fall River 14, Pacelli 8
Florence 60, Sevastopol 0
Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7
Frederic 40, Mellen 0
Freedom 24, Luxemburg-Casco 21
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13
Grafton 27, Whitefish Bay 21
Green Bay NEW Lutheran 14, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8
Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6
Hartford Union 21, Cedarburg 7
Hilbert 19, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18
Homestead 38, West Bend East 7
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Palmyra-Eagle 13
Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20
Hurley 12, Northland Pines 7
Ithaca 42, Cashton 6
Johnson Creek 34, Cambria-Friesland 7
Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7
Kenosha Indian Trail 25, Kenosha Bradford 14
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic 34, Dominican 15
Kettle Moraine 13, Catholic Memorial 11
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Waupun 20
Kewaunee 48, Crivitz 12
Kiel 48, Valders 0
Kimberly 41, Stevens Point 7
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran 26, Mishicot 22
Laconia 43, Poynette 14
Ladysmith 47, Cameron 12
Lake Country Lutheran 58, Hope Christian 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30
Lake Mills 47, West Salem 13
Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6
Lancaster 47, Luther 7
Lincoln 38, Clayton 18
Lodi 44, New Glarus/Monticello 7
Lourdes Academy 39, Rosholt 7
Luck 74, Bruce 0
Madison East 28, Beloit Memorial 9
Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11
Manawa 46, Oconto 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7
Marathon 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Marinette 24, Clintonville 0
Markesan 40, Dodgeland 2
Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0
Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0
Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7
McFarland 15, East Troy 14
Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7
Melrose-Mindoro 7, Whitehall 6
Menasha 22, Seymour 12
Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7
Menomonie 21, River Falls 7
Milton 27, Monona Grove 20
Milwaukee Lutheran 48, Shorewood/Messmer 16
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Vincent 14
Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15
Mondovi 59, Colfax 0
Monroe 35, Watertown 13
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 22, Parkview 6
Mosinee 41, Merrill 7
Mukwonago 40, Hamilton 23
Muskego 49, Waukesha North 20
Nekoosa 35, Adams-Friendship 34
New Berlin West 17, New Berlin Eisenhower 16, OT
New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6
New Lisbon 20, Royall 16
New London 21, Shawano 13
Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6
Oconomowoc 55, Waukesha South 21
Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6
Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7
Oregon 35, Edgewood 0
Osceola 14, Somerset 12
Oshkosh West 17, Wausau West 7
Pepin/Alma 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 7
Peshtigo 8, Crandon 0
Phillips 46, Three Lakes 24
Plymouth 35, Berlin 7
Port Washington 20, West Bend West 13
Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18
Prairie du Chien 24, Westby 17, OT
Prescott 35, Amery 0
Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0
Randolph 61, Deerfield 26
Random Lake 21, Howards Grove 6
Reedsburg Area 22, Sauk Prairie 14
Reedsville 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13
River Ridge 14, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
River Valley 35, Platteville 14
Saint Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14
Saint Francis 28, Brookfield Academy 22
Sheboygan Falls 34, Brillion 19
Slinger 38, Nicolet 20
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0
Sparta 28, Tomah 14
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 47, Stanley-Boyd 14
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0
St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 14
Stoughton 42, Fort Atkinson 0
Stratford 46, Columbus 0
Sun Prairie 39, Janesville Craig 0
Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9
Unity 20, Grantsburg 7
University School 28, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Verona Area 21, Madison West 6
Warren, Ill. 35, Waterloo 0
Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0
Wautoma 21, Westfield Area 8
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 62, North Crawford 14
Webster 26, Flambeau 20
West Allis Nathan Hale 17, Wauwatosa East 0
West De Pere 77, Green Bay East 6
Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17
Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 26, Omro 18
Winneconne 24, Kewaskum 22
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Appleton West 12
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13
Xavier 42, Waupaca 9
Cancellations
Northern Elite vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Tremper 27
Case 14
Tremper;6;14;0;7;—;27
Case;7;0;7;0;—;14
First quarter
C — Farr 31 pass from Brawner (Muhammad kick)
T — Korbakes 15 interception return (kick failed)
Second quarter
T — Schwartz 10 run (McGonicle run)
T — Dierkens 20 pass from McGonicle (kick failed)
Third quarter
C — Guyton 2 run (Caverly kick)
Fourth quarter
T — Schwartz 22 run (Korbakes kick)
;Tremper;Case
First downs;14;15
Rushes-yards;25-77;45-161
Passing yards;124;47
Passes;12-21-2;6-15-1
Punts-avg.;3-31.7;2-32
Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-3
Penalties-yds;5-40;5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — T: Schwartz 7-52, McCreary 11-48, Eckert 1-3, Dierckens 1-0, Jones 1-(-7), McGonicle 4-(-19). C: Guyton 40-178, Brown 2-1, Brawner 3-(-18).
PASSING — T: McGonicle 12-20-1-124. C: Brawner 6-15-1-47.
RECEIVING — T: Dierckens 3-41, Santi 2-24, Eckert 3-22, Jones 2-17, Korbakes 1-11, Rosko 1-9. C: Farr 4-39, Guyton 2-8.
Horlick 21
Oak Creek 20
Horlick;0;7;0;6;8;—;21
Oak Creek;0;3;0;10;7;—;20
Second quarter
OC — Kessich 27 field goal
H — Williams 33 pass from Fletcher (Ruiz kick)
Fourth quarter
OC — Kessich 39 field goal
H — Williams 47 run (conversion failed)
OC — Sinani 3 run (Kessich kick)
Overtime
OC — Doyle 2 run (Kessich kick)
H — Williams 19 run (Williams run)
;Horlick;Oak Creek
First downs;14;16
Rushes-yards;39-171;40-83
Passing yards;77;130
Passes;5-11-1;13-26-0
Punts-avg.;4-32;4-41
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0
Penalties-yds;5-25;3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: Williams 8-77, Fletcher 17-50, Wade 9-33, Cosey 4-12, Ray 1-(-1). OC: Doyle 18-61, Hocke 3-7, Gallet 3-6, Sinani 15-5, Style 1-4.
PASSING — H: Fletcher 5-11-1-77. OC: Sinani 13-24-0-130.
RECEIVING — H: Williams 3-60, Cosey 1-9, Adams 1-8. OC: Waltersford 4-37, Erdman 3-47, Hocke 3-34, Galvin 2-10, McNeave 1-2.
Franklin 35
Park 18
Franklin;0;14;7;14;—;35
Park;0;0;18;0;—;18
First quarter
Second quarter
F — Spaulding 6 pass from Burkett (Cool kick)
F — Burkett 2 run (Cool kick)
Third quarter
P — Carothers 65 pass from Canady (run failed)
P — Kelley 42 pass from Canady (run failed)
F — Spaulding 6 pass from Miller (Cool kick)
Fourth quarter
F — Spaulding 9 pass fromMiller (Cool kick)
F — Rosas 24 pass from Miller (Cool kick)
;Franklin;Park
First downs;22;9
Rushes-yards;38-163;21-25
Passing yards;229;207
Passes;18-27-0;13-23-1
Punts-avg.;5-21.4;5-34
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yds;5-45;7-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — F: Burkett 15-95, Nelson 18-68, Miller 5-0. P: Canady 17-20, Cade 1-3, White 3-2.
PASSING — F: Burkett 15-21-0-190. P: Canady 12-22-1-219, Gamble 1-1-0-(-12).
RECEIVING — F: Arndt 3-63, Spaulding 4-52, Alba 3-44, Harris 4-38, Rosas 1-24, Nelson 2-11, Semancik 1-(-3). P: Carothers 2-137, Kelley 6-44, Gamble 2-16, White 1-5, Jaramillo 1-3, Cade 1-2.
Burlington 42
Union Grove 20
Union Grove;0;12;8;0;—;20
Burlington;7;21;7;7;—;42
First quarter
B — Damon 1 run (Anderson kick)
Second quarter
B — Wallace 6 run (Anderson kick)
UG — Davis 4 pass from Wolf (kick failed)
B — Shenkenberg 68 kickoff return (Anderson kick)
B — Wallace 59 run (Anderson kick)
UG — Goetsch 5 run (pass failed)
Third quarter
B — Damon 41 run (Anderson kick)
UG — Goetsch 1 run (Hemple pass from Wolf)
Fourth quarter
B — Wallace 33 run (Anderson kick)
;Union Grove;Burlington
First downs;23;20
Rushes-yards;38-187;35-312
Passing yards;206;95
Passes;18-32-1;10-17-1
Punts-avg.;2-34.5;2-42
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;6-50;9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UG: Foldy 12-136, Goetsch 15-42, Legg 1-10, Hemple 1-7, Williams 1-0, Wolf 9-(-8). B: Wallace 23-232, Damon 10-64, O'Laughlin 1-10, Hackbarth 1-6.
PASSING — UG: Wolf 17-30-1-194, Foldy 1-2-0-12. B: Damon 10-16-1-95, O'Laughlin 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — UG: Davis 9-124, Hemple 6-64, Goetsch 2-11, Kokat-Sizemore 1-7. B: Safar 4-39, Traxinger 2-23, Hackbarth 2-21, Runkel 2-12.
Waterford 47
Wilmot 14
Wilmot;0;0;0;14;—;14
Waterford;13;14;6;14;—;47
First quarter
Wat — Miller 45 run (Durand kick)
Wat — Miller 17 run (Durand kick)
Second quarter
Wat — Keller 1 run (Durand kick)
Wat — Miller 56 run (Durand kick)
Third quarter
Wat — Keller 1 run (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
Wil — Watson 5 run (Weaver kick)
Wat — McCormick 71 pass from Martinson (Durand kick)
Wat — Michalik 24 run (Durand kick)
Wil — Klein 29 pass from Watson (Weaver kick)
;Wilmot;Waterford
First downs;10;13
Rushes-yards;27-70;37-332
Passing yards;146;85
Passes;9-15-1;4-5-1
Punts-avg.;5-19.6;1-23
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yds;8-70;4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wil: Watson 17-26, Falleti 4-19, Videlka 3-12, Jenkins 2-11, Mulhollon 1-2. Wat: Miller 6-133, Keller 19-112, Mittelstaedt 4-52, Michalik 4-28, Martinson 1-1, Peterson 1-4, Webb 1-4, Gaylord 1-(-2).
PASSING — Wil: Watson 9-15-1-146. Wat: Martinson 4-5-0-85.
RECEIVING — Wil: Tanski 2-57, Falleti 4-43, Tanski 2-37, Patrick 1-9. Wat: McCormick 2-69, Johnson 2-16.
Catholic Central 20
Shoreland Lutheran 6
Shoreland Lutheran;0;0;6;0;—;6
Catholic Central;6;7;7;0;—;20
First quarter
CC — Doerflinger 67 pass from Pum (kick failed)
Second quarter
CC — Muellenbach 3 run (Pedone kick)
Third quarter
SL — Strutz 3 pass from Smith (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
CC — Muellenbach 68 run (Pedone kick)
;Shoreland;Catholic Central
First downs;14;8
Rushes-yards;37-40;26-114
Passing yards;118;78
Passes;13-20-0;2-4-1
Punts-avg.;1-32;2-34
Fumbles-lost;2-2;4-1
Penalties-yds;10-75;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SL: Johnson 14-21, Hill 5-19, Cipov 5-4, Smith 13-(-4). CC: Muellenbach 12-105, McCourt 2-19, Pum 12-(-10).
PASSING — SL: Smith 13-20-0-118. CC: Pum 2-4-1-78.
RECEIVING — SL: Strutz 4-54, Hill 6-47, Johnson 2-10, Olson 1-7. CC: Doerflinger 2-78.
